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I’ll start this off by citing all the ways ignorance plays into battle.

I’ve spent the last four weeks laying the foundations for this ’stack, talking about the highly-confusing multidimensional nature of humanity and how the many “voices” inside us from childhood experiences and personas from past lifetimes can confuse us and even end up taking over our personalities and running the show.

I talked about how no battle currently being fought by humans on this planet is “modern,” but rather a replay of past battles and invasions, genocides and pogroms. Hatreds and prejudices being played out lifetime after lifetime, over and over again by the same players, just in different bodies, all in service (yet again) to the same manipulative agendas of the Powers That Be.

I’ve talked about other confounding issues like the self-created image or false persona (aka the limited physically-based ego) leading humans astray, making us believe we’re something we’re not.

I’ve talked about how when human beings are not aware of their spirit nature and are forced to rely solely on physical information for guidance, life on planet Earth becomes the equivalent of living in a terrifying Hall of Mirrors. How each mirror—each person and each situation in one’s life—reflects different possibilities, truths, and values … and how without self-knowledge and inner guidance it’s impossible for anybody to know if the mirror they’re engaging aligns with who they really are or not.

And then there’s the fact that all of this unconscious mayhem is being played out on a planet run by a (rapidly-not-so-secret) cabal of puppet elites that are in turn owned and run by _____________ (Fill in the blank: Archons, reptilians, Nephilim, the Anunnaki, Jehovah, somebody else, all the above, none of the above) for their own equally (or worse) screwed up reasons.

I’m not sure this mess would even make a believable movie plot. But here we are.

Bottomline: Ignorance definitely does not create bliss.

The lynch pin

Aside from ignorance, the entire juggernaut called “battle” on this planet also depends upon seduction. And what is more seductive than:

Power.

The power to have control over others, resources, territories, planets. The power to seduce others to follow your lead, your agenda, your vision. The power to divide and conquer and determine what is “right” and “wrong.” The power to set others at each other’s throats. The power of “might makes right.”

That’s seductive.

And what is the most seductive tool used by the powerful to manipulate others and get them to do their bidding? (Aside from offering them power.)

The lure of being right.

We live in a “physical” reality built upon polarity and the complementary electromagnetic charges of positive and negative. However, in a deliberately twisted oppositional mirroring of this fundamental fact of physics, humanity has been taught to believe there is always a “right” side to everything and a “wrong” side. Being right means you’re smart and “good” and is usually rewarded. Being wrong is “bad” and usually punished.

No wonder being right is so seductive!

But there’s also a survival side to being right.

For when you’re ignorant of Who/What You Really Are and haven’t a clue Who/What is running the show and why you’re being manipulated, you’re vulnerable. Whether it’s choosing the right political movement, the right gang leader, or the right investment, it’s truly a matter of survival to know how to place yourself on the right side of things.

Unfortunately, when you’re ignorant of Who/What You Really Are and are disconnected from your true self, what chance do you stand of genuinely determining what’s right and good?

The reason there are so many fanatics on this planet—people ready to strap a bomb to their chest, walk into a place of worship and pull the pin—is because they’re so out of touch with their own true nature they feel utterly lost and terrified inside. In desperation they grab onto any external mirror that comes their way that makes them feel powerful and gives them something definite to hold onto.

The depth of their lostness is mirrored by the insane things they do while convincing themselves they’re in the “right” doing what they’re told to do. Even when they’re told to slaughter innocent children for the sake of some God/despot/priest’s approval, they’re fine with it.

Bottomline, the more ignorant, insecure, and traumatized the person, the more defensive and rigid they have to be about their ideas (their programming) in order to keep some semblance of “self” in place. Which means any time someone presents an idea that is different than their own, they swiftly go to battle to defend their position.

They fight for the idea or the cause or the political party or their leader as if their very lives depend upon it. Because nothing less than maintaining their entire sense of self is at stake.

And don’t you know this need to be on the right side of things has been used as a tool of manipulation for thousands of years to support religious wars, political wars, territorial wars, wars to end all wars, wars to create peace, wars to liberate the oppressed.

Endless wars to control the seas and the air, the spices, the gold, the oil. Wars to get back at the other guy. Wars to make money. Wars to divert the attention of the masses.

We’ve gotten so far off track we’ve bought the idea that no matter what the depth of our own suffering and that of others, being “right” is worth the cost of going to battle.

And we’re regularly rewarded for this misperception.

Addiction

It seems pretty strange to think of battle as being addictive. But it surely is.

Within seconds of engaging in conflict—and it doesn’t matter if it’s the Battle of Normandy or road rage—adrenaline floods the brain. If you win the conflict, even if just in your own mind, the reward circuity in your brain kicks in delivering “feel good” hormones like dopamine.

Ah! The thrill of victory!

It’s bad enough that insecurity and rigid thinking create conflict. But add hormones to the mix and battle quickly becomes a drug.

Truly, even the most trivial arguments trigger full-blown addictive biological responses. Which is one reason there are so many conflict addicts in the world today.

You know the kind of people I mean. Your friend, your aunt, your co-worker, your roommate. They create conflict and drama wherever they go. Enemies and issues are made out of anyone and anything just in order to get the same adrenaline rush followed by the euphoric feeling of victory.

Here’s a scene from the 1996 movie Michael starring John Travolta, Andie MacDowell and John Hurt that neatly sums up both the seductiveness of doing battle and the ridiculousness of it—all in under three minutes:

We all butt heads occasionally with other people. Some more often than others, of course. But we all do it.

We argue with our partner over how to load the dishwasher or parallel park. We fight over who was supposed to make the last supply run for toner cartridges at work. We argue about how to approach a potential corporate client or whether or not the company can afford another loan. We argue over how best to cook prawns. What to wear to an afternoon wedding. Whether to hit Costco at noon or in the evening.

Blah blah blah.

I’m not saying we’re supposed to be floating around like a bunch of bliss ninnies agreeing on everything all the time. That’s unrealistic. But it does behoove us to recognize that for thousands of years all of us have been programmed to indulge ourselves in powerful emotions of anger, guilt, and shame.

These emotions not only addict us to violence and depression, repeating them quite literally keeps us from being able to feel the finer emotions and energetic tides of life—those 11 million bits of subtle energetic information our brains absorb every second of every day that I was talking about last week.

When we’re hooked on outrage, anger, and blame we’re unavailable to feel the higher energies that can serve to aide, guide and uplift us.We have to learn to make more room inside of us to receive higher emotions. And the way we do that is we identify the emotions and choices taking us away from our truest selves. We recognize the habits, addictions, and seductive elements of life that don’t support love and learn to slowly (or quickly) let them go.

And that especially includes battle.

Nasty foray

And lest you think I’m immune to battle, let me just say not so.

I recently got into a situation with a friend that shocked the hell out of me. Not only was I shocked by her actions, I was shocked by my readiness to go to battle in support of my own perceptions of being in the “right” regarding what she did.

Over the weeks, the conflagration between us sucked in friends who quickly took sides—some with deeply unfortunate and possibly even damaging consequences.

To cut a miserably long story short, day after day, night after night, I wrestled with the whole battle thing. The energy of self-righteousness was seductive in the extreme. My mind replayed actions and words and points of argument and rebuttal over and over and over ad nauseum ad infinitum. I became obsessed—taken over, if you will. And yet at the same time I didn’t want any part of it.

Truthfully, the whole thing was grotesque. And I started spending increasing amounts of time meditating and even praying to be done with it.

For a time, it got so bad I even ended up going to battle with myself over going to battle! For days I hated on myself for my own emotional reactions and desperate desire to be right—which was only completely and utterly mirroring what my friend was doing.

Mirror mirror on the wall … how to create lose-lose for all.

Finally, I gave it up. Or it gave me up. I’m not sure which. All I can say is somehow my prayers were answered and something in me shifted. I literally woke up one morning and the internal fight was over.

I wasn’t going to do that to myself anymore— I wasn’t going to continue to generate, justify, maintain, self-direct and project that ferocious negative righteous battle energy for one more minute.

Nor was I going to subject myself to that energy from her.

I felt calmness and a sense of love for my deepest true self (not my battle self!) and for my friend as her deepest true self. And I let the battle of the not-selves go.

Not with a sense of victory or defeat. Not with a sense of indifference. I simply shifted gears and walked off the battlefield, leaving my friend behind.

What will or won’t happen in the future because of this shift—a shift that I confess I struggle to maintain at times—I have no idea.

Stupidity

In closing, we finally come to the stupidity part of battle which I don’t really need to talk about because it’s so utterly self-evident.

Battle energy cuts both ways—damaging those generating and maintaining the frequency while hurting everyone else within its energetically poisonous radius. It is a lose-lose operation benefitting no one, including the ones setting it in motion and keeping it in motion to suit their own control agendas.

I wish I had a formula for dealing with battle that I could hand over—maybe with bullet points. But I don’t. All I have is some insights into the reasons we get sucked into it as well as some reasons why we perpetuate battle despite common sense, higher ethics, and an innate desire for peace.

Battle has been bred into us and deliberately programmed into us. Today, everywhere we look, people are fighting on literal battlegrounds, in corporate board rooms, in the media, on campuses and in laboratories, on social media, on street corners, in their own homes and communities.

The issue is not “out there.” For battle has been deliberately placed “in here.” Inside us. Which is the only place it can ever be resolved.

Facing the Great Awakening, knowing where we’re headed as a species, it’s inevitable that each and every one of us will have to address this issue in the days to come in order to move beyond it. And we can only do so in our own timing and resolve it in our own unique way.

I just hope the insights from today and from the past few weeks prove to be of some service in the process.

Much love and aloha ~