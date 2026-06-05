Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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PierreG's avatar
PierreG
7h

♥️ 🙏 ♥️

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Douglas L. Peck's avatar
Douglas L. Peck
9h

so wise, and funny: "Buy a loincloth, find a cave, and navel-gaze alone for 30 years."

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