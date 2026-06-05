0:00 -16:18

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I keep waffling about whether or not to keep the above image I created for this follow-up post on divine sovereignty because it’s so intense. But doggone it, living in a Hall of Mirrors IS intense.

Trouble is, we’ve lived in this freakin’ Hall of Mirrors for so long we think the situation is normal.

We think living without a rock-solid internal compass to guide us through life is natural. We think being clueless about Who and What We Really Are is normal. (Am I a blob of protoplasm? A child of God? A sinful creature made of clay, destined for Hell? The descendent of apes? A hybrid alien bio-experiment? What?)

We believe living riddled with anxiety and self-doubt, looking to the outside world for answers on a daily basis, is routine. And it is routine for most people. But that doesn’t mean it’s the way life is supposed to be lived.

Heart’s desire

Not too long ago a podcast host asked me, “What do you want more than anything in the world?”

And what fell out of my mouth without a moment’s hesitation was “Certainty.”

Not the certainty of having all the left-brain answers and right facts lined up. (As if that’s even possible.) Not the certainty of poorly-informed, loudly-delivered, self-righteous opinion. Not the rote certainty of learned belief systems. Nor the certainty of survival and security a seven-figure bank account might provide.

No. I was referring to the calm certitude that I’m okay no matter what because a deeply embodied, inner spiritual connection sustains and guides me.

A calm certitude that allows me to safely navigate life even though I may not know the answers to much of anything—or even know the questions. A calm certitude that while I might not have the faintest clue as to what path to take in the next five minutes, I will be guided moment-to-moment by the intelligence within that is One with All Existence (aka God, Source).

In this state, I don’t have to figure things out or get all my ducks in a row. My job is to simply show up, do what’s needed to the absolute best of my ability in the moment while staying consciously connected to the holographic intelligence of the universe and let something bigger than teensy personality “me” run the show.

If I can do that, then peace and certainty are mine. Serenity and grace become my constant companions.

But here’s the thing to get: Spiritual connection, certainty and grace don’t eliminate hardships, issues, emotional upset, and dangerous waters to navigate—all of which are guaranteed to show up in an externally-oriented, materialistic, left-brained Hall of Mirrors world that’s in the process of rapid dissolution.

No.

It just means you won’t lose your shit or lose your way during the inevitable experiences that will arrive on your doorstep.

The alone journey

Last week I talked about how, when The Fall happened, basically the world separated into two camps: those who consciously retained their divine connection to spirit and those who did not.

Those who knew their divine selves withdrew from the world.

They maintained their inward focus while physically isolating in monasteries and hidden places on the Earth’s surface. A large majority withdrew all the way into the Earth’s interior where they remain to this day, waiting for the consciousness of the surface dwellers to reach a high enough vibration where they can safely emerge and help restore much of humanity’s lost health and history.

For uncounted millennia, humanity, entrenched in the Hall of Mirrors, received mysterious Wisdom Teachings from occult sources … Buddhist and Hindu sects in the Himalayas, Christian and Essene sects hidden deep in the desert, Lemurian emissaries from deep within the Earth, and exalted star seed transmissions from the Cosmos. And the basic message was all the same:

You are a child of God. Withdraw from the world and go within to find your true self. Keep what you learn secret. And do not cast pearls before swine.

Certainly, that was the spiritual message I received from all three of my teachers this lifetime. And a varied lot they were! An ascetic Christian mystic, a wine-drinking 35,000-year-old channeled Lemurian warrior spirit, and an enlightened south Indian guru from no historic lineage.

Different faces, different sources, same message: Withdraw, go within, and listen. Because living in a Hall of Mirrors it’s nearly impossible to find your way if you don’t.

New territory

For ages this has been wise counsel. And the advice to seek silence and solitude is more pertinent today than ever.

I mean, if a 12th century agricultural lifestyle was deemed too distracting an environment in which to attain deep spiritual self-knowledge, imagine what it means facing the levels of distraction today with all our modern technology, social media, etcetera.

Recent studies show the average Westerner spends anywhere from 2 to 8 hours a day scrolling social media—with a concomitant decline in mental health statistics to go with it. Anxiety disorders, depression, PTSD, loneliness, relational disorders are skyrocketing. The average human attention span is now officially less than that of a goldfish: only 8.25 seconds.

Silence? Stillness? What is that?

And yet …

Simultaneous with this age-old requirement for self-knowledge, the times are now calling for something new.

Back in the ’80s when I discovered New Age spirituality, the enlightenment recipe was basically the same as it was in 500 B.C. : Buy a loincloth, find a cave, and navel-gaze alone for 30 years. (Forget partnerships and sex!)

Now? It’s a different story.

Yes, find time everyday—if only fifteen minutes—to get out in nature and enjoy silence and be still with yourself. Make this your absolute top priority. (“Seek ye first the Kingdom of Heaven, and all things shall be added unto you.” Mathew 6:33 KJV)

But we’re coming out of the Age of Darkness into The Great Awakening. The planet itself is moving into a completely new sector of the universe aligned with its central core and a new more enlightened range of frequencies.

The Archons’ and Controllers are losing their grip. The truth is coming out and the old world is coming apart at the seams.

Which means isolation, occult teachings, and secrecy are no longer the proper counterbalance to the Hall of Mirrors or a path back to the doorway of divine sovereignty.

Seeking simplicity

There’s another old quote from the Book of Mathew that is pertinent to this discussion: “Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth. Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled. Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” (Mathew 5:5 KJV)

The pace, the amount of distraction, the sheer level of distortion, exhaustion, chaos, malevolency, and harm now present in the Hall of Mirrors is bringing the whole circus to a climax. Even the most lost and blind are now beginning to see through a glass darkly to the outline of planned disaster and global slavery.

As a result, many are finally, naturally, turning away from the mirror. Not to find God, but to find some sort of life worth living—some sort of life decent enough to make them want to start a family and raise children.

Globally, the number of Western men under 40 choosing celibacy and isolation over dating, mating, and procreation is almost 50 percent. In Japan, this shocking trend called sekkusu shinai shokogun or “celibacy syndrome,” is even higher,

More and more men as well as women of fertile age are leaning more deeply into the mirror, turning to AI, social media, and screens for companionship and comfort.

Those turning away from the mirror are, one by one, spurning such temptations. They’re turning off the meanstream media. (I meant to write “mainstream” but “meanstream” is so appropriate I kept it!)

They’re taking their kids out of public school and teaching them from home. They’re joining gardening groups and food co-ops. They’re downsizing or moving to the country. They’re creating online communities to find sane like minds, sharing information on herbal health remedies and alternative therapies, biofuel recipes, alternative currencies, and how to mitigate the effects of nanotechnology, 5G, and other synthetic frequencies.

They’re waking up and they’re coming together.

And they’re not “meek” in the Aramaic translated into Hebrew-translated into Greek-translated into Latin-translated into Old English-finally translated into modern English—sense of the word.

They are not weak, timid or passive. Which is what most people nowadays interpret “makika” to mean.

Yeshua ben Joseph taught in Aramaic, a language close to the earth, rich in images of planting and harvesting. One of the original meanings of “makika” was something or someone exhibiting the preparedness and fertility of “well-ploughed ground.” In other words, meekness referred to someone who had done the deep inner work of ploughing themselves into a state of receptive strength and fruitfulness.

Humble and temperate, the word “meek” actually describes someone who is strong enough not to react impulsively despite provocation, who has “softened the last bit of rigidity within” against divine wisdom.

This, of course, is the Elites’ absolute nightmare come true.

Strong, compassionate-yet-no-nonsense, psychologically and emotionally mature human beings gathering in uncontrolled settings outside the matrix at last?

Yikes!

Rebonding

If externalization, projection, and separation have been the key characteristics maintaining the Hall of Mirrors and a lack of personal sovereignty, I think the experience of individuality and growing unity within like-minded groups will prove to be the next step on the path back to divine sovereignty.

Back in April of this year I wrote the essay “Where two or more are gathered in right union.” In it I quoted Yeshua’s well-known declaration: “Again, I tell you truly that if two of you on the earth agree about anything you ask for, it will be done for you by My Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” (Mathew 18:19-20 KJV)

Frankly, I don’t know of anything more sacred than the act of two or more people coming together purely for the purpose of honoring and increasing life through conscious intentional growth and mutual support.

If that isn’t a condition evoking higher consciousness (“in my name”), I don’t know what is.

When people come together in right relationship to create healing and a happier, healthier existence for all …

That is a consecrated act in which we anoint ourselves and step into the field of Christ Consciousness.

We intentionally move out of the consciousness of the solitary human who is only out for themselves, and replace it with the consciousness of the divine human acting in conscious UNITY with others to CREATE.

I’ve experienced the uplifted, expanded field of Christ Consciousness over and over again in groups I’ve participated in. Not because we were worshipping some God outside us and asking for something, but because we were divine beings come together in the pure intention of creating betterment for ourselves and others.

The simple act of coming together in support of a better world for all, lifted us up individually and collectively.

We felt bonded. Supported. Loved. Held. Creative. Purposeful. Powerful.

Safe to be our true selves.

Hello?

Safe to be our true selves.

This is the one and the many in action. This is unity consciousness supporting the glorious rise of individual divine sovereignty and expression here on Earth.

To be united doesn’t mean a loss of individuality. To be united doesn’t mean a loss of autonomous control over one’s life. When you’re operating at a higher level of consciousness beyond separation and the fear that comes with it … it’s a whole new ballgame.

It’s the New Heaven and the New Earth finally here at last.

Much love and aloha ~