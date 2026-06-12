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It’s one thing to talk about consciousness raising in a group and how humanity is moving towards oneness and Christ consciousness, and how people are finding their tribe and how wonderful all that is—all of which I talked about last week.

And it’s another thing pulling it off.

Because “coming together” means dealing with other people.

And dealing with other people means dealing with human mirrors that are more like one of those 1970s disco balls than anything else. A massive pulsing prismatic ball glittering with the accumulated weight of thousands of lifetimes of experiences, good, bad, sublime, and ridiculous in multiple forms, species, and levels of consciousness across the entire space/time continuum of the multiverse ...

All come together at a conference table or a dinner table or a town hall meeting, trying to get something definitive accomplished.

Sometimes succeeding. Oftentimes failing. With those at the table rarely understanding what made things go one way or the other—let alone what to do about it.

Mirrors colliding

Werner Erhardt, American self-help guru and founder of a course of personal and social transformation called Erhardt Seminars Training (EST), once made the canny observation that most adult interactions on planet Earth are the equivalent of two radios, two feet apart, tuned to two different radio stations, blaring propaganda at each other at high volume.

In other words, most people rarely hear and believe anything but what they themselves believe and are shouting … not because they don’t want to hear others and what they have to say, but because they literally can’t hear the other person.

All they can hear is themselves.

All they can hear is the voices in their head of parents and teachers, priests and politicians and God know what media personality telling them how life is and what kind of person they are and what they can expect from life and others—voices they mistake for theirs and then echo.

Voices they take on as personal identity with opinions that are absolute.

This is what I’ve learned from life so far. This is the truth. Case closed. No argument possible.

Welcome to humanity and the classic position of a closed mind.

I’m not going to get into the myriad reasons most people end up this way by the time they’re in their late twenties. (“Don’t trust anybody over thirty!” was rightfully the byword of the 1960s.) Let’s just say the impetus starts as a defense mechanism in childhood regarding personal safety issues and insecurity.

These issues are then deliberately exacerbated via social programming (aka public mind control mechanisms) to create a conflicted global population forever at war within its own ranks. I mean, come on, there’s a reason humanity hasn’t been taught how to think and use reason since the time of Aristotle.

Well, okay, maybe since the 17th-18th centuries and public figures like René Descartes, Voltaire, and Francis Bacon were making headlines. But back then access to such thinkers and their philosophies rarely reached the general populace. And even if said populace had been able access to such lofty thoughts and thinkers, everybody was too busy desperately scraping together a living to pay much attention anyway.

Who had time to learn the Socratic method? For that matter, who does now?

But back to the point at hand—and here comes the mind-boggling part. What I’ve pointed out so far are just the persona-forming influences people accrue from this lifetime.

Erhardt never delved into the multitude of other invisible influences from other life experiences that are also often running the human show—what I’ve referred to in past ’stacks as aspects of our multidimensional nature.

Multidimensionality

Multidimensionality is a term I’ve used in describing human nature many times in past books and articles. And it’s a term, I confess, I used without actually having a clue what I was talking about.

Oh, sure, I knew the definition of the word. And it sounded cool. But I didn’t understand what being multidimensional implied until I actually experienced it by doing something called chairwork.

Chairwork is a powerful therapeutic technique used in several psychological approaches including Gestalt Therapy, CBT, Compassion Focused Therapy, Schema Therapy, Psychodrama, Voice Dialogue, etcetera. It started out as the “empty chair” method where a patient would sit and talk to another person or issue they imagined placed in a chair opposite them as a way to work stuff out.

The legendary Frederick “Fritz” Perls, one of the most controversial figures in the history of psychotherapy, took the method to the next level in the 1960s at Esalen Institute when he developed the “hot seat” technique in which patients played all possible roles themselves.

Rather than talking to an empty chair or having another person stand in, Perls asked people to speak, not just from the viewpoint of his or her adult persona, but also from the place of an issue itself—for example, from the position of an inner child part traumatized by an early childhood experience.

This dramatically shifted the global psychotherapeutic experience, throwing wide the door for other “voices”—other previously hidden aspects of the individual personality—to make themselves known.

When I started doing chairwork under the supervision of my friend Robin Duda, co-founder of Sustainable Love in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and other practitioners several years ago, I was gobsmacked by the Pandora’s box that opened up within me.

Not only could I sit in a chair, tune in, and re-experience and then express the feelings, emotions, and experiences of my self at various ages (including pre-birth while still in the womb), other “me’s” were also accessible.

For example, one day I was working on arrogance—a strong, life-long trait of mine both intellectual and social that I had never been particularly proud of. And what should show up but this cold, autocratic male Arcturian ruler (yes, non-human!) that had a superiority complex big enough to sink the Titanic.

I mean, this dude thought the sun rose and set on his you-know-what and then some. And the contempt he held for human beings (a “low-life species”) was seriously troubling.

Don’t you know educating this part of me was an interesting process of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual integration! Showing him the current task at hand—living a very human life on planet Earth, doing my best to become an integrated, multidimensional life form capable of rising above the illusion of separation and all the conflict and division that comes with it—was no simple task.

And yes, I know to many readers the preceding story might sound crazy. Because that’s what we’ve been taught we should think about such stories.

For until a person experiences the reality of their multidimensional nature—meaning they learn to access information beyond the purely physical and accept it as real and not something purely imagined—they can only experience the limited box called “life of the five senses.”

That’s it.

And you wonder why there has been such a concerted effort by the Powers That Be ever since the rise of the Age of Reason to ridicule and marginalize spirituality? To ridicule the occult while they themselves practice it?

The whole gambit is they don’t want us to know Who/What We Really Are and step into our considerable power.

Because as long as we’re shambling along thinking we’re simply physical creatures made of clay, driven by hormones and animal instincts (Oh! That we should reclaim our “animal instincts!”), we are utterly and completely controllable.

We’re stuck in the Hall of Mirrors I’ve been talking about for the past two weeks, obsessed with and dependent upon physical data from questionable sources informing us, telling us what we should think and believe—what to do and how to act.

And need I remind anyone where that got us in 2020?

Reality

What all this adds up to is this: the co-worker you’re arguing with about what brand of toner to use in the copy machine; the 5th grade teacher you’re facing in that parent-teacher conference; the kid you’re fighting with at the kitchen table over what apps s/he can use on their phone—they aren’t really individual people.

They’re disco ball prismatic beings unconsciously roiling internally with the unspeakable wisdom, unbelievable stupidity, wretched experiences, and profound victories of uncountable lifetimes across the entire spectrum of life forms across the entirety of the space/time continuum.

And you wonder why people argue and fight? You wonder why it’s so damn hard for us to get along and agree on anything?

The Ukrainians and the Russians, the Israelis and the Palestinians aren’t just fighting their current wars. They’re battling every indignity, every oppression, every invasion and wrongdoing, every rotten trickery they’ve ever had imposed upon them individually and collectively across lifetimes.

You wonder why—aside from being constantly influenced by negative interdimensional forces and programmed by the Elites to be at each other’s throats—different races and religions don’t get along?

The separation/conflict card has been played forever. The White Hats/Black Hats game has turned into a global spectator sport on half the planets in the galaxy. Probably more than half.

And each and every one of us unconsciously drags the influence of this boatload of dead mules into every lifetime we live.

Yes, of course, current life experiences vastly outweigh the past. (I won’t get into simultaneous lives!) But why do you think people are attracted to certain life experiences? Why are some children abused and others not? Why are some races/genders/whatever marginalized and others not?

Because we’re all magnetized to the dominant energies and emotions we carry in us that have evolved out of experiences we’ve had in other lives.

It’s Pete and Repeat on steroids … until it all gets consciously resolved.

And how does it get consciously resolved? We wake up to Who/What We Really Are and understand what we’re really dealing with here on this planet and act accordingly.

We understand that the argument over the toner cartridges isn’t just about toner and brand names. Maybe childhood abuse is running the show, and someone has a desperate need to dominate and have control even over the smallest of things. Or maybe a superiority complex from a lifetime lived as royalty is showing up. Or a family pattern epigenetically passed down from a great-grandmother that lived through the Great Depression has arrived as a scarcity issue.

Maybe there’s the faintest echo of unconscious guilt reverberating through the copy room from the time one of you negligently forgot to tune the necklin rods before the cargo ship entered the last wormhole jump on the run from the Cerýåyan Cluster to Dagola 4 in Sector 9 and … kablam!

Whatever the issue, when we realize the problem isn’t just with the toner, when we realize what’s going on isn’t just stubbornness or deliberate meanness or stupidity, we can calm down. We can slow down and gently start investigating the trigger. We dig deeper and enter a kinder, more compassionate state of mind that creates space for greater understanding to occur.

We deal consciously with what’s really present, then decide the toner issue, and then go to lunch. Maybe together. Maybe not.

That’s not the point.

The point is, with a broader understanding of “human nature” and the application of that knowledge, we stand a better chance of getting along and actually getting somewhere together.

Just sayin’.

Much love and aloha ~