Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Lia DeLand's avatar
Lia DeLand
11h

Excellent as always, Cate. I particularly resonate with the boatload of dead mules. If all we had to work toward understanding and peace were these poor wounded parts of us we'd be doomed. Thank goodness we also have our authentic Self (our beautiful heart, the essence of pure love) that resides at a deeper level than those poor parts. When we come back to that and speak FOR our parts, not FROM them, everything loosens up. Whew.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2d

I saw this article a couple days back and all I saw was the title "nitty gritty of our multidimensional nature," and the image without having the time to read the article. Just that quick glance, knowing the nature of your work, and the image of the small orb with swirling lights made me reflect on our spiritual nature, the essence of who we really are. Without reading the piece further, just an image of all those humans, arguing, not realizing, we all look differently and have different backgrounds -- but deep inside are the same "disco ball with lights" ties in perfectly with this message; so many lessons can be made from this. Thanks for this work Cate!

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