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I was involved in an online group the other day and at one point was asked to “come into presence.”

For a moment I confused this instruction with “pay attention,” and immediately riveted my focus on the speaker, tuning out everything around me—my cat chattering after a bird outside on the deck, the engine whine of a car as it passed my house, the curtains fluttering from the breeze coming through the windows in my office.

Just as swiftly I realized my misperception and relaxed my focus.

Eyes going soft, receptive, all inclusive—just as my Aikido instructor once coached me to do in a fight—my whole body relaxed into calm readiness. The world reentered my awareness … all 360 degrees of it.

Instead of a restricted outflow of energy, I felt an unbounded inflow.

Instead of feeling crimped and narrowed, I felt open and engaged. Receptive. Ready for anything.

Hmmmmmm.

Decreasing capacity

The last couple weeks I’ve been talking about humanity’s multidimensional nature. How instead of being lumbering clods of animate clay, in reality we’re spirits with bodies—prismatic beings of light intelligence—constantly accessing, processing, and being driven by unspeakable amounts of unconscious information.

According to information theorists, over 11 million bits of data streams into our brains every second of every day of our lives.

Invisible information carried within the universe’s infinite electromagnetic spectrum arrives from deep space. Sights, sounds, colors, tastes, smells, and other bodily signals inundate us with physical information. Unconscious information and impulses from past experiences and past lives flicker through us.

Throughout life we receive approximately 11-million bits of information about this holographic multiverse we live in every second of every day.

Out of necessity, between birth and about age five, a filter called the sensory gating system is gradually created by the brain enabling us to deal with this onslaught. All on its own, our brains learn to squeeze the 11-million-bit tsunami down to a manageable 40 to 60 bits of data per second to make conscious cognitive processing possible.

Please stop and think about this for a moment.

All it takes to walk and chew gum, get a college degree, hold down a job, acquire a family and a mortgage, go grocery shopping and walk the dog is the brain processing an average 50 bits of data per second.

If you’re scrolling social media it probably takes less.

So what are we doing with the other 10 million, 999 thousand, 950 bits arriving 86,400 times during the course of an average day?

Is the three-pound supercomputer sitting on our shoulders simply throwing all this data into a trash folder labeled “Not Pertinent to Physical Life on Planet Earth?”

Looks like.

Is it possible that subtle realms of psychic information—the realms of angels and spirits and interdimensional forces, the interconnected dance of energy/information that unites everything—is it possible they’re part of the “useless non-physical information” filtered out by our brains as we mature?

How many of us beyond the age of four or five have past-life memories? The ability to see fairies, ghosts and angels? Psychically pick up information from the field and others around us?

Most of us can no longer perceive any of these things. Why? Because it’s all about “use it or lose it.”

The sensory gating process driving synaptic withering and axon pruning gets rid of unused pathways and neural connections throughout the brain.

The spirit world vanishes—not from existence, but from our perception.

And then, as if that weren’t enough, the adults around us with their sensory gating systems firmly intact finish the programming job our own brains start.

“There’s no such thing as fairies, Alice. Stop pretending and get real.”

“There’s nothing under your bed, Charlie. Go to sleep!”

“No, no darling. Grandpa’s in heaven. Remember? He can’t be in his chair in the living room. I know you miss him. But it’s just your imagination.”

Once the brain flips the switch to conform to this “seeing is believing” world, the harder it gets to regain our spiritual vision later in life.

Brain function, sensory overload, early childhood programming, modern scientific skepticism, our materialistic society, our fact-based educational system—everything seems to have conspired to remove spirit and the unseen from easy reach. Pure awareness—our spiritual essence—is dulled to the point we can’t sense it anymore. Even “reading the room” becomes difficult.

Which leaves us in a really scary and vulnerable position.

The greatest commodity

Which brings me to the subject of presence versus attention.

In 2025, an article titled “The Attention Economy and the Collapse of Cognitive Autonomy” was published in Georgetown Law. It points out that:

In the contemporary digital landscape, human attention has emerged as the principal object of economic capture and commodification. Referred to as the attention economy, this system treats cognitive focus as a scarce resource to be algorithmically extracted, packaged, and monetized by dominant technology platforms. While often framed in terms of convenience or engagement, the deeper implications of this model are structural and normative. The attention economy erodes core democratic values, undermining the cognitive autonomy, reflective reasoning, and informed citizenship necessary for healthy democratic societies.

The paper argues that the commodification of human attention is not merely a cultural shift, but a “political and ethical crisis requiring urgent intervention.”

Anybody with a pair of eyes not glued to a screen two feet in front of their nose knows exactly what this article is talking about. Everywhere I look anymore—driving, walking, hiking, shopping, eating in a restaurant, sitting on the beach—people around me are staring at their freaking phones.

In the US, pedestrian fatalities from road accidents increased in 2022 to 7,522—an 83 percent hike in number from ten years ago.

Gazing at a screen deletes awareness of one’s surroundings. The lack of situational awareness has people missing traffic lights and the sound of approaching cars. They miss holes in the sidewalk, crumbling curbs, low-hanging objects, and other people. Using a smartphone while walking also delays reaction times.

Attention commodification also drains our energy.

By now, we all know that smartphones emit blue-wavelength light which suppresses melatonin production—a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. We know excessive smartphone use increases cognitive load, overworking the prefrontal cortex leading to a rise in cortisol levels, neuroinflammation, and fatigue. We know that social media interactions can trigger stress responses, activating the sympathetic nervous system, increasing cortisol levels, heart rate, inflammation, and worsening fatigue. And we know that EMF exposure from our phones contributes to oxidative stress, increasing inflammatory markers, and disrupting mitochondrial function.

But as bad as this is—and it’s pretty damn bad—there’s something more subtly disturbing going on with this attention capture. Something I haven’t seen anybody talking about. And it came to my attention (ahem) after that call described above.

Loosh

Within the space of a minute, I went from acute attention mode, focusing outwards, to presence. And in doing so, I suddenly became aware of the felt-sense of both states and the enormous energetic difference between the two.

Decades ago, Robert Monroe, author of Journeys Out of the Body and founder of the Monroe Institute coined the word “loosh” to describe the energetic byproduct of human experience. He saw human emotions and reactions resulting from our attention on things as “emissions” moving outward. He observed these emissions were considered to be valuable, but went no further on the subject.

David Icke, globally-known for his conspiracy books about reptilian agendas and the intended takeover by the global elites (The Biggest Secret, The Perception Deception etc.) took the word and what Monroe was describing and turned energetic “emissions” into “food.”

Loosh suddenly became the emotional energy output of individual humans deliberately evoked by conflict and negative situations set up by the Controllers in order to reliably produce an energetic food supply from said humans for our reptilian masters.

(If you’re not familiar with Icke, think on the setup for the “cartoon” film Monsters, Inc.)

In my own research, completely independent of either Monroe or Icke, I came to the same conclusion: That powerful emotions were being deliberately evoked in human beings in order to supply energetic sustenance for non-physical interdimensional beings the ancient Greeks called Archons.

Now, I’m not a total paranoid. And I’m not saying that attention per se is also a form of loosh. (Loosh Lite?) But I’m not not saying it either. I don’t know what it is.

What I am saying is that I’m sensing the global mass harvesting of attention has something more sinister going on about it than advertising algorithms, monetization, and mind control. All of which is sinister enough.

I mean, just check out the two pictures I combined as illustration for this essay. One shows a woman whose energy is quite obviously harmoniously self-contained and balanced with her environment. She is totally present and not “leaking” anywhere.

The other picture of the two young men watching television tells a dramatically different story. They’re not present. And they’re not just leaking energy they’re getting sucked dry. Frankly, the second picture reminds me of the scene where the dementors are draining Harry Potter and his dreadful cousin Dudley of their emotions and life force under the bridge in the 2007 film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Yes, blue-wavelength light creates fatigue as does EMF exposure as does stress and high cortisol levels and an over-worked frontal cortex. But maybe there’s another reason screens are making us so damned tired?

And if there is some sort of harvesting going on, what’s the mechanism? Who or what is on the other side of the phosphor screen taking all that Loosh Lite in?

Access

It is said that “the eyes are the windows to the soul.” Or as it’s expressed in the Book of Mathew 6:22-233: “The eye is the lamp of the body.”

Either way, what’s being discussed is “light” … the energy of Source Intelligence itself emanating through the eyes of multidimensional beings called humans. It is precious, that light, beautiful beyond description. And access to the lamp is a privilege and an honor.

A gift as it were.

The simple movement of shifting from fixed outward attention into presence that day—noticing the “pulling in” sensation of my energy and the sudden sense of safe containment and balance versus being “hooked” and tilted out of myself by something or someone—was extraordinary.

And a wakeup call.

I spend precious little time on my phone. But I work on a computer. I’m happy to say in the last two years I have consciously cut my screen time by at least one third. I’d like to make it more … but I have bills to pay and work to do. And I confess a couple hours at night watching a show is relaxing.

Or is it just fatiguing?

Don’t you know I’m going to be paying a lot more inner attention to that question in the future.

Much love and aloha ~