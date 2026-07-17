Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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beth r's avatar
beth r
2d

I feels like I'm sitting on beach just having a conversation with you when I read your work, Cate. Your style is so easy to read. Another great article and I think you are on to something regarding how nefarious the screens are. I haven't read Robert Monroe but am familiar with some of his work through other people. Jordan Crowder is currently reading one of Monroe's books on YouTube and on one of his shows goes quite in depth with the rest of the story and some of the conclusions Monroe came to. Very interesting and not ALL negative. A lot of people only hear the negative, loosh harvesting part. Back to screens, though, we're all being corralled (corral-ed)? Into using our phones for everything. It's so annoying and I can't see it as something other than nefarious. Thanks for another great post ❤️

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Professor Anita Baxas,MD's avatar
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
3d

Thank you for introducing loosh to your readers. I have known about it from David for a long time and I believe the ultimate weapon we have at our disposal to free ourselves is to stop producing loosh and starve them out. It's not easy I know, particularly for people who are ravaged by genocide, war, starvation etc. All the more important, that we who still have it relatively good in our life do what we can to stop producing it.

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