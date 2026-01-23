In the almost three years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never republished a post. But the subject of group dynamics and how negative entities can end up diminishing harmony and productivity in group settings came up the other day in an online meeting.

At the time, I briefly shared about an experience I had with just that issue in January of last year. (Gasp! Last year? It seems like lifetimes ago!) I told the group that I’d written about that experience in depth, and sent a link to my Substack article titled “Ye Shall Know Them by Their Fruits” to all the people who expressed interest.

After the call, I went back and reread that post and realized the subject matter bore public repeating. Especially now when the world is dissolving into Cray-Cray Land at an even more rapid pace and people are in each other’s faces more and more trying to figure things out.

Coming to sanity

It is imperative that those of loving heart come together, now more than ever.

It is imperative that humans capable of deep introspection and independent thinking—humans capable of building a brand new world free from any philosophy, group, or social structure tainted by the lust for power—come together “To seek a more perfect union.”

But to create that union we have to know how to unify.

We have to understand what facilitates harmony, healthy communication, and evolution. And we have to understand what stands in the way.

Frankly, the biggest impediment standing in humanity’s way of creating harmony and the New World we dream of is the presence of negative, high-frequency beings—parasitic Archonic entities that foster and feed on discord, distrust, and disruption.

Yes. We all have parasites. And not just the physical kind we pick up from our pets.

Call them Archons, call them demons, call them wetiko, call them windingo, call them the ‘e’epa, call them wraiths, call them shadow beings, whatever. Humans have been unconscious hosts to these mostly unseen, debilitating influencers for eons.

And the free ride is over. Their day is done. This is the time of the Great Awakening. Great awakening to what?

To that which we really are and that which is NOT US.

A common experience

You can’t put your finger on it, but some people just don’t feel right. Something is off. They exhaust and deplete you. They say things that are weirdly disturbing.

So, what’s that all about?

Negative energetic influences are not most people’s first “go to” thought. Which is kind of strange considering how much information there is out there about energy vampires and narcissists these days.

And, after all, priests, shamans, psychics, and medicine men and women have been talking about demons, fiends, and other kinds of malignant spirits for at least the last 10,000 years.

But the way most people talk and act, you’d think they never heard of such a thing.

Hollywood regularly cranks out movies starring nasty supernatural entities taking over the psyches of human beings—and the box office explodes and millions buy tickets to watch.

Psychiatrists like M. Scott Peck and Dr. Richard Gallagher, MD write best-selling books like The People of the Lie: Toward a Psychology of Evil and Demonic Foes: My Twenty-Five Years as a Psychiatrist Investigating Possessions, Diabolic Attacks, and the Paranormal.

And people read, and view, and nod, and eat popcorn.

But understand something like that might be affecting them on a daily basis? Understand such beings might be driving them to arguments and dissent, rage and upset? And then do something about it?

Mmmmm … not so much.

Which is why I’m repeating the following story here that I told that online group recently.

The story

Last year I was part of a bi-monthly group of women meeting to discuss healing material based in the Purification Space founded by Jacqueline Hobbs aka Oracle Girl. It was (and still is!) a very intimate gathering in that everyone in the group shares their personal growth experiences, many of which are often emotional and difficult to talk about.

Every person shares authentically. Except back then, a year ago, there was one woman in the group who always lectured about unrelated practices and beliefs and expounded upon how much more evolved she was than everybody else in the group.

All the other participants were empathetic, good listeners who often gave helpful feedback. But this one woman closed her eyes and withdrew, disinterested and even vocally disdainful of others’ personal experiences and insights.

Everybody brought food to share except her. Although she always ate what others provided.

One meeting, during another self-important, rather grotesque, non-sharing “share” by this woman, the veils fell from my eyes and I recognized what I was seeing, feeling, and listening to.

As you know from reading this column, ever since I wrote Cracking the Matrix, I’ve been having my own healing journey coming out from under the unpleasant influence of these interdimensional beings. Beings that, through various childhood traumas, had hitched an energetic ride and started influencing my personality.

In one massive gut punch ... I saw myself and felt the energies of what had once driven me, plainly displayed in the woman sharing in the group.

I felt the influences that I had consciously been purifying out of my own body, psyche and soul at great emotional, psychic and physical cost. (AND great benefit!) And I was like, Holy shit! I don’t want to be around these energies! I’m just getting them out of me!

Ramifications

One at a time, I brought my insight up with everybody in the group. Fortunately, I didn’t have to explain about the existence of negative interdimensional beings because that’s actually one of the subjects Jacqueline talks about and one of the group’s regular topics of discussion.

However, when most in the group suggested we all bring this subject up with the person involved, I balked and said, “No.”

“Why not?” everybody asked. “Because,” I said. “The person in question is unconscious of this influence. Between her ignorance and the malevolent presence of this being which is feeding on her and us, no understanding and healing can occur. The whole group will simply drown in a confused morass of blame, finger pointing, and denial. Which is what this entity wants.” And yet some kept saying, “But out of kindness. Out of decency. Out of respect. We need to work this out with her and heal this.” And I said, “Don’t you get what you’re dealing with? “It’s not __X__ human being we’re talking about. It’s not her. We’re dealing with a woman whose personality has, literally, been taken over by at least one negative intelligence. And these beings have no kindness. They have no decency. They have no respect. They don’t want healing to occur. They want the exact opposite of ALL of that. “There can be no positive discussion or positive outcome dealing with it. These beings just laugh and feed on it all. “Until she gets what’s going on and deals with this possession herself and takes her power back, there’s no human being home for us to talk to.”

So … how did we ultimately handle the situation?

It was finally agreed that I and another group member would meet with this woman, explain to her what we were perceiving, and ask her if she was willing to deal with this. If she wasn’t willing, we were asking her to leave the group.

It was said in as kindly a fashion as humanly possible. (How do you easily tell someone you perceive a possession???) Unsurprisingly, the entity in her reared its ugly head and she rejected everything out of hand.

And that was that.

It wasn’t fun or pleasant, but it had to be done for the health of the group and the wellbeing and safety of everyone in the group. Many prayers have been sent her way in the ensuing months. Hopefully she learned something that will, sooner or later, be of benefit.

Global example

But let’s move on to a more global example of what this force looks and acts like.

Billionaire George Soros is personally responsible for wrecking countless corporations and the lives of those attached. He is a man who, according to CBS 60 Minutes interviewer Steve Krost, can “move financial markets by simply voicing an opinion.”[1]

In a 1998 interview with Soros on 60 Minutes, Krost casually mentions that Soros is said to have caused the financial collapse of several nations, including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia.[2] When asked about the morality of such actions in the interview, Soros says, “I am here to make money. I cannot and do not look at the social consequences of what I do.”[3]

Wow, really?

If a kid takes a blowtorch to other childrens’ science fair projects to get rid of the competition, mommy and the teachers do not say “Well done” and hand him/her a prize. But President Joe Biden just awarded Soros one of the highest honors the United States can bestow on a human being, The Medal of Freedom.

And yet in 2022 Soros transferred over $32 billion to his charitable foundation The Open Society Foundations,[4] an organization found to be covertly subverting other countries’ policies supporting traditional family values, especially in Russia. Policies which were seen as “against Open Society’s values.”[6]

Wait. What?

Leaked foundation documents reveal a global machiavellian agenda against traditional family values? A global foundation self-identified as “the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights” [5] is doing this?

Surprise!

Tricky business

As it says in Mathew 7:15-16: “Beware false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits.”

Ye shall know them by their fruits.

A person who deliberately destroys the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people with no concern, who funds activities designed to destroy the moral fiber of humanity through the destruction of the family unit while presenting himself as a global humanitarian can hardly be compared to a person attending healing meetings who, unconsciously, consistently sows division and discord.

People like Soros are active, conscious, agents of destruction. The old-fashioned way of putting it is, they’re people who have willingly or unwillingly made a pact with the devil.

In comparison, our well-intentioned healing group member was just an unwitting, deeply disturbed victim.

Yet … all the same: Ye shall know them by their fruits.

People like Soros divide and destroy nations. People like our former member destroy groups, block authenticity and intimacy, instigate distrust, poison relationships, plant emotionally disturbing thoughts and imagery into people susceptible to negative programming, degrading their consciousness and opening them to psychic attack.

Moving on

I have hesitated being so up front about this topic. But it’s in my face. Again.

It’s in everybody’s face. People are beginning to question what’s driving the insanity on this planet. And this influence is it.

Is it better to remain ignorant victims than to be wise stewards of our own thoughts, emotions, bodies, and relationships? Is it better to continue being played by forces that have our ultimate enslavement in mind rather than wake up and take responsibility for ourselves and our world?

I don’t think so.

Unfortunately, at this point in time, there is very little sane understanding around this topic. And even fewer professional resources available for dealing with it. Fortunately, the consciousness of the planet and humanity is rapidly—exponentially—rising.

Love is flowering. Our planet has literally, physically moved into a higher frequency zone of the universe. The Kali Yuga is done. Earth and humanity are fast in the process of naturally purifying this influence out of our systems.

It’s leaving of its own accord because the high frequencies of love are inimical to it.

It’s actively being purged and going on its un-merry way. Which is exactly why the whole world basically looks like it’s turning to shit at the moment.

Everything which is not of the love frequency is being exposed so it can be seen and let go.

Which is why I brought this up so baldly.

I figure more knowledge around what’s happening can only be a good thing. The faster we wake up and wise up, the quicker we can open the door and say to this presence: “Bye-bye! Sayonara. Auf wiedersehen. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out …”

Much love and aloha ~

