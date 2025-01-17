Have you ever met someone who always seems to manage to antagonize you and everybody else? Nothing major perhaps ... but they definitely rub you up the wrong way, always seeming to disagree with everybody. In a minor way, of course. But still ...

Or have you ever been part of a group—a committee, a corporate board—where one person in the group consistently makes ease and agreement impossible? Maybe they're always playing "Devil's advocate." Or maybe they're dismissive and even contemptuous of others, claiming a certain superiority while making others smaller.

You hate being judgmental, but, man, you can't help thinking how much more pleasant those meetings would be without that human thorn! And everybody else in the group, when you talk with them privately, feels the same way.

But out of politeness or out of the desire for inclusivity or for niceness or for the sake of self-improvement by way of an increased patience quotient—nobody ever says anything. Including you.

Yeah, me too.

Uncomfortable

You can’t put your finger on it, but some people just don’t feel right. Something is off. They exhaust and deplete you. They say things that are weirdly disturbing.

So, what’s that all about?

Can you spell “negative energetic influences?”

It’s not most people’s first “go to” thought. Which is kinda strange considering how much information there is out there about energy vampires and narcissists these days.

And, after all, priests, shamans, psychics, and medicine men and women have been talking about demons, fiends, and other kinds of malignant spirits for at least the last 10,000 years. Every culture on Earth has described an entropic, non-physical intelligence bedeviling humanity, dragging us down.

The ancient Greeks called this influence the Archons—malevolent beings controlling people’s thoughts, feelings and actions. Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung called this invisible force “antimimos, the imitator and evil principle.” Native American tribes call these beings wetiko and windingo. Christians and the well-oiled entertainment industry have unwittingly (or otherwise) trivialized this parasitic intelligence in its depiction of Satan or the devil.

It’s not news there are negative non-physical beings affecting us, twisting things up, stimulating destructive thoughts and emotions, negatively impacting everything from health to personal relationships to the affairs of the world.

But the way most people talk and act, you’d think they never heard of such a thing.

Hollywood regularly cranks out entertainment highlighting nasty supernatural entities taking over the psyches of human beings—and the box office explodes and millions buy tickets to watch.

Psychiatrists like M. Scott Peck and Dr. Richard Gallagher, MD write best-selling books like The People of the Lie: Toward a Psychology of Evil and Demonic Foes: My Twenty-Five Years as a Psychiatrist Investigating Possessions, Diabolic Attacks, and the Paranormal.

And people read, and view, and nod, and eat popcorn.

But believe that something along those lines might actually be real? Understand it might be affecting them? And then do something about it?

Mmmmm … not so much.

Blind spot

I explained the numerous reasons for humanity's mass avoidance of this topic in my book Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom. So, I'm not going to get into it here. Basically, the reasons can be summed up in six words: fear, obfuscation, misdirection, and deliberate programming.

Instead, I want to write about an experience I recently had dealing with this influence.

I want to write about it because it's such a straightforward, typical example of how all this works. And I think most people might be able to relate and "get it."

I also want to write about it because if more people don't wake up and realize what we're ALL dealing with on this planet EVERY DAY, how will humans, as a whole, extricate themselves, heal (with self and others), and sanely move on?

The story

Once upon a time … I was part of a bi-monthly group focused around discussing certain healing material. It was a very intimate gathering in that everyone in the group shared their personal growth experiences, many of which were often emotional and difficult to talk about.

Every person shared authentically. Except one who always lectured about unrelated practices and beliefs and expounded upon how much more they knew than everybody else in the group.

The participants were all empathetic, good listeners who often gave helpful feedback. Except one who closed their eyes and withdrew, disinterested and even vocally disdainful of others' personal experiences and insights.

Everybody brought food to share. Except one who brought nothing for others yet always ate what others provided.

One day, during another self-aggrandizing, non-sharing "share" by this person, the veils fell from my eyes and I recognized what I was watching and listening to.

You see, ever since I wrote Cracking the Matrix, I've been having my own healing journey coming out from under the unpleasant influence of several of what I term negative interdimensional beings. (I've briefly mentioned this already in other essays.)

Through various childhood traumas, these beings had hitched an energetic ride and started influencing my personality. They had been in me for so many years, I thought their thoughts and perceptions were mine.

I believed their unbelievably arrogant disdain for mere humanity was my disdain for humanity. Their supreme sense of self-importance and grandiosity gave me a superiority complex. Their avoidance of emotions, their contempt for the human body, and absolute certainty of the superiority of the mind ... were mirrored in my own intellectual pursuits and dependency.

In one massive gut punch ... I saw myself and felt the energies of what had once driven me, plainly displayed in the person “sharing” in the group.

I felt the influences that I had doggedly, consciously, been purifying out of my own body, psyche and soul at great emotional, psychic and physical cost. (AND great benefit!) And I was like, Holy shit! I don't want to be around these energies! I'm just getting them out of me!

And then: Is it up to me to do something about this? How can I explain to the group what we're feeling and dealing with here?

And will anybody believe me?

Ramifications

One at a time, I did bring it up with everybody in the group. And I was dismayed, but unsurprised, to discover how many people were ready to leave the group because of the dynamics around this one person and their negative, energetic influence.

Which is precisely the agenda of these entities.

They don’t want “healing groups” to be successful. They don’t want human beings to heal. They want us miserable, dysfunctional, and controllable.

Plus, they thrive on sowing discord. They feed on the energies of unease, disturbance, and discomfort they create. It's their nature. It’s their purpose. It’s their food supply.

Which is why, when many in the group suggested we all bring this subject up with the person involved, I balked and said, "No."

"Why not?" they asked. "Because," I said. "The person in question is unconscious of this influence. Between their ignorance and the malevolent presence of this being which is feeding on them and us, no understanding and healing can occur. The whole group will simply drown in a confused morass of blame, finger pointing, denial, and 'He said/she said.' “Which is what this entity wants.” And yet some kept saying, "But out of kindness. Out of decency. Out of respect. We need to work this out with this person and heal this." And I said, "Don't you get what you're dealing with? "It's not __X__ human being we're talking about. We're dealing with someone whose personality has, literally, been taken over by at least one negative intelligence. And these beings have no kindness. They have no decency. They have no respect. They don't want healing to occur. They want the exact opposite of ALL of that. "There can be no positive discussion or result dealing with it. It's impossible."

But human beings are decent and kind. We are loving and empathic and empathetic and concerned for the wellbeing of others. We are exactly what this interdimensional presence is not.

So, we don't get it.

We think we can reason with it. Appeal to its non-existent better nature. Heal it. Love it. And it just laughs and feeds on it all.

Global example

Let’s move on to a more global example of what this force looks and acts like.

Billionaire George Soros is personally responsible for wrecking countless corporations and the lives of those attached. He is a man who, according to CBS 60 Minutes interviewer Steve Krost, can “move financial markets by simply voicing an opinion.”[1]

In a 1998 interview with Soros on 60 Minutes, Krost casually mentions that Soros is said to have caused the financial collapse of several nations, including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia.[2] When asked about the morality of such actions in the interview, Soros says, “I am here to make money. I cannot and do not look at the social consequences of what I do.”[3]

Wow, really?

If a kid takes a blowtorch to other childrens' science fair projects to get rid of the competition, mommy and the teachers do not say "Well done" and hand him/her a prize. But President Joe Biden just awarded Soros one of the highest honors the United States can bestow on a human being, The Medal of Freedom.

And yet in 2022 Soros transferred over $32 billion to his charitable foundation The Open Society Foundations,[4] an organization found to be covertly subverting other countries’ policies supporting traditional family values, especially in Russia. Policies which were seen as “against Open Society’s values.”[6]

Wait. What?

Leaked foundation documents reveal a global machiavellian agenda against traditional family values? A global foundation self-identified as “the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights” [5] is doing this?

Surprise!

Tricky business

As it says in Mathew 7:15-16: “Beware false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits.”

Ye shall know them by their fruits.

A person who deliberately destroys the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people with no concern, who funds activities designed to destroy the moral fiber of humanity through the destruction of the family unit while presenting himself as a global humanitarian can hardly be compared to a person attending healing meetings who, unconsciously, consistently sows division and discord.

People like Soros are active, conscious, agents of destruction. The old-fashioned way of putting it is, they’re people who have willingly or unwillingly made a pact with the devil.

In comparison, my well-intentioned healing group associate was just an unwitting, deeply disturbed victim.

Yet … all the same: Ye shall know them by their fruits.

People like Soros divide and destroy nations. People like my associate destroy groups, block authenticity and intimacy, instigate distrust, poison relationships, plant emotionally disturbing thoughts and imagery into people susceptible to negative programming, degrading their consciousness and opening them to psychic attack.

So … how did we ultimately handle the situation?

It was finally agreed to ask the person to leave the group. And it was done in as kindly a fashion as humanly possible.

It wasn’t fun or pleasant, but it had to be done for the health of the group and the wellbeing and safety of everyone in the group. Hopefully, the disbarred member learned something helpful as well.

Common sense dealings

Consistent divisiveness, discord, violence, arrogance, self-aggrandizement, lack of empathy and concern for others, selfishness, narcissism, usury, sadomasochism, abuse … these are not normal human traits and if you’re around somebody who is consistently embodying such characteristics and creating such energies … do your best to minimize contact.

Don’t try to love them despite their “faults” or try to make them better or change them. Love the spirit behind the veil but let the person be. They must come to the place where they want to love and change themselves. Which is the personal choice that will ultimately put them on the path to freedom. But YOU cannot do it for them.

Don’t judge, fight, attack, and make war. This only feeds negative intelligences. (The whole story of The Battle of Good Versus Evil is part of the Archonic agenda to keep the food supply going.) Just say, “No!” and distance yourself.

Don’t fall into fear. These intelligences have zero power and there is no reason to fear them. They can’t even pick up a pencil. BUT they are insidious mental and psychic influencers. Which is why moving out of range of people displaying such characteristics is a healthy thing to do.

Trust your human instincts. If somebody or something doesn’t feel right, no matter how good they or it sounds and looks, move away.

Don’t be paranoid and think just because somebody argues with you that they’re possessed. Wake up. Be wise and compassionate, but, most especially, be discerning.

Attrition is your friend. The less attention and energy this influence receives, the faster it leaves.

This is tricky tricky business. Tricky in that, without discernment, awareness of this negative influence can, all too easily, turn into a paranoid, panicked witch hunt. Which—hello?—plays right into the plans of these beings.

“Yay! Fear! Panic! Hatred! Violence! Judgment! Punishment! More food for us! Yay!”

Get it?

Moving on

I have hesitated being so up front about this topic. But it’s in my face. It’s in everybody’s face. People are beginning to question what’s driving the insanity on this planet.

And this influence is it.

Is it better to remain ignorant victims than to be wise stewards of our own thoughts, emotions, bodies, and relationships? Is it better to continue being played by forces that have our ultimate enslavement in mind rather than wake up and take responsibility for ourselves and our world?

I don’t think so.

Unfortunately, at this point in time, there is very little sane understanding around this topic. And even fewer professional resources available for dealing with it. FORTUNATELY, the consciousness of the planet and humanity is rapidly—exponentially—rising.

Love is flowering. Our planet has literally, physically moved into a higher frequency zone of the universe. The Kali Yuga is done. Earth and humanity are fast in the process of naturally purifying this influence out of our systems.

It’s leaving of its own accord because the high frequencies of love are inimitable to it.

It’s actively being purged and going on its un-merry way. Which is exactly why the whole world basically looks like it’s turning to shit at the moment.

Everything which is not of the love frequency is being exposed so it can be seen and let go.

Which is why I brought this up so baldly.

I figure more knowledge around what’s happening can only be a good thing. The faster we wake up and wise up, the quicker we can open the door and say to this presence: “Bye-bye! Sayonara. Auf wiedersehen. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out …”

Much love and aloha ~

Cracking the Matrix explores the astounding history and nature of what humanity has erroneously labeled "evil" on this planet, helping people finally see the very real, negative, interdimensional influence that exists behind historic and current global events and our social decline.

The book outlines how to break free of this Force's ancient controlling agenda and how people can stand up in the power of their true spiritual nature, ready to create the New Heaven and the New Earth that have so long been prophesied.

