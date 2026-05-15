Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Dom 369's avatar
Dom 369
13h

This article caught my eye out of the ones in my inbox. So of course I had to read it.

Indeed money is just a tool, but it will always be used by those who will use it as a tool to gain power over others and to buy things to their agendas. It's really in the language that it's a magic spell because if we're truly alive and living then why do we have to earn a living? Earn is phonetically the same as urn which is what you keep ashes in.

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