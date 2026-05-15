Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I wrote about money in a post in October 2024. Then again in a post titled The Consciousness of Money last September. And now it’s up as a topic for a third time.

Maybe three’s a charm?

In “The Consciousness of Money” I examined the meaning of the obverse side of the Great Seal of the US—that creepy “All-seeing Eye” in the triangle at the top of the pyramid on every $1 bill. I talked about the Masonic influences on the Founding Fathers of America, and the establishment of the Federal Reserve. (Which is a private banking consortium that has little to do with “federal.”)

I also talked about money as a demoralizing tool of division deliberately introduced to humanity by interdimensional intelligences and the global elite thousands of years ago.

The first step in the “Divide and Conquer” plan for planet Earth and humanity was accomplished by creating a “god” to worship, laying the foundation for hierarchy. (God/above/good / humans/below/bad … spirit/divine / flesh/corrupt etc.)

Once the structure of a Supreme Overlord and His pathetic human creations was established in the scheme of things via religions (Level Two)—forever cementing the immutable High Authority of the priesthood in place while further inoculating us with the one up/one down virus—the next step in the divide and conquer process was creating Level Three: Kings and queens, Pharaohs and other demi-gods—aka blue bloods—supposedly in touch with the gods themselves acting as their actual mouthpieces.

(The color blue has long been associated with serenity, introspection and spiritual awakening. As such, it evokes images of regal superiority, elite heritage, and a social class that stands apart. By 1809 when aristocratic families of Spain, the sangre azul, were claiming superiority over the Jews and the Moors, it was common belief that the veins of noble people were more visible than those of commoners because they were less likely to have worked manual labor, which toil would have made their veins less visible.)

Veins do look blue when close to the surface!

Next in the scheme of things came Level Four, the monied class—the wealthy elite who mostly rose from the merchant class (Level Five) to lord it over the governmental drones in elected or appointed office (Level Six). And then, of course, last and least at Level Seven/Ground Floor come the worker bees and impoverished peasants of no consequence at all.

And the solitary tool employed for erecting and keeping this entire hierarchical Pyramid of Power in place is … M-O-N-E-Y.

The Game

In the Pyramid of Power, money is the modus operandi utilized by everyone, and the talisman of superiority for levels four on down. The priests and the ruling class—levels Two and Three—are automatically adjudged superior by their proximity to God. Which really isn’t “God” at all. But rather … you guessed it.

The Archons, the Apkallu, the Anunnaki, the Makers of the Game themselves.

For thousands of years, the number one rule in The Social Hierarchy Game the Archons created to keep everyone occupied and at each other’s throats has basically been: He or she who dies with the most toys wins.

The most money, the most fame, the most power, the most castles and horses and serfs, the most corporate leverage, influence, resources and employees.

That’s it.

For thousands of years, people have been at The Game.

And for thousands of years the only way to safely score MAJOR points by ignoring the Game’s number one rule is by playing the spirituality card.

The priests—at least the ones in the upper echelons—don’t even have to suffer actual poverty playing this card. They get to score huge points in The Game laying claim to saintly purity while waltzing around in rich robes, drinking from gold goblets and living in sumptuous palaces. Talk about a win-win! Even the priests at the bottom of the barrel don’t ever have to worry about keeping a roof over their heads and food in their bellies.

Which is more than the vast majority of folk on the planet have ever been able to say.

Losers.

Reverse snobbery

And then there are those who turn their noses up at The Social Hierarchy Game altogether and claim power and victory through rejecting the “shallow values” of The Game.

Taught by the priests—who are already one up on the Game Rating Scale and who don’t have to worry about money anyway—that it’s easier for a camel to fit through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into heaven, The Rejectors play their own Game thumbing their noses at all who play the Social Hierarchy Game.

And they win!

YAY! I have nothing! I’m poor! Neener-neener-neener! Look at me! I win by losing! Thbbpppptttt …..

Sigh.

Of course, there are those of an innately positive energetic nature who intuitively know The Game is a game and that it’s rigged. Not only that, they unconsciously sense the energy of the game and the negative entities behind the curtain—the Controllers that created it—and they just can’t bring themselves to engage.

Their “go to” isn’t rejection, which is still actually part of The Game. It’s non-aligned avoidance.

Unfortunately, because they’re rarely supported in their highly accurate knowing of what’s actually happening, most such people eventually—at least to some degree—get lassoed into The Rejection Game and desperately try to take pride and win something for themselves by hating the Social Hierarchy Game and hating money and all it stands for.

And yet at the same time they’re natural creators and struggle with the desire to succeed because they are highly positive in their whole energetic being. So they end up being quite tortured by the whole situation.

Of course, most people are tortured by money. Which is the whole point of The Game and money in the first place.

The trick

When I wrote the essay “The World’s Most Uncomfortable Subject” back in 2024, I related a conversation I had with money.

I pulled a couple chairs away from the dining room table and faced them towards each other about two feet apart. I then sat in the “me” chair and tuned into my body, preparing to receive information about my thoughts/feelings/actions, ancestral patterns and programs around money.

Predictably, none of the emotions that immediately boiled to the surface were unusual: fear, distress, anger, avarice, anxiety, longing, worry, impatience, hope, and despair. But when I changed places and sat in the other chair as money, there were no emotions whatsoever. Just a dispassionate, calm, waiting presence. And, as I sat there in the very alert, upright posture that seemed to come naturally to money, I had the thought: I am a tool and a facilitator.

No more. No less.

Money isn’t bad or evil in itself any more than a hammer is good or evil in itself. It’s how it’s employed that matters. How is the tool being used? To what end? That’s the question. And a lot of people approach money that way. They use it to create something really good in The Game. They use it for charity or education … whatever.

And yet they’re still unconsciously caught in The Game, subject to its rules because they don’t understand the actual nature of the problem itself. Which means, most likely, the energetics of their whole enterprise will be somewhat muddy and conflicted and possibly even subject to interference

Because money is not just a tool. It’s a thought form whose created purpose is control. PLUS It’s the symbol of The Game itself.

As a thought form and symbol, money is extremely powerful. And it’s been potentiated by billions of human beings focusing on it—lusting after it, struggling and plotting, killing and maiming for it—for thousands of years.

YIKES!

Without conscious awareness of its origins and purpose in The Game, it’s all too easy to end up getting stuck in The Game, playing out the same old dramas, either yearning for money in support of The Good over The Bad or lusting after it in support of power and control. Rejecting it out of hand or accepting it as a “necessary evil.”

So, what’s the way out?

Well, what about approaching money with dispassionate awareness? As some would say: Neither accepting it in terms of The Game nor rejecting it in terms of The Game. Just allowing it to be an objective tool in your life; pleased to see it there as a facilitator for you, your life, and your living dreams of a better/greater you and a better/greater future for humanity.

In this scenario, the focus is not on money itself, but on YOU, with money along for the ride for as long as it’s part of the reality we live in. And when it’s no longer part of the story ..

Bye-bye.

Dispassionate awareness … with maybe a hint of play.

Sure beats all my other approaches to money so far this life. I’ll give it a go. Stay tuned for a Part Four follow up report.

Much love and aloha ~

Share