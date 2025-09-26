Thinking about this subject, let alone starting to write, has been like pulling teeth. I stare at the above picture of the Great Seal of the United States stamped on the back of every $1 Federal Reserve note printed since 1935 ... and everything goes blank.

There’s a strange void where movement and creative thought should be. A void I’ve had to push beyond for days.

A tool

I wrote about money in a post last October. And in that post, I talked about how I had a conversation with money. Setting up two chairs facing each other, I sat in “my” chair, telling money what I felt about it. And as I spoke to money about its influence on me, I felt a great whirling mess of emotions alternating between fear, desire, distress, longing, hope and despair.

Then I sat in money’s chair and tuned into money’s essence and ... got nothing in reply. No engagement. No emotion whatsoever. Just a dispassionate, calm, waiting presence. Eventually I picked up the energy of “I am a tool.”

That was that. I never asked “A tool for what?” And I certainly didn’t think to ask “Created by whom?”

Symbols

But let’s take a quick look at money as US currency.

That creepy “All-seeing Eye” in the triangle at the top of the pyramid on the $1 bill has been staring at me all my life.

I was taught it’s the eye of God—or the Eye of Providence—and that it’s held within the triangle, the symbol representing the Christian trinity of Father, Son and Holy Ghost. All of which is supposed to be reassuring. But the whole notion of “God,” as it’s been shoved down our throats for millennia, is incredibly narrow, separatist, authoritarian, judgmental, and punishing. (see my article “God.”) Thus not very reassuring.

And two dudes and a ghost comprising the generative force behind all of Creation?

Please. Talk about a notion that defies all common sense and life itself. (See The Energetic Earth-Human Setup.) Who would have thought the Catholic Church was so “woke” back in 325 AD?

And then there’s the motto Annuit Cœptis, officially translated by the US State Department as “He has favored our undertakings.”

He who?

Again, the assumption is that it’s God. But considering American history and the founding tenets of this nation, plus all the Masonic/Egyptian/Illuminati associations behind the symbolism of the seal, believing all its words and images are about God watching over us, extending His favor, is more than a bit of an assumption.

Not a Christian nation

The Great Seal of the United States was designed, for the most part, by Charles Thomson, the Secretary of the Continental Congress, who accepted ideas from various Founding Fathers such as Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. Thomson submitted the final design to Congress on June 20, 1782 and it was accepted that day.

One of the reasons I seriously question Christian interpretations of the Great Seal is because the Founding Fathers of this nation never intended America to be “Christian.” Men like Franklin, Jefferson, and John Hancock proposed religious freedom for all, with no one religion espoused as greater or more “American” than any other. As president, my great-great-great-something grandfather, John Adams, signed the 1796 Treaty of Tripoli affirming to Americans and the world that “the United States is not, in any sense, a Christian nation.”

Nine of the fifty-six men that signed the Declaration of Independence were Freemasons, including George Washington, Hancock and Franklin. Thirteen of the thirty-nine men that signed the US Constitution were also masons.

Which means the image of the All-seeing Eye and the “he” doing all the favoring could well be the masonic Great Architect of the Universe referred to as GAOTU and not the Abrahamic God Christians worship at all. And just who—or what—is GAOTU? Well, at the lowest initiatory levels it refers to a supreme creator of some sort that goes unspecified. What/who the Great Architect is and means at the highest levels ... only those so initiated are permitted to know.

Which leaves it anybody’s guess just who/what is setting forth the “Novus Ordo Seclorum”—a Latin phrase translating as “New Order of the Ages.” It supposedly signifies the beginning of a new era with the birthing of America.

But there are darker associations as well.

Weird timing

The mysterious Great Seal never made an appearance on a single US government Treasury bill for 150 years. Harps, Greek statues, Lady Liberty with sword and shield, Martha Washington, farmers plowing their fields, factories with stacks billowing smoke skywards—all those images and many more graced the face of US money.

No creepy all-seeing eyes. No 13-tiered decapitated pyramids.

Then, in the 20th century, The Federal Reserve Act was ramrodded through Congress and signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on December 23, 1913. The Act summarily privatized the nation’s currency—spitting in the eye of the Constitution which, in Article I, Section 8, Clause 5 explicitly states that Congress shall have the power “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures.”

The Act handed over the printing, distribution, and control of US money to the central banking cartels headed by global elites like the Rockefellers and Rothschilds, whose minions chartered the 12 Federal Reserve Banks around the US as private corporations.

In other words, there’s no “federal” in the Federal Reserve at all.

In 1933 President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 6102, which ended the gold standard for domestic transactions. Also in 1933, a coalition of wealthy businessmen headed by the likes of JP Morgan, dissatisfied with FDR’s economic policies, secretly planned what became known as The Business Plot aimed to depose FDR and install retired US General Smedley Butler as the country’s gold standard-approving dictator. Despite Butler’s whistleblowing and failure of the plot, none of the wealthy instigators were arrested or prosecuted for plotting treason. Then, in 1934, Congress and The Gold Reserve Act finalized what FDR started.

During these times of financial mayhem and obvious monetary reorganization by globalists, the Great Seal of the United States was introduced to US currency in 1935 on an updated one-dollar bill featuring the seal.

A quiet notification to the world that the “Novus Ordo Seclorum” had been successfully launched? Perhaps. And was the fact that it was only stamped on the one-dollar bill and no higher denominations a signal that the “New Order of the Ages” was only applicable to the lower-echelon have-nots and not the haves?

Who knows?

Disquiet

Which brings me back to the personal side of things.

If you read last week’s article on “The Money Carrot,” you know money is “up” for me big time. Until a couple weeks ago, I was crypto trading online daily with an AI algorithm, focused on wealth acquisition on a massive scale, dreaming of buying a 10,000-acre Colorado ranch and a Lear jet. And then the trading program I was involved in went belly up and I lost it all.

And within three hours I wakened from the dream.

Suddenly back on planet Earth here/now, I contemplated the three-month money fantasy I’d been caught in — a time warp dream of future nows, living safe and secure with all my friends with all the land, food, water, cattle, horses, and housing money could buy. A dream that had me dissatisfied, bored, cranky and impatient with my here/now normal life.

Standing outside the bubble, practically rubbing my eyes in shock and perplexity, I wondered How could watching those daily PNL figures dancing on my computer screen have captivated me so?

How could I become mesmerized by compounding daily interest figures when I KNOW, with every bone in my body, that to secure my future I must lean into and depend on LIFE, not MONEY, as my only real safety net?

How indeed.

Which brings us (finally) to the consciousness of money.

Divide and conquer

In the last five years it has occurred to me many times how obviously unobvious some things in this world are. For example, shamans and priests have been telling us about negative interdimensional beings for thousands of years. Every religion on Earth explains and warns about the nature and presence of demons among us. And yet practically nobody on this planet grasps their reality.

Same thing with money. Various religions have posted warnings about it for ages.

But why?

Up until a couple weeks ago, I figured it was just sour grapes. Or hypocrisy. I mean if the Catholic Church is so adamant about money being the root of all evil, why is it one of the wealthiest organizations on the planet with assets estimated at more than $73 billion?

But then, concurrent with my bubble bursting, I ran across information from Jacqueline Hobbs, aka Oracle Girl, that characterizes money as a demoralizing tool of division deliberately introduced to humanity by interdimensional intelligences and the global elite thousands of years ago.

Now, the effectiveness of the age-old ploy of “divide and conquer” is well known. The First Step in this plan for planet Earth and humanity was accomplished by creating a “god” to worship, for the split between God and man / heaven and Earth / spirit and flesh lays the foundation for hierarchy.

Once the existence of a Supreme Overlord and His pathetic human creations was established in the scheme of things—forever cementing the belief of human inferiority in our minds—the second step in the divide and conquer process was creating a rich ruling class to dominate the impoverished peasants.

This second step, creating a wealth division, was then followed by Step Three: Elevating the status of one sex over the other, thereby creating Patriarchy and the horrifically destructive and divisive Battle of the Sexes.

Now, I’ve been talking about this overarching agenda with its three-step program for a couple years now. But I missed the obvious unobvious. Until now, I never thought about how Step Two was accomplished. I never contemplated what tool was deployed by what is quaintly (and rather erroneously) referred to as “the Devil.” Like most people, for me, money was ubiquitous—as much needed for humans to function as water is needed by fish.

But is that really true?

No. It is not.

Phantasm

Hobbs points out that the basics of life—water, food, shelter, and the air we breathe—are freely provided by Mother Earth. So, for that matter, are the bodies we encompass.

If we cast our minds back to the whole Garden of Eden story, that pretty much sums up the situation for Adam and Eve. Everything they needed was provided.

Fast forward to today and, truth be told, everything we need to live—and indeed happily thrive—is still freely provided by the planet we live on.

But …

We’ve been programmed to think it isn’t. We’ve been coerced into an artificial system of existence that monetizes all life. That substitutes substance—food, water, shelter, companionship, love, family, community, connection—for a phantom concept of wealth symbolized by money.

Saying this, I’m reminded of the fact that the only human beings I’ve met on this planet who are not prisoners of money were the poorest of people living off the land in third world countries like Peru, Ecuador, Africa, and India. Which, considering the fact that they were also, without a doubt, consistently the happiest people I’ve ever met on this planet, begs the question about what exactly being “poor” means.

How did that song by Janis Joplin go? “Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose. Nothin’, don’t mean nothin’ if it ain’t free, no-no.”

Now, I’m not trying to make the ridiculous claim that all poor people are happy and all rich people are miserable. But how long can a human being sustain health and wellbeing if the central focus of their life is the concept of money?

A construct with no inherent value.

A billion pieces of paper is not wealth. Nor is a digital display of a ten-column numismatic figure on a computer screen.

It’s paper and ink and a liquid crystal image pulsed into existence by binary code. Utterly worthless.

Only the idea of the value of money props any of these things up anymore. And we’re the ones supporting the illusion by going along with the program.

Imagine

I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve spent lately, struggling to imagine how the world would work without money. And I couldn’t manage it at all until I realized that money is just a concept substituted for what has actual value. Again, air, water, food, shelter, transportation, companionship, love, family, community, connection.

When I finally stripped away the concept of monetization, assigning value to goods and services, I was simply left with goods and services and human beings coming together to freely exchange what they produced (or pulled off the trees) for what they needed.

Not barter—which still depends on an assignment of value based in an artificially created hierarchy of what is worth what. Like one hour mowing the lawn is worth 10 cubits but washing dishes is only worth 6 cubits and designing and making a really cool jacket is worth 250 cubits.

NOPE.

An hour digging a ditch and an hour spent painting a portrait or building a chair are valued at whatever the two people contracting the exchange decide upon. And if it’s hour for hour and creation or service for creation or service, so be it.

Better yet, forget tracking hours altogether. I get that ditch dug and you get the portrait I painted of your wife. Everybody goes home happy.

Because once we leave money and the better-than/less-than valuing of goods and services behind, people are free to create and employ themselves by doing what interests them, knowing all their needs are met and that their contribution furthers the wellbeing of the whole.

I know it seems like I’m skirting Marxism and Communism here. But that’s NOT what I’m talking about because both those systems are still stuck in the same social control model as Capitalism. They’re built upon the rejection of Capitalism and (supposedly) hierarchy, not the transcendence of the consciousness of money and hierarchy themselves.

Perhaps the best way to visualize the possibilities is to watch the 1998 Star Trek movie Insurrection where Captain Jean-Luc Picard falls in love with Anij, the 350-year-old head woman of the Ba’ku people—a highly advanced race that eschews technology in favor of a more pastoral life.

The way the Ba’ku live, everybody’s individual innate abilities and creativity and interests are supported, while at the same time everybody pitches in to do what’s needed for the wellbeing of all.

And everybody lives happily ever after.

Would that work here on Earth? Damn straight it would. All we have to do is grow up and leave the programmed desire for control and hierarchy—which didn’t originate with us—behind.

Anyway—much food for thought!

Much love and aloha ~

