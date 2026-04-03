Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Michele Tafuri's avatar
Michele Tafuri
2d

Where two or more are gathered...such comforting words that Jesus left us with. That he is there with us and in our group agreement anything we ask for will be done. I am grateful to be able to be in a group of outstanding women of love and integrity sharing and creating together. It's what the world needs more of. Thank you again for your writing creativity and the reminder of such a precious thing in life, bonding with like minds for higher purposes!

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3d

Cate! I think I’ve seen “what the bleep do we know” and heard of “intention eight.” So cool you’re connected to those!

Wonderful article and thanks for painting such a good picture on when two or three are gathered.

Love the bullets and I’m motivated to develop an in-person group. Thanks for this piece!

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