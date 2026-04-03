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Back in 1981, American biochemist Rupert Sheldrake published his book A New Science of Life in which he presented the idea that living beings emanate morphic fields containing built-in memory that can unite in morphic resonance with similar systems. In

other words, he posited that there are telepathy-type interconnections between living organisms and collective memories that are shared within and possibly between species.

He also said that information and newly acquired behaviors can be passed down to future generations via these morphic fields. Which is why, if you ever piss off or threaten a crow, you’ll end up being harassed by their progeny generations later!

In the late 1980s Systemic Work & Constellation founder Bert Hellinger began working with the power of “the knowing field.” In his events, he regularly asked workshop participants to stand in and represent the family members of the person working on a particular issue.

For example, let’s say “Harry” comes to the workshop and says he’s struggling with authority issues at work. There’s a serious possibility he’ll lose his latest job if he can’t resolve his resentments with his boss—resentments which obviously stem back to childhood power issues with his high-ranking military father.

To create the constellation, Harry picks workshop participants to represent various people relevant to his issue. He picks somebody to represent himself, his boss, his father, his mother, his sister, the Mother Superior at his Catholic grade school, his uncle, the neighbor, the cat … whatever personalities he deems pertinent to his issue. Then he physically places each person, spatially, around the room in whatever arrangement feels “right.”

Some people are far apart, others close together.

Then Harry walks through the group constellation and receives information from the “knowing field” of the group. Often the representatives blurt out pertinent information they “get.” For example, Harry’s father’s representative might suddenly break down and cry, saying “I never felt good enough to deserve my family and I took it out on you!”

Whatever.

The point is, detailed, intimate information contained in the quantum morphic field of Harry’s family—basically “unknowable” information as far as strangers at a workshop 30 years later are concerned—is somehow available to all the members of the representative constellation to “pick up” … all in service of helping Harry understand and heal his authority issue.

Pretty wild? Yes. And utterly replicable time and time again in constellation events around the world 40 years later.

The Field

In 2008, Lynne McTaggart, an associate of mine from my What the Bleep Do We Know!? days, wrote the seminal New Age book The Field, adding to Sheldrake’s work, creating a new biological paradigm proving that the human “body” extends electromagnetically beyond the physical, and that every “thing” is connected via the quantum Zero Point Field (ZPF).

Since then she has expanded upon this topic, conducting many global field experiments regarding the power of group intention, which she also wrote about in her books The Intention Experiment and The Power of Eight.

To this day I know people who are still meeting in groups of eight, all around the world, setting personal and group intentions, harnessing the combined collective energetic power of group consciousness to obtain various outcomes.

I write about this now because, after a lifetime of “goin’ it alone,” I now find myself a committed member of three different healing groups, ranging in number from six to eighteen people, containing men and women ranging in age from 25 to 85.

The overarching purpose of all three groups is the coming together of those of like-mind seeking wisdom, personal growth, and healing in the face of growing instability and insanity in the world around us. The deeply desired intention of all three circles is the creation of a cohesive group of mature, highly functional, compassionate, no-bullshit human beings capable of creating a lifestyle grounded in higher unity consciousness and thriving within it.

Different foundations

So, how do these groups differ from any other well-meaning (yet mostly ineffective) New Age consciousness-raising efforts in the last 50 years?

First and foremost, there is no spiritual bypassing.

Every person in all three groups is well aware of the need to address shadow material and deep wounds as they arise (which they always do in groups). As my dear friend Robin says over and over, “We are wounded in relationship and must heal in relationship.” And from personal experience I can now vouch for the truth of that statement.

Everybody is learning the skills necessary to foster healing, such as active listening skills etc.

There is no group hierarchy, no absolute “leader” demanding to be followed. It is understood that everybody is a leader in their own strengths and capacities and that leadership arrives in the moment when the right person steps up and opens their mouth, revealing information that opens the door for group advancement in the moment.

Group rules are designed to promote safety and growth of all individuals and the group. All group rules are arrived at through the 100 percent agreement of all individuals in the group. Group rules are subject to change if found to be lacking as well as added onto if something is discovered that will foster more harmony and growth.

Everybody is aware that dark shadow forces—negative high frequency interdimensional entities … demons if you will—exist and affect each and every one of us on this planet. Everybody understands that these negative beings from Another Source have the overarching intention of lowering human consciousness, making us fearful, controllable slaves to their highly material, parasitic, anti-life agenda.

Everybody is aware that all of humanity has been severely traumatized and brain-washed over the last 5,000-10,000 years, and that absolutely no area of human endeavor has gone unpolluted and untwisted by what boils down to a Satanic influence—starting with all formal world religions and spiritual movements, moving down into politics, philosophy, education, science, medicine, literature and entertainment.

Everybody is learning how to recognize and remove interdimensional interference from their mind/body field and no longer be influenced by it.

Everybody is learning how to recognize interdimensional interference in other people and organizations. They are also learning that when others so interfered with are unwilling to recognize and deal with negative satanic influences and get out of negative situations—it is healthy to remove themselves from those peoples’ field of influence. In other words, we are all learning to recognize what is healthy for promoting positive human growth and what is not, and we are learning to cut what is unhealthy from our lives with no judgment or finger pointing … just kind but firm discernment and healthy distancing.

Talk about different from New Age “manifestation” groups!

Christ consciousness

Speaking of the past, back in the days when my whole life focus was bent upon me personally attaining enlightenment (HA HA HA! what a joke I discovered THAT was! See my May 2025 essay “GOD” ) there was much talk about “Christ Consciousness.”

For the most part in the New Age movement, it was generally assumed that Christ Consciousness was just another way of saying “Enlightened” or “Awake.” Now I’m not so sure.

There is no doubt that Yeshua ben Joseph was an enlightened being. And the label of the “Christ” has long been understood to mean God’s anointed one. But let’s take a few etymological steps backwards and look at the word “anoint.”

To “anoint” means to smear with oil and to “consecrate” — to make holy — which comes from the late 14c. word “consectate,” to make or declare sacred by certain ceremonies or rites. This in turn comes from the Latin com, meaning "with, together + sacrare" to make or declare sacred.

In Mathew 18:19-20 - KJV we find Yeshua’s well-known declaration: “Again, I tell you truly that if two of you on the earth agree about anything you ask for, it will be done for you by My Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”

Frankly, I don’t know of anything more sacred than the act of two or more people coming together purely for the purpose of honoring and increasing life through conscious intentional growth and mutual support.

When people come together in right relationship to create a field of harmony and blossoming, when they intentionally come together to create healing and to create a happier, healthier existence for all …

That is a consecrated act in which we anoint ourselves and step into the field of Christ Consciousness.

We intentionally move out of the consciousness of the solitary human—“I’m a stand-alone unit out in left field somewhere on my own” —and replace it with the consciousness of the divine human acting in conscious UNITY with others to CREATE!

I’ve felt the expanded field of Christ Consciousness over and over again in all three groups I participate in. Moments when we are all joined as individuals and lifted up together—not because we’re worshipping some God outside us and asking for something, but because we are divine beings come together in the pure intention of creating betterment for ourselves and others.

Could there possibly be anything more evocative? More powerful? More important?

I can’t think of anything. Can you?

So, where should we go with this?

Perhaps those who desire might take this as an invitation to reach out beyond the very human illusion of “alone” and take the time to find someone (or someones) they can regularly connect with in this holy manner for this holy purpose.

And if there is no one physically in your life to do this with, please know there is a global online silent “Reawaken” gathering every Sunday @ 7 PM UTC sponsored by Jacqueline Hobbs, aka Oracle Girl.

Two of the groups I’m currently involved with have evolved out of this source of “right union.” So, it’s a good starting place.

And if anybody has another suggestion, I’m all ears!

Much love and aloha ~

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