According to Greek myth, Medusa was born a mortal woman of extraordinary beauty to the primordial sea gods Phorcys and Ceto. Her golden hair, blue eyes, and radiant charm were legendary. Men from all corners of the world wooed her. And yet Medusa was a consecrated virgin priestess in the temple of Athena.

She remained dutiful and chaste, honoring her vows.

Then one day, Poseidon, god of the sea, saw her walking along the shore. Instantly infatuated, he tried to seduce her. When she refused, enraged, he turned to force. Medusa escaped, fleeing to the sanctuary of Athena’s temple. But Poseidon pursued and defiled her in the temple itself.

When Athena learned what had happened in her temple, her rage was uncontrollable. But instead of turning on Poseidon, she cursed Medusa, turning her once-beautiful hair into a writhing mass of venomous snakes. The eyes that had once held such sweetness became weapons of horror, turning anyone who met them into stone.

Exiling herself in shame to a desolate cave, Medusa found no peace. Over the ensuing years, warriors sought to claim the monster’s head as a trophy. One by one they fell to her gaze, petrified, their bodies piling up at the entrance of her cave.

Eventually Medusa was beheaded by the hero Perseus. In death, her head remained a poisonous weapon used to slay his enemies. Even symbolic representations of her head had destructive power. Eventually, over the centuries, in a strange developmental twist, the symbol of Medusa was carved into shields and amulets and used to ward off evil spirits and danger.

Definitions

I begin this essay with Medusa’s story because when I started contemplating this topic, she popped into my head. Which is not surprising considering my major associations with demons are snakes and wraiths. But as it turns out, her story is highly pertinent to the topic itself.

So, what is a demon anyway?

The definition of the word is: Demon (n.) c. 1200: An evil spirit, malignant supernatural being, an incubus, a devil, from the Latin daemon “spirit;” from the Greek daimōn “deity, divine power, lesser god”; from proto-Indo-European (5000 BCE) dai-mon- “divider, provider” of fortunes or destinies, from the root da, meaning to divide.

So—demons are “evil spirits.” But what constitutes evil? And how does it come upon us?

In my essay Dealing with the Devil, I pointed out that The New Testament authors considered “yfel” and sin, “ponēros,” to be the same thing. Many centuries ago “yfel” simply meant “generally harmful.” But then, in the 1600s, around the time the Medieval witch hunts were in full swing, the meaning of yfel morphed into “extreme moral wickedness” and became associated with the character of Satan. Thus, today, we see demons as spirits of extreme evil.

What we don’t see is that demons are our own creation.

Egregores are thought forms (of varying character) arising from the collective unconscious thoughts and emotions of various groups of people over the centuries. Thought forms that include Satan and the demons that serve him. There are also unpleasant ghosts lurking about, the remains of disturbed spirits that haven’t totally left this realm.

But I don’t think the Archonic presence that I talk so much about falls into the demon category. For while I believe the Archons are, most likely, the root cause behind the creation of evil and evil demons etc., these entities are not evil per se.

Division

When I first wrote Cracking the Matrix in 2021, it never occurred to me that the Archons weren’t evil. But as the years passed and my research marched on, I’ve come to see them as non-physical, snake-like parasites that deliberately incite chaos, madness, and destruction in human beings, but that are, in themselves, almost neutral in affect.

Binary, rather dull-witted, and completely incapable of creative thought, they seek to divide us from our innate wisdom and light by stimulating emotional distress and suffering, rage and violence—emotions that provide them with powerful emotional energy upon which to feed.

They actually mirror normal physical parasites on this planet—the round worms, hook worms, tapeworms, spirochetes and various bacteria we pick up from our dogs and cats—which also affect us emotionally. Clinical studies have linked the presence of physical parasites to depression, anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, violence, suicidal ideation and lots of other psychological and cognitive effects.

Physical parasites also drive us to self-harm, stimulating sugar and carbohydrate cravings that divide us from common nutritional sense and even self-preservation, causing us to eat foods that aren’t good for us, but that are good for feeding them.

“Divide et impera” … divide and conquer. The ancient Roman motto definitely applies here.

Thinking thus, you can imagine my satisfaction when I looked up the definition of the word “demon” and found that the word harkens back to the ancient proto-Indo-European root word da, meaning to divide.

Which is exactly what these interdimensional entities do.

These snake-like, non-physical parasites divide us from our natural goodness. They influence and divide our thoughts and scatter them, creating terrible confusion, uncertainty, and fear. They divide us from wholeness, sanity and morality, opening the door for the Freudian id to take over as well as other outside influences.

Snakes have long been symbols for duality and division.

The ancient Greeks viewed serpents as the guardians of the earth and harbingers of wisdom, yet they also represented danger and chaos. In Hindu mythology, serpents are powerful beings that guard sacred knowledge and treasures and yet also represent chaos and destruction.

In literature, snakes can represent evil, temptation, rebirth, healing, wisdom and more. They are often linked to the underworld, symbolizing death and the cyclical nature of life. The myth of Medusa is a prime example, depicting a tale of chaos and death.

Here we have Poseidon, divided from reason, overwhelmed by lust, raping a virgin priestess in Athena’s temple. And we have Athena, the ancient Greek goddess of warfare and wisdom, for heaven’s sake, totally losing it, punishing the victim instead of the perpetrator, projecting these “snakes”—these interdimensional parasitic beings—into her.

And the effects are immediate.

Medusa goes mad as the snakes munch their way through her brain—losing her humanity to such an extreme degree that just looking at her petrifies and kills people.

Subtle but deadly influence

I’ve said all along that the Archons are mental influencers that can trigger as well as feed on people’s emotions. Back to the classic image of the Devil on one’s shoulder, incessantly whispering debilitating, tempting, corrosive messages in your ear.

Nobody is immune. Everybody is susceptible. And once one or more of the voices and messages start to sink in and dominate, there’s a downhill domino effect.

Let’s say you’re ten years old and you have a temper. You don’t like it. You feel bad about it. You try your best to obey your parents and teachers by keeping it under control. But you keep getting these internal nudges. Go ahead! Hit him! Go ahead, break that toy! Go ahead, kick the dog for getting in your way!

These internal nudges escalate over time. One day your kid sister is driving you nuts whining about you not letting her into your treehouse. Now she’s climbing up the rungs of the ladder, pushing her way inside despite all your warnings and you … snap.

You shove her. Hard. And she falls down the ladder and breaks her arm.

You didn’t mean to hurt her and you feel awful. You get punished, of course. And you feel guilty. But the voice inside whispers. She deserved it. I’m glad she got hurt. That’ll teach her!

Now you feel really bad.

Such thoughts aren’t normal. They’re not right and you KNOW it. You feel even more guilty, and now the voice changes tone. You’re bad! You’re a menace. YOUR arm should get broken. You’ll never ever learn to control yourself. You should die.

Time passes. Thoughts like these—which never were your thoughts to begin with—continue and you hate them. You hate yourself for having them. Your temper flares more often and you get punished more and start resenting those in authority around you. Even the smallest critical comment from other people triggers a raging fire inside.

Then one day in high school your baseball coach yells at you for missing an easy catch and the voices go wild. You think I’m clumsy? You think I’m bad? I’ll show you bad! And after school you take the bat and knock the windows out of his car.

And then and then and then …

Erinyes

In Greek mythology, the Erinyes, also known as the Eumenides or the Furies, are chthonic goddesses of vengeance. A type of demon, they were seen as ugly, winged women whose heads and torsos were wrapped in poisonous serpents. They screamed unearthly screams, wore the black of mourning and wielded whips with which they mercilessly scourged the minds of people who committed crimes against the natural order.

Like being glad your sister broke her arm.

I may be totally wrong about this, but I don’t think the interdimensional beings have enough life force in them to go to this much effort. They’re influencers, whisperers working in the dark to get us to go against our better nature, goading us to anger, greed, pride, lust, and betrayal.

Goading us to break contract with decency, honor and goodness, turning us against life itself.

And when this happens, when we go there, because we are beings of pure love—our hearts break. Filled with shame and guilt, which rapidly can turn to self-hatred and despair, we unconsciously turn against ourselves, magnetizing all sorts demons to torment and punish us.

Demons, egregores, Furies we ourselves have created over the ages, we take them to our heaving bosoms, welcoming the poisoned plunge of their fangs.

Lifting the curse

Walter Burkert, the famous German scholar of Greek mythology, has suggested that the Erinyes are “an embodiment of the act of self-cursing.” And I can’t think of a better way of describing this whole dynamic.

We are self-cursed. And because we are the creators of our own punishment, there is no power in heaven or on Earth that can undo this curse except ourselves.

We all carry the burden of original sin—not the fact of it, but the illusion. For there is no such thing as original sin.

It’s a lie. And yet we all carry the stigma of it deep in our bones. Even the most exemplary of us are not immune to the illusion that has driven us to create the world of chaos and destruction we see today.

But it’s time to lift the curse.

It’s time to look our guilt and shame and pain in the face and realize we were tricked into this whole charade, forgive ourselves, and move on.

I’ve done it.

These past several years, I’ve been forced by life and all that’s good in me to face the darkness I thought was me. And I have come out the other side knowing it was all a lie.

Whatever unknown terrible things I’ve done, I was tricked and tortured into doing. Whatever terrible things I’ve thought and believed, I was tricked and tormented into believing.

I was never bad and evil. Fallible, yes. Often in error, frequently misguided. But bad and evil? Never.

We are spirits of pure love. Nature is our nature. Healthy, unfolding, evolving life is our birthright. We are equal to it all and more.

As we move forward in our light, we leave the demons behind us. One day, perhaps in the not-too-distant future, we won’t even remember those old creations. For the original cause of them will have long-since turned to dust and blown away.

Much love and aloha ~

