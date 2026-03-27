This is the follow-up to an essay I wrote back in early February, The Speed of Forgiveness. It took 85 percent of the article to actually get around to talking about forgiveness itself. And, as the topic couldn’t be adequately examined in the 300 words left at the end, I promised myself I’d write the sequel the very next week.

But then five other topics shoved their way to the foreground and I forgot about it.

But examining what keeps us from being kind to strangers, what keeps us at each other’s throats; what keeps us judgmental and angry and unable to create the New World the vast majority of us long to live in is not a topic that should be sidelined and forgotten.

So, here goes.

Forgiveness

I swear the main thing that keeps us from being the kind of advanced beings we want to be is our learned inability to forgive ourselves. And the fact that this essay is illustrated by a big fat shiny Christian cross at the beginning is a dead giveaway as to why that’s so.

We’ve been programmed by Western religion—and then by philosophy and education—to believe that who and what we are is fundamentally evil, and to believe there is no forgiveness possible for this evil except through God’s mercy.

And then even His divine forgiveness is conditional.

Only if we’ve managed to suitably beat ourselves up our whole lives, drowning ourselves in guilt and shame, wallowing in remorse and embarrassment over our very existence are we deemed “washed clean” enough to deserve even the possibility of forgiveness.

We have to hate ourselves and hate how we think and hate what we do in order to be considered redeemable.

Yikes!

No wonder so many people in the West are so angry all the time! No wonder we drink and do drugs and judge others and rush to flay the next person for their faults on social media and in the press. No wonder we fear and judge other political parties, other nations and other religions. Our deep-seated guilt and inability to forgive ourselves means there’s no way in hell or heaven we’re going to forgive others for their perceived faults.

Never mind we have nothing to forgive ourselves for.

The big lie

Seriously, we have nothing to forgive ourselves for. At least not the crime for which we are judged.

Human beings are spirits of love. We are divine by nature, not evil. We’ve simply been lied to long enough to end up believing the lie.

Can we be stupid? Culpable and naive? Greedy?

Absolutely!

Can we be crappy to our kids, parents, the neighbors, the dog? Yes, of course. Do we sometimes lie and cheat, steal and watch porn? Yes, yes, yes, yes.

But all of that is just the natural normal result of our nearly mortal psychic and emotional wounding. What else do you expect from a kid who’s been told every day of their lives growing up that they’re “no God-damned good.” Eh?

Do we expect them to grow up to be Mother Theresa? Einstein? Gandhi?

Of course not. It’s like programming a computer. Garbage in = garbage out. (GIGO) And brother, have we been fed a lot of garbage about ourselves.

I had no idea how deep-seated by own self hatred and guilt were because I thought I’d managed to bypass most of that stuff. Sure, my mom dragged me to church every other Sunday growing up. And I went to a Catholic girls school. But for Pete’s sake, I’d spent almost 40 years meditating, learning to get “out there” to God. I’d learned to meet Him on His own playground, so to speak.

I worked with “Angel Cards.” Focused on the Light. Talked to my Guides. Set my intention on Enlightenment. My mature years had been entirely spent focused upon “the Good.”

Surely I had little to feel guilty about?

But then, why did I have so little actual respect for humanity? Why did I distance myself from others? Why was I so quick to judge others for their faults?

As it turns out, it was very much because every time I had a finger pointing outwards toward somebody else, there were three fingers pointing back at me.

The innate lack of respect I had for my own being was driving all of it.

But I was oblivious.

Looking back, it should have been obvious. The signs were surely plentiful. Why did I overwork myself all the time? Why did I sell myself short? Why did I doubt my worth? Why did I self-criticize all the time? Why did I drink too much? Eat food that wasn’t good for me? Sleep with men I didn’t love? Why did I pick at my cuticles until they bled?

Self-destructive habits are a dead-giveaway indicating self-loathing. But hey. I was human. And don’t humans just do stupid things? What do you expect from people that are innately bad to the bone?

The socio/religious program of projected guilt kept me from seeing the obvious. Besides, there was always the next “self-improvement” workshop to give me hope. Between the never-ending hamster wheel of “personal growth” and my busy life, I didn’t have time to question the drivers behind so many of my choices in life.

Until I finally did.

Relief

The relief at finally seeing and knowing the truth has been incalculable. Taking the 1000-pound gorilla of unconscious guilt off my back has been nothing short of life-changing. And it has utterly changed my relationship with OTHERS.

When people act stupid or get obnoxious, instead of judging and distancing myself I find myself looking at them with compassion. Often the wounds driving their words and actions are obvious. Sometimes not. But I know, for a fact, that their crappy behavior is not indicative of Who They Really Are. It’s indicative of the level of abuse they’ve sustained. This lifetime or other lifetimes makes no difference,

It’s about the traumatized ancestral patterns they’ve inherited and are playing out. It’s about the religious and social programming they’ve bought into that’s running their lives.

It’s their Pain Body in action.

The other day, I ran across a meme I posted on FaceBook a couple years ago. It’s a quote from Robin Williams that’s even more pertinent today than it was to me then. And I’m running it here:

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”

And if you can’t be kind and your own pain body flares in response—whether it’s towards the neighbor waking you at 5 AM taking out the trash, the latest presidential Executive Order, the latest terrorist bombing in the Middle East, the latest Late Show commentary, the latest cruel response to a social media post—take pause. Take a breath.

Stop and realize what you’re doing and why.

Werner Erhard, the New Age self-help guru who created EST and The Forum once said—and I’m paraphrasing here: “Two people talking are really just two radios tuned to different stations blaring their programs at each other.”

I would reword this to say:

When somebody is mean to you and you’re mean in return, it’s not really you or them. It’s two wounds lashing out. It’s the unconscious guilt. It’s the Pain Body of the other and your own Pain Body striking out at each other in mutual agony.

When you stop to think about it, this pretty much sums up the whole world situation from microcosm to macrocosm.

And forgiveness is the key.

But we can’t come at forgiveness in a programmed way. It’s not about turning the other cheek and taking abuse. It’s not about sacrificing oneself in order to help another. It’s not about pretending to forgive when forgiveness is impossible.

“You have to forgive your father for raping you when you were three,” intones your priest. Or perhaps your therapist. “You have to forgive your mother for beating you senseless as a child. You have to forgive your neighbor for poisoning your dog.”

Yeah, sure. Right. What kind of unrealistic moralistic crap is that?

But when we understand the wounds of others … when we understand others’ wounds are as painful as our own … when we understand pain drives people to do terrible terrible things … when we understand the whole world is wounded … the understanding opens the door to compassion for both self and other.

And then true change can happen.

Then we can turn the key and open the door to the New World we long for and are equal to.

Much love and aloha ~

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