Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Professor Anita Baxas,MD's avatar
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
1d

I just went through two weeks of discovering belief systems installed about the world and myself with my Shaman friend, The Rocket Shaman. Turns out, the ideas hidden deep down were mostly installed by a grand mother. They are "you put your needs behind others, you are not worthy unless you are quiet, comply, work hard, your needs come las"t etc etc. These beliefs sit deep as they were installed when everything we heard and saw ended up in our subconscious and our conscious mind was not developed enough to critically think about them. They run our life. Past trauma, particularly childhood trauma does the same. We walk through life feeling unworthy and condition our worth on how others react. We endlessly try to please others to receive recognition, even love instead of seeing that we are worthy just because we exist and live in this shit hole. Discovering self love and yes, FORGIVENESS for ourselves is the first step. Once we realize this we can see that others too our reacting from past self denigrating belief systems and trauma. They too are victims of their past. Then we can have compassion and understanding and that is where forgiveness can begin.

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Tetyana Obukhanych, PhD's avatar
Tetyana Obukhanych, PhD
1d

I believe that the Pain Body is also a program we can shed and substitute with a different one. I believe it has been installed into our psyche initially by the Matrix (I mean it metaphysically, not literally) to periodically inflict pain on purpose, so that the Matrix could collect rent from us for being incarnated here. We are paying in loosh. But there's a different way to pay rent here, which doesn't involve self-wounding or wounding of others as a prerequisite of existence.

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