Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elise Guidoux's avatar
Elise Guidoux
Oct 4Edited

Brilliant piece! And just what I needed to read this morning. Mornings are the hardest for me, i appreciate this way you have illustrated this “war” that I seem to wake up with every morning. It always takes me a few hours to get myself back in alignment. Do you find the early morning hours especially vulnerable? It feels like Source is taking a break at that time and the demons storm out to wreak havoc on me! 😝(I know Source doesn’t take a break, but it feels that way!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cate Montana
Jill Hart's avatar
Jill Hart
Oct 4Edited

As a kid I would often stand in front of the mirror and try and figure out how to get in there - as though the reality I was in was the illusion (reflection) and on the other side of the mirror was reality.

The whole "I am" speaks to me also - further reinforcement we are all "I am" having an experience - that being the point of existence.

As I get older, I'm feeling more like a "fatalist" in that I'm not sure anything "matters all that much. I find it much easier to simply exist in the moment and to play with the puzzles that come my way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Cate Montana and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cate Montana
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture