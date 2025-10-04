My second husband said when he was a little boy he thought there was something “off” about the world. “There was just something about it,” Simon said. “Life felt fake … like a stage play or a TV show to me.”

For years he tried to catch the world in the act of lying to him.

If it were raining outside the back windows of his house, he’d race to the front windows to check if it were raining in the front yard as well. Walking down the street he’d whip around as fast as he could to see if everything behind him was still there, hoping to catch ghostly stage hands working furiously on a half-built facade, trying to find faults with the fabric of reality he intuitively sensed were there.

He is not alone in this. Many of us sense the world is not the place it seems to be.

The theme of hidden truths, wheels within wheels and subterranean realities populates countless books and movies. Probably the most famous is the 1999 movie The Matrix in which Morpheus, one of the main characters, describes it this way:

What you know you can’t explain. But you feel it. You’ve felt it your entire life—that there’s something wrong with the world. You don’t know what it is. But it’s there, like a splinter in your mind …

Formless disquiet … inner anxiety edging towards fear as the noise in your head increases apace with the increasing craziness of the outside world.

I’m not talking about the natural world. I’m not talking about nature and life itself.

Left alone, life is exquisitely balanced and evidences extraordinary beauty and harmony. Interconnecting patterns of intelligence unfold as countless spiraling galaxies, trees and forests, ecosystems and animals—giraffes and sea lions, starfish and Golden Retrievers, daisies and Giant Sequoia. The magnificence and unfathomable intelligence of Creation take our breath away.

But instead of reveling in life’s glory, joining in the fun ... we trash it. We create mayhem and madness.

But who or what is it doing the trashing?

Puppet master

Imagine you have a lot going on. (No problem there!)

You’re ambitious and want to make something of yourself and have the money to hire a 24/7 assistant to handle all of life’s details for you.

This assistant does the paperwork and filing, writes the shopping lists, researches which car to buy, which stocks to invest in, writes your Spiritual Singles or Tinder profile, worries about your weight, does the taxes and basically runs your business and organizes your life. Day in, day out, night times too, this wonderful person does all the tasks that must get done between dawn and lights out.

Then one day you realize your assistant is abusing their authority.

They’re screening your calls. They only let certain people get to you. They start calling the shots on everything … from the clothes you wear to the people you date to the kind of house you can buy to the books you read to how you can wear your hair.

They never shut up.

Worse, they badger you and constantly put you down, saying things like, “You’re just as stupid as your father always said. No wonder you’re not doing better financially.” Or “You’re really going out dressed like that?”

What would you do with an out-of-control, interfering jerk like that?

Give them the boot! That’s what!

But guess what? You already have exactly this kind of helper in your life right now. And you can’t give them the boot because your full-time assistant is …

your mind

Which shouldn’t be a problem because the mind, along with our opposable thumbs, is one of our greatest tools and gifts. But this particular gift has been turned into an affliction because our assistant, the mind, has been possessed and programmed into believing it is the Supreme Commander of the Universe, capable (through technology of course) of knowing everything there is to know about everything.

It has the green light to be a total control freak, because, heaven knows, your emotions are unreliable, your intuition is a fantasy, your body will betray you, you can’t trust others, and the world is a dangerous dangerous place that only The Facts will get you safely through.

At least that is what your assistant—whose belief systems have been programmed by social media, CNN, and Reality TV ever since they got out of grade school—has been trained to believe.

The end result is, instead of using our minds as a tool to help us, along with being guided by spirit/God, our inner knowing, our emotional radar, and those trustworthy “gut” instincts, the assistant/mind is in charge and we don’t even know it!

Why?

Because I think the mind is me.

I think the mental construct in my head that ends up with a name attached to it like Cate or Sally or Harry or Joe, and a Facebook page, cell phone number and social security card is “me.”

I think the neurons firing out a linear stream of words as my brain recalls, associates, and organizes information (most of which is propaganda)—a stream of consciousness reflecting my body’s external programming from day one out of the birth canal—is me.

It’s rather like believing my computer’s CPU is “me.”

Identity

We even have a word for this identity: EGO.

Cultural belief in the ego’s concrete reality as “me” and “you” has gained so much acceptance that the Merriam-Webster online dictionary defines ego as: The self especially as contrasted with another self or the world.[i]

And yet “ego” in Latin is a verb, not a noun. It means, “I am” and is the first-person conjugate of the verb “to be.”

Ego means “I exist” in a dynamic living flow. It doesn’t mean a fixed identity.

But ever since the word “ego”—along with two other psychological terms, the id and the superego—entered the world’s lexicon describing the specific mental structures in the human psyche, we’ve been stuck with the concept of a fixed “I” that is firmly cemented into place by … the mind.

But here’s the rub.

Freud never actually used the word “ego.” That was a mistranslation from German to English by James Beaumont Strachey, a 19th century British psychoanalyst and translator of Freud’s work. The terms Freud actually used were “das Ich,” or “the I,” “das Es” or “the It,” and “das Über-Ich” or “Super-I” which Strachey interpreted as the ego, id and super-ego.

Nor did Freud view the ego as an “organized conscious mediator between the person and reality”—yet another dictionary definition of the ego. Freud originally proposed that the role of “das Ich” was as moderator between the instinct-based id (our animal urges) and the autocratic inner voice of father-like discipline and authority which he called the super-ego.

It sounds complicated, but once we get past the academic language the concept is simple: Freud labeled the different voices jibber-jabbering in our heads every moment of every day “the I” (ego), the it (id) and the superego.

Let’s get a sample of these voices in action:

A happily married man is walking down the street on a warm spring day. A young woman in a short skirt and blouse with a plunging neckline waggles past. As his head automatically swivels to get an ass shot, the voice in his head says: “God, I’d like to get me some of that.”

This is the instinctual voice of the id.

“That’s the problem with you, boy,” snarls a second inner voice. “You’re always thinking with your goddamn gonads.” (Voice of the authoritarian super-ego)

A third voice chimes in: “Dude. Sure, she’s pretty. But you love your wife and know better than to go there. Now, what was on that grocery list?” (Moderating voice of the ego).

We all have various forms of these kinds of internal conversations. But because of a mistranslation, the rapid popularization of psychology in the 20th century and a wholesale Western obsession with the mind, everyone now uses the word “ego” when referring to the vocal collective providing an endless, conflicted, mental running dialogue—basically a whole lot of crap that I can’t shut up—as my “self.”

And yet all we’re really talking about is a stream of words through the mind.

Wake-up call

I cannot possibly tell you what a shock it was when I finally got that all the blah-blah and images, memories and opinions, fears and worries, news stories and beliefs making up my inner dialogue weren’t me.

I was sitting on my meditation pillow one morning with all this garbage floating through my head. When all of a sudden I thought: “Wait a minute! Is THIS what’s meant by my ego? Is THIS my personality … my image? Is THIS what’s keeping me stuck? Thinking I’m this and that and all the while I’m none of it?” Yikes!

It was like Neo waking up and seeing the matrix for the first time.

The voice in my head had so totally been “me” that even with all the books and spiritual teachers talking about the false ego, I’d never gotten that THAT was what I was supposed to be dealing with, not getting another astrology reading or going to another retreat.

I had to shake loose the identification with the word stream in my head so I could once more get in touch with the real “me.” The wordless, faceless “me” I’ve always been that was always meant to pick up and use the mind as a tool, and then be able to put it down and leave it at the door when done.

Which, I think, is what my husband Simon was looking for all those years ago as a kid. The world wasn’t a lie. The world wasn’t lying to him. The lie veiling the real world and the real Simon was the matrix of his mind and all the words in his brain covering up the calm, spacious Truth underneath:

I AM.

Much love and aloha ~

[i] Merriam-Webster Online dictionary - http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/ego

[ii] Ibid

Share

BUY BOOK

About Cate Montana

I’m a professional journalist specializing in alternative medicine and health, and the author of several books, including Unearthing Venus: My Search for the Woman Within [Watkins 2013], The E Word, Ego Enlightenment & Other Essentials [Atria 2017], and a spiritual novel titled Apollo & Me. After Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom, my latest book is Gender, Patriarchy & Sexual Mind Control: Breaking Free. I have a master’s degree in psychology, and am extremely blessed to have been called to Maui to live. I’m grateful every day I awaken here!

For more information you can reach me at www.catemontana.com and info@catemontana.com

Share