So, here’s a wild thought—what if mental processing, aka linear thinking, isn’t innate to humans? What if the omnipresent mind—as we know, revere, and hate it—is an “import item?” The domain of the Archons, the interdimensional parasitic presence on this planet?

What if these parasites infected us? Gave us the “head case” so many of us labor and suffer under most of our lives?

What if the thinking mind is an interdimensional disease?

I wrote about this years ago in Cracking the Matrix. Since then, the idea has only gained traction in my mind. (And yes, I do see the irony of the mind being used as the dissecting tool here.) Recently, Jacqueline Hobbs aka Oracle Girl—someone I greatly respect—came out and blatantly stated this very same premise in an audio trackm Losing the Autocommentary. And I was thrilled to hear her words.

The mind does so love validation!

Acquiring agreement on some idea or other is pure ambrosia! Yes, I’m right I’m right I’m right! I knew it! I’m right!

Being inherently substance-less, ephemeral, and insecure, the mind—and the identity attached to the mind—love nothing more than the endorsement of strength in numbers.

Hearing loss

Science has proven that trees in the forests communicate. Lichens communicate. Animals communicate. Cells in separated petri dishes communicate. The ancients, mystics, shamans, and the remaining tribal communities on this planet all agree that the universe constantly communicates to all living beings and vice versa.

The stars and planets and galaxies—all living beings—sing their messages.

And yet, the only beings on this planet that cannot hear the song are the humans whose heads are filled with incessant chatter and noise.

Coincidence? Hardly.

And now we have incessant chatter and noise inside and outside our heads as we cling, riveted, to our phones, TVs, and radios, hypnotized by the cacophony of information that does little to inform us about things that matter—and none of which bring us joy.

Except cat videos.

And clips of frolicking puppies. Or most any kind of video showing animals at play. Most of us can watch that kind of footage for hours. Why?

Because it brings us joy.

And reminds us of what we have forgotten.

Poison in the garden

Picture this: We come to earth as spirit beings of pure love wanting to experience a physical existence. We live and thrive on this planet, evolving and doing our own thing. Then, after some indeterminant amount of time, this interdimensional anti-life intelligence shows up and starts a whisper campaign.

At first we can’t hear the message. We’re already too full with the symphony of the spheres. But slowly, incrementally, the mental press begins to intrude.

“You are weak,” hiss the parasites, as they worm their way inside our energy fields. “Corruptible. Untrustworthy. Disobedient. You should be ashamed. You deserve to die.”

Technology deep in the Earth starts pumping out low frequency distortion. We receive visions of snakes and gardens, apples and a duplicitous female. We learn language, which teaches us about God. Good and bad. Right and wrong.

The story of division evolves and is repeated over and over until almost everyone can hear it. And some humans listening are seduced by the story of power and control.

Before long there are all sorts of social, political and religious structures in place using the theme of good and evil to divide and control people. Wars and constant conflict and economic uncertainty are created. Humanity becomes more and more violent and degenerate. Psychiatrists and other mental health specialists come along and try to explain and treat our increasingly psychotic, self-destructive behavior.

And nobody sees it’s the programmable thinking mind itself that is the issue—the debilitating trap the Archons have used to ensnare us—the very thing that takes you and me away from our true selves.

Alternative reality

But what if the Archons had never arrived?

What if babies and children were left to develop with no low frequency interference waveforms modulating their brains? What if kids didn’t see over 200,000 acts of violence before age 12? Mice beating cats over the head with mallets, coyotes falling off cliffs, bombs blowing off people’s heads ... who thought up violent cartoons as entertainment for children?

What if our naturally loving spirits were allowed to shine, and that’s all we ever saw reflected in others and knew about ourselves? What if we grew up in the energetic field of love and constantly saw the power of love as the force of life itself reflected back to us from everyone and everything we encountered?

What if all we ever saw on screens were cat videos?

I have no doubt we would quickly arrive at the conclusion:

We do not need linear thought to live and do well.

As the inestimable spiritual teacher Jiddhu Krishnamurti put it:

“Observe a tree without naming it, without wondering to what use it can be put, just observe it. Then the division between the tree and you comes to an end … in that observation, which is complete attention, has not thought come to an end? ”[1]

Even Albert Einstein pointed out, “I didn’t arrive at my understanding of the fundamental laws of the universe through my rational mind.” And yet our entire Western identity is built upon the belief in the primacy of the intellect.

But what is the alternative?

Universal mind

Decades ago, I was finishing my Masters Degree in Psychology at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia, heading into my final exam for a class called “The Nature of Creativity” taught by the head of the department, Dr. Mike Aarons.

Now, Aarons had a very interesting testing style. For finals the class would meet at a student’s house for a pot-luck dinner. After dinner, Aarons would pass around a wide-brim hat with questions in it. Each student picked a question and then we were granted a one-hour open book study period, after which we all would meet. After each student was finished answering her/his question, debate was then thrown open to the group.

It was a great testing method that really grounded the material into a comprehensive whole. Depending on the size of the class, exams went late into the night, often far into the next morning.

This particular exam was hosted at my place, a little three-bedroom rental perched above the lake after which the town had been named. After dinner, Aarons passed the hat. And what I read on the slip of paper I drew was not a question, it was: “Create an epic poem or a short story incorporating the mythological elements involved in the origins and evolutionary history of humanity and describe our development up to modern times.”

My stomach plummeted. Or maybe it heaved. What?

There was no way I was going to be able to write anything like that in an hour. Freaked, I stomped up to Aarons, waving the offensive slip in front of his nose, semi-shouting, “I can’t do this!”

He read it and smiled. “Ah, yes. That one.” He handed it back. “I suggest you stop wasting time and get to it,” he said mildly.

For 15 minutes, I fumed over the unfairness of it all. At twenty minutes past the hour, I got serious. Surely there had to be some sort of story idea available somewhere in my brain? A myth? A metaphor? A quest? Characters?

Nope. Nada. Nothing.

Twenty minutes later I threw down my pen in despair and started to cry. It’s over. I can’t do it. There goes my 4.0.

Eventually the tears stopped and I closed my eyes. After a couple minutes, a deep peace washed over me. Not a thought in my head, I lay on the grass beside the lake’s edge, listening to the birds sing their evening songs.

And then it happened.

A story appeared in my mind: Three acts, fully developed and detailed, complete with a cast of characters, names, character arcs, plot twists and a bang-up ending. It was beautiful. Nuanced and meaningful and crammed with insights into human evolution.

Shocked, I grabbed my notebook and started scribbling. Five minutes to the top of the hour! I wrote as fast as I could until Aarons rang the “time’s up!” bell. I continued to write even as the other students gathered on the deck, jostling for places to sit.

When Aarons asked who wanted to go first, my hand shot in the air.

In the last eight minutes, I’d been given the gift of actually experiencing what the nature of creativity actually is. Forced to let go the thinking mind—the linear logical processing that believes it’s responsible for brick-by-brick creation even as it knows it can’t come up with anything decent in a year of effort and trying—I’d given up.

And then life’s Great Universal Mind where all things possible dwell, said, “Okay, sweetie, here you go!” And a story arrived full-blown, like Athena in full armor rising from the top of Zeus’s head.

It was nothing less than pure magic.

During my class sharing, I didn’t have an explanation for what happened. I used words like “I surrendered and it just came.” I talked about the difference between the ego’s mental “creativity”—laboring to figure something out and then logically constructing it step-by-step—and this new experience. How this, in comparison, was pure inspiration, the breath of the divine, dropped in story form into my brain.

Tentatively, I mentioned the unconscious and wondered if that was the story’s source. Then I ran out of steam and the class went on to talk about the next question that was actually a question.

More evidence

I kept my 4.0.

Now, 36 years later, the experience seems even more pertinent as I dissect the clumsy, chaotic, clutter-filled thinking mind, contemplating its source and possible replacement.

Since that long ago exam, I’ve had innumerable experiences where information simply “came” to me. I’ve heard people refer to such experiences as “downloads.” And I used that term for awhile. But I don’t like the overtones that it’s information that comes from “on High” that’s given to us if we’re good enough to deserve it.

Today, I feel such experiences are natural evolutionary “expansions” of one’s energy field to include more “information” when the stage is primed for it and we’re ready to receive what we’re already aligned with, but that hasn’t quite yet arrived at the stage of conscious knowing.

Krishnamurti’s point that thoughtless observation enables one to unite with what is being observed (in the above case, a tree) and become “one with” that object, thus obtaining full understanding of the essence and nature of that object in a delightfully thorough way that external “observation” by the separate mind can never accomplish in a million years, is one methodology that facilitates this expansion.

Pure need and necessity—such as I experienced during that exam—is another way expansion can occur. Ancient Polynesian navigators often “just knew” which way to point their canoe to find landfall—a knowing that had nothing to do with knowledge of star positions, currents, winds, waves patterns etc. A knowing born of survival necessity.

Science fiction author Robert Heinlein understood this concept well. In his iconic novel Stranger in a Strange Land, he coined the verb “to grok,” meaning “to instantaneously see and understand something (or someone) in its fullness.” The act of one intelligent being silently passing on a massively complex concept instantaneously in its entirety to another intelligent being that then simply “grokked” the idea in its fullness, was termed “tossing a rote.”

Driving my car, I get the hit the car in front of me is going to turn left—moments later the left indicator light starts to flash. In a conversation, a friend excitedly describes a painting they saw—and the words “blue giraffe” ignite in my brain before the words describing a “blue giraffe” fall out of their mouth.

We call this “being psychic.” And scientists, psychologists, and logicians argue endlessly for its non-existence.

But who or what is doing the arguing? The scientist? Or the mind the scientist identifies with? The mind s/he has little control over? The stream of programmed information in the brain the person has been exposed to that the scientist then regurgitates?

Much like AI.

Who is in control here? The noise in the head or the being that is one with forever, with limitless beauty and creation just waiting to be explored, “grokked” and danced with?

That is the question.

Much love and aloha ~

Share

And now … a shamelessly romantic, spiritual novel:

READ AN EXCERPT!

https://catemontana.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/APOLLO-ME-EXCERPT.pdf

Buy the Book

About Cate Montana

I’m a professional journalist specializing in alternative medicine and health, and the author of several books, including Unearthing Venus: My Search for the Woman Within [Watkins 2013], The E Word, Ego Enlightenment & Other Essentials [Atria 2017], and a spiritual novel titled Apollo & Me. After Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom, my latest book is Gender, Patriarchy & Sexual Mind Control: Breaking Free. I have a master’s degree in psychology, and am extremely blessed to have been called to Maui to live. I’m grateful every day I awaken here!

For more information you can reach me at www.catemontana.com and info@catemontana.com

[1] “Thought and Consciousness”; http://etresoi.ch/krishnamurti/q/44.html

[2]

http://srinisargadattamaharaj.com/