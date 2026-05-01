Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann lewis's avatar
ann lewis
15h

Loved this, and can relate to much of what you experienced as a child.

Reply
Share
Kara's avatar
Kara
9h

Thank you, Cate. So beautiful and so important. 💞🙏💞

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cate Montana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture