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Is there anyone in the Western world who doesn’t know the Who What Where of the above image?

I’ve always marveled at the difference between Adam’s limp-wristed effort versus God’s potent outstretched finger. Which, I guess, is the whole point of Michelangelo’s visual message.

Mankind ain’t got no oompf without the Divine.

Without the spark … the flame … the breath … the touch of life we’re NADA. Nowhere. Nothing. A lump of clay, indeed.

How this investiture actually took place … what the mechanics of Creation actually looked like as it occurred, far be it from me to speculate—let alone attempt to depict artistically.

Certainly, the Sistine image gets the point across.

Adam, portrayed as the actual fleshly child of God—who appears pretty darn fleshly Himself, flying through the air wrapped in His strangely brain-shaped cloak, reaching out from the pineal gland to grant the Spark of Life to His creation/projection/image—weakly lifts a hand towards the Creator.

How very symbolic!

Never mind for centuries humanity has gotten lost in the symbolism, taking this portrayal of creation oh-so-literally—self-identifying with this image of Adam to the point where we’ve adopted his weakly hopeful externalized gaze towards “Daddy.” Thus abandoning any and all hope of internal, self-generative divinity and the embodied enactment of our true inheritance.

But enough metaphysics. Let’s get to the actual subject at hand.

Touch

I was recently asked by a biodynamic bodyworker to define touch. “What is it really?” she asked.

What a fascinating and illuminating exercise that turned out to be!

I went outside and lay, face down, on the earth in a sandy arroyo. Warmed by the southwest desert sun, the granular material composed of finely divided mineral particles felt deeply welcoming. My fingers splayed and rubbed through the grains that sifted through my grasp. The warmth of the earth stole through my clothing, spreading heat.

What was I doing? What was actually happening here? What was being communicated through touching the earth?

Comfort was seeping through my whole being. I was being held and embraced. Accepted unconditionally

After about fifteen delicious minutes reveling in all the sensations, I rolled over and lay face up to the sun. Its invisible rays touched my face and body, warming me further. My back relaxed into the soft support of earth. A slight cool breeze drifted up the arroyo through the stubby Piñón pine trees, and a rustling sound touched my inner ears.

“What is touch really?”

After a half hour’s contemplation, I finally came up with:

Touch is the information interface between the perceived self and the perceived not-self.

Touch isn’t a “thing.” It’s an act of communication and communion between the various elements of the “many” contained within the “One.”

Separation is, after all, THE illusion of all illusions dwelling in a so-called physical body. “Touch” is the medium of exchange between self/me/body/Cate and myself/everything else/the rest of existence.

The sand beneath my body used to belong to a mountainside. Each grain contained its own experience of the eons and ages it had lived through. The past was in-formed, lying there in the palms of my hands, talking to me.

The hairs on the back of my head scrunched deep in between the grains, absorbing more contact. I swept my hands even further out and touched the point of a hard, concave object buried in the sand.

What is this?

I rolled over and dug, unearthing a pottery sherd proudly marked with sweeping black lines and figures against dirty-white clay. Anasazi … at least 500 years old, perhaps much more …

I sat up, gently holding the sherd, my touch embracing history and … then it was time to go back inside.

I haven’t tried it yet. Actually I just thought about it, sitting here writing, looking at the ancient piece gracing the top of a volcanic rock planting on my desk. But if I held that sherd … could I communicate with its long-deceased maker hundreds of years ago?

Could I catch their life’s echo?

Surely, there’s an information imprint that even 500 years of use and heat and cold, breakage and abandonment, flood waters and sand burial can’t erase?

The information is there, in my energy field, already talking, touching me in a different way just looking at it. I don’t have to hold it to commune. Touch just happens. Communication just happens. It’s alway happening. Between every “thing.” On so many levels and dimensions it’s unfathomable.

What mystery! What generosity! What opportunity to engage … more of life through touch!

I don’t want to be like Adam, limp non-participant, with barely enough energy to lift a finger to receive … and give …

The twist

Touch, of course, has been polluted. Especially in the White West, one can barely reach out and pat another’s knee in comfort at a funeral without awkwardness occurring.

Why are they touching me? What do they want? What am I supposed to do? ACK!

Even the most innocent touch between persons of the opposite sex is now fraught with confusion, fear and perplexity because touch has been saturated with one, and only one, meaning and intent.

SEX.

Automatic. Inescapable. Non-negotiable SEX.

Which association is automatically, inescapably, non-negotiably synonymous with ABUSE.

Maybe it’s just me, but it’s hard to even watch a father touching his young daughter out in public anymore without ugly subterranean thoughts floating through my head. Is that consensual? Does more than that occur out of sight? Should I intervene?

I mean, really. How awful is it to think like that? It makes me sick to my stomach, frankly. And yet I, and most of humanity, have been overtly programmed with sexual abuse imagery for decades. And now we’ve got all the information about child sex-trafficking and the Epstein files and child porn being all the rage.

You can’t even touch a pizza anymore without thinking about the sexual abuse of children.

And heaven forfend that people should reach out and physically be there for each other during Times of Trouble like the late, great, unlamented COVID lockdowns. Hang out together? In groups? And maybe touch somebody?

No! No! DANGER! DANGER!

TOUCH CAN GET YOU KILLED!

Stay six feet apart, or else. Wear gloves. Wear masks. Don’t touch. Don’t breathe. Accept no comfort. You don’t serve it anyway. Just keep your head down, your hands to yourself, and soldier on.

That’s the message.

And if you want touch, just google Porn Hub.

Against the grain

I won’t go into the details, but last week was extremely fraught for me emotionally. I experienced being verbally attacked (and almost physically attacked ) by a local crackhead on the street outside my house. (And I live in a hugely upscale neighborhood!)

To make a short story short, it triggered all sorts of old childhood “I’m not safe” abandonment issues. And what got me through some seriously upsetting moments was the support of my friends.

PHYSICAL support.

At one point, days after the actual encounter, my body was releasing so much old fear I felt I was coming apart at the seams. Vulnerable doesn’t even begin to describe it. And I did NOT try to soldier on.

I reached out at seven o’clock in the morning and called a close female friend who is taking the trauma training in Santa Fe with me. “I feel like I’m losing it,” I said. “Can I come up and crawl in bed with you? I need to be held.”

Seriously. I spoke those exact words. And then I followed it up with action.

I drove to her house and crawled in bed with her. And she held me, stroking my hair, whispering soothing words over and over, “You’re safe. You’re safe.” Until my body and emotions stopped shaking.

And then … I was okay.

It took an hour or more for the message of loving touch and the warmth of the blankets and her body next to mine to sink in. But sink in they did. And then I was okay. And we laughed and had tea and talked and appreciated and honored the astounding intimacy and healing necessity of touch.

We talked about how fucked up the Western world is about touch. And here’s an immediate example: I almost just wrote “the astounding intimacy and healing necessity of non-sexual touch” just now in the above paragraph just to make sure my meaning was clear to readers.

Part of me wanted to make sure you didn’t think that we, you know … got carried away or anything.

Sick sick sick sick sick sick sick. Like nobody can even hold another person without SEX kicking in? Like nobody can even read about somebody holding another person without SEX kicking in?

And I know it’s not just me. In the circles I move in people talk about such things. I see this confusion around touch and sex on social media. I see it in the kids growing up nowadays. I see it in films and read it in books.

Which is why I’m writing about it now.

This confusion has to be unraveled. Touch and communion are one and the same thing. Touch is sacred. Touch is crucial for human bonding and love. If babies don’t get enough of it, they die.

If human adults don’t get enough safe touch, they shrivel and waste away—former shells of themselves, isolated, estranged, and unhappy. And they don’t even know why they don’t thrive.

Many times, I’ve lain on a massage table getting worked on and thought about my mother. She was never ever touched except sexually by her abusive husband. Loving touch was anathema to her. Certainly, she never touched me, even when I was a little child.

No chiropractor or massage therapist helped heal her aches and pains. No massage therapist helped her relax body and soul. Nobody was there to hold her in her fears and comfort her in her sorrow. She had nothing. No one. And neither did pretty much anyone else of her age.

No wonder the Silent Generation was silent.

Untouched. Uncomforted. Soldiering on … that’s all they knew.

I mean, come on. Can anyone even imagine John Wayne saying the words, “Please, hold me?”

Yeah, me neither.

Course correction

I don’t know what the answer to this is except for more people to be aware of the issue. And then the next thing would be pushing past any epigenetic Puritanical discomfort that comes up doing something about it.

Of course, being born in a Latin American country, Africa, and anywhere around the Mediterranean helps. But for those of us stuck in the US, Canada, The UK and Northern Europe, bodywork is an excellent start. I remember getting my first massage when I was at Esalen Institute back in my thirties. Lying on that table, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven.

Nowadays I still get bodywork. But even that can’t replace a simple touch from a friend. An arm around the waist. A hug. Hand holding. Shared nervous laughter initiating such casual intimacy.

Just normal human beings in communion, enjoying life together.

What a blessing!

Sure, there are many ways to touch and be touched. The famous 1970’s AT&T advertising jingle, to “reach out and touch someone” by picking up the phone and giving them a call comes to mind.

But oh! How much more satisfying to do it in person.

Much love and aloha ~

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