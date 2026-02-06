It occurs to me after writing last week’s essay on The Chosen Ones, how the introduction of the concept of good/bad, right/wrong on this planet set up a completely false, manufactured reality for us to live in that is outside of the natural flow of life and the normal divinely intelligent order of things.

So, what kind of world reflects the intelligent divine order of things?

Science fiction

I know I’ve referenced the Ba’ku before—a small population of advanced human beings living on an isolated planet depicted in the 1998 movie Star Trek: Insurrection. And I’m going to use them again as an idealized reference point here.

(Sorry for the repetition, but our current reality serves up few visions of how life could actually work for the wellbeing and unhindered evolution of all beings. If anybody knows of another cinematic vision, please tell me!)

Anyway—the Ba’ku live a pastoral life by choice. They understand and can employ highly advanced technology that includes space travel, but choose not to. They’ve “been there, done that” and experienced the consequences. Now they have chosen to develop themselves, focusing on art and beauty and creativity, living in total alignment with nature.

Their culture reflects this choice. At peace, balanced, harmonious, vibrantly healthy and long-lived—the consciousness of Ba’ku natives is so attuned with life they can even stop time to linger in the moment at will.

In their world there is no “right” and “wrong,” no “good” and “bad.”

There is simply the constantly available personal choice between what works and what doesn’t.

What works to increase the wellbeing of both the individual and the collective? What does not? That’s all that matters in this society. And, like everywhere else in the universe, life itself delivers the Ba’ku daily opportunities to learn which choices to make.

In other words, the Ba’ku are not exempt from turmoil or anger, heartbreak and upset. They are not free from negative emotions and stupidity. They do, however, give themselves and their children the space to learn—through personal experience and from the example of the Elders—what choices and actions bring peace instead of more pain; what choices and actions foster equanimity instead of confusion; what creates fulfillment instead of more angst.

Children of the Ba’ku are allowed to unfold and learn naturally. Like all young things in the wild, they are not punished for wrongdoing. Instead, within the bounds of relative safety, they are allowed to reap the consequences of their actions and subsequently are coached and encouraged by their elders how to learn from those consequences.

As a result, kids grow up to be super cool, super self-actualized, and super secure in themselves. They grow up to be mature, playful, balanced adults, stewards of themselves and their environment.

On the other hand

Compare this to the current reality on planet Earth.

If Western kids manage to escape the horrific teaching of original sin, they’re still locked in the box of right versus wrong from birth onwards.

Stressed parents, light years removed from natural parenting, developmental processes, and life intelligence, bathe their infants in worry about everything from having the right formula to eat, to the right developmental toys to play with, to the right pre-school signed up for.

There are right and wrong ways and times to sleep and eat, right and wrong ways to behave, right and wrong ways to explore the world, right and wrong time tables in which to learn to sit up, roll over, and crawl.

There are right and wrong kids to play with, and right and wrong ways to play. Right and wrong ways to express frustrations and fears.

With school come all the right and wrong answers to weird things like ABCs and numbers. Right and wrong ways to say things. Right and wrong things to say. Right and wrong ways to sit and right and wrong ways to get from the classroom to recess.

“Orderly rows, children! Walk, don’t run!”

There are right and wrong times to be on screens and right and wrong internet content to watch. Right and wrong ways to be excited. Right and wrong ways and times to express sadness. And being angry is almost always wrong, even when you know it’s right.

And when you mix up all the rights and wrongs, and have more wrongs than rights on the tote board of your life, you’re labeled “bad” and punished.

As an adult, it gets even worse.

The list of rights and wrongs expands as we get older until we’re not even aware of the labyrinthian “reality” of right/wrong constructs we’re required to navigate.

The end result is a boundary-filled, manufactured existence so far out of touch with the flow of life we have no idea what “being ourselves” even means.

Consistent inconsistency

Here’s how artificial the whole construct is. For starters, the vast majority of “rights” and “wrongs” are arbitrary. What’s right and what’s wrong varies depending on culture, geography, sex, age, and social status.

What’s “right” in the United States isn’t “right” in Japan. What’s “right” for a woman in Iraq isn’t what’s right for a man. What’s right for someone over 21 isn’t “right” for someone underage. The right response for a conservative isn’t the right response for a liberal.

The right attire to get married in, the right way to make tea, the right response on social media—it’s all up for grabs. It’s totally random. And yet we’re trained to believe getting it all “right” is required for our wellbeing, happiness, and success in the world.

What a quagmire!

Being right is all! Being on the right side matters! Our lives depend on it!

Side?

Hmmmm.

Maybe we’ve arrived at the crux of the matter at last.

Life intelligence

One of the beautiful things about life is it doesn’t have a “side.”

There’s no right and no wrong as far as life is concerned. Anything goes.

But how can this be? Doesn’t life care what happens?

No.

Life doesn’t care what happens. It doesn’t need to care what happens.

Life is self-correcting. Self-correction is part of nature’s intelligence. Thus life doesn’t need to worry. It doesn’t need to make rules. It doesn’t have to figure out what’s right and what’s wrong and lay down the law. It doesn’t have to figure out what’s permissible and what is not.

Because ultimately life only supports that which supports life. Healthy, vibrant, ever-evolving life.

It might take a while for life to determine what is healthy and what is not. A hundred or a thousand or a million years is nothing in this process. So self-correction doesn’t always happen immediately.

I mean, it’s taken a few thousand years for Nature to catch on to the fact that life in the form of humanity on the planet called Earth is waaaay off kilter. We’ve strayed so far away from health and healthy evolution we can’t even recognize what that is anymore.

And to deal with the situation, the tide of life is turning and rising. We’re in the midst of one of life’s “autocorrect” moments now.

Everything that is against the restoration of health, wellbeing, balance, and harmony—all the philosophies and politics, greed and synthetic creations, all the artificial rights and wrongs, all the deleterious manipulations of nature … gain of function experimentation and weather modification—is about to be swept away in a firestorm of change.

We’re like a stunted, diseased tree, groaning and trembling in the wind. A tree desperately in need of a good hard pruning by a gardener.

Which is what Nature is in the process of doing.

Without meanness or anger, judgment or make-wrong, life is starting to take care of what needs to be taken care of to cut away the rot and right the ship.

It’s just what life does. End of story.

What exactly this will entail and how long it will take, I have no clue. But I’m sure the process will be nothing short of catastrophically transformational.

Right rules

About the only right/wrong social rules I’ve ever seen that actually align with Nature’s intelligence are rules four through ten of the Ten Commandments.

Forget rules one through three, which are all about securing GOD in the position of Supreme Commander of the Matrix, governing humanity with an iron fist. The rest, however, are fundamentally aligned with maintaining the health and wellbeing of self and others.

Namely:

Rest one day a week.

Respect your parents. (Paying attention to what they say may actually keep you alive all the way to adulthood.)

Don’t kill.

Don’t screw somebody else’s mate.

Don’t steal.

Don’t lie.

Don’t covet.

Pretty doggone practical advice if you want to maintain a stable, growth-oriented society. Right? With solid, common-sense basics in place that people are taught to actually pay attention to, what else do we need to do? Enforce helmet laws? Speed limits? Zoning ordinances?

Make sure more than two ounces of water doesn’t make it past the security check point?

Yes, I’m being facetious. But Darwin takes care of most lethal stupidity. And we wouldn’t need all the rest of the millions of rules in the first place if we had a healthy functioning society that recognized and followed the One Rule that life adheres to unquestioningly:

Thou shalt not do what destroys the wellbeing and positive evolution of living beings (including yourself) and life.

Which brings us back to the Ba’ku.

Living as healthy, happy human beings requires little more than the space to recognize life as an ongoing journey involving moment-to-moment personal choices around what works and what doesn’t ...

… and then making the healthy choice.

What creates wellbeing? What doesn’t? What creates joy? What doesn’t? What creates fulfillment? What fosters beauty? Harmony? Contentment?

Do that.

Just do that. And everything else will take care of itself.

Much love and aloha ~

