A couple years ago a neighbor’s dog started getting on my nerves. Barking. Endless barking. Morning, noon, and night.

I tried closing my windows. But I’m a fresh-air person, so that sucked. Feeling more and more like a victim, my anger built and built.

How can dog-owners be so deaf and disrespectful of other people? I fumed inwardly. So irresponsible …? So … (Fill in the blank.)

Finally my anger and annoyance motivated me to get in my car and drive around the country neighborhood in which I live to track down the source of irritation. And there, about a quarter mile away, I found the culprit.

Being completely chicken about the whole confrontation thing, I wrote a letter. It was a polite letter asking the owner of said dog to please do something to end the barking.

I dropped it in the mailbox at the neighbor’s house, patting myself on the back for not descending into saying things in writing that I’d said way too many times in my head over the months.

And wonder of wonders, the barking lessened … for a while. And then it started creeping back up in frequency. So I wrote again. A Christmas card this time. And the same pattern happened.

The third time the barking got out of control, I girded my loins and decided to go knock on my neighbor’s door and address the issue face-to-face. And don’t you know I was scared!

I had no idea what irate response I’d receive.

I was prepped for a 6’3” beefy, red-faced, foul-mouthed guy in saggy bluejeans and a scruffy beard to have a go at me for my impertinence. But I stood my ground, innards shaking, as I heard footsteps approach the door from inside.

Raprochement

A late-middle-age, rather short, Asian woman answered the door.

I was polite. She was polite … and apologetic. We talked. I learned the dog’s name. I learned … well … that my neighbor (who I will call “Anne”) has a lot on her plate.

She also works from home and spends most of her days—weekdays and weekends—on a headset at a computer working with clients. She literally couldn’t hear the barking and how bad it was.

She totally agreed to handle the situation. We exchanged contact information and parted on amicable terms. And … she kept her promise.

Blessed country quiet! For months and months.

And then Spot was back at it again in Anne’s backyard one day. (I’ve changed the dog’s name as well to protect the innocent ;-) And it continued through the next. But instead of being angry, I was concerned for my neighbor.

I called her to make sure everything was alright. Turns out her mom was sick and she’d had to leave Spot outside for long periods unmonitored. She apologized. I asked, sincerely, if there was anything I could do.

Since then, when Spot barks an uncharacteristic amount, I check in with her. I can’t say we’ve become friends. But we’ve become good neighbors. We check in when the weather has been harsh to make sure all is well with both of us.

Today she texted to give me a heads up. She has contractors coming to work inside her house for the next several days and Spot has to be left outside. She just wanted to let me know. And she wrote the following:

It’s funny how the universe works … there’s so much grace in the world. I feel like you are that to me … the universe’s expression of grace. Thank you.

I cried.

Feeling overwhelmed with gratitude for such grace from her, I sent her an audio response to that effect.

She cried.

We left the text exchange mutually uplifted by the bond of affection and respect between us, deeply appreciative that, given half a chance, love in human beings is so near the surface and available for expression.

Given half a chance.

Revelation

We all know how often love is given no chance whatsoever. Just check the news and your social media feeds.

Or think back to the last time you tipped over the edge and lashed out unthinking when a moment’s pause might have taken you down a different path with someone with different results.

That morning, standing at Anne’s front door, things could have gone so many other less pleasant ways! But I’ve spent the last four years working on uncovering and healing deep and profound trauma—trauma that has, until recently, unconsciously run much, if not most, of the Cate Montana show.

And that deep healing has made all the difference in my relationship with myself and with others.

Now, I’ve never been an angry person. In fact, I’ve been so even tempered all my life, I used to joke, quite seriously, that “I must have resolved my anger issues in a previous lifetime.”

Right.

I might not ever have lashed out at people …. but that didn’t mean I wasn’t quick to anger. That didn’t mean I wasn’t filled with hot molten rage deep down inside. It just meant I never once showed it. And because I never showed it like my alcoholic rage-addicted stepfather constantly did, to my mind I wasn’t an angry person like him at all.

Sigh.

Trauma and abuse create some profoundly convoluted emotional rabbit holes. The abused child experiences rage at their perpetrators, rage at their own helplessness, rage at themselves for allowing abuse they couldn’t possibly help, rage at, per force, having to keep quiet about it all, and, inevitably, guilt.

Guilt.

Because if one is beaten and tormented by an adult—especially a parent—one must obviously be guilty somehow and deserving of said punishment. In this world, it just goes without saying.

Statistics reveal at least one out of three human beings in Western nations has been seriously abused as a child—and that’s an underestimation that doesn’t include more unobvious traumas experienced in school, in the workplace, and socially.

Unfortunately, the adult life of those who are abused usually takes one of two pathways. Either they grow up to be a victim or they grow up to be a perpetrator. And sometimes it’s both. I might not have been a victim of others later in life—I was too fiercely independent for that. And I might not have taken my pain out on others.

But I most definitely became my own punisher, and thus my own victim, keeping the dynamic of abuse in play.

What else was the child me allowed to know and expect from life?

Overwork, perfectionism, alcoholic behavior, isolation … I punished myself with all of it. I most effectively victimized myself by taking on too much work with clients while writing my books. Books that I was hellbent on cranking out in an unconscious effort to expose and punish the Controllers responsible for most of my childhood torture.

On top of all that, I took on volunteer work for an organization I admired—and then silently, broodingly, blamed the person running the program for the overwork, turning her into my punisher when she was nothing of the kind.

Yikes!

And, of course, you can’t leave the interdimensional parasites out of the picture. They’re responsible for setting the whole abuse/self-abuse cycle in motion in humans in the first place, eons ago. And they’re always right there in the mix, present day, exacerbating our negative emotions and feeding on them … enjoying the harvest of misery they’ve implanted.

It wasn’t until my dear friend and trauma coach, Robin Duda called bullshit on my frantic attempts to turn her into a perpetrator on top of everything else, that the whole unconscious self-created game fell apart and I finally saw what I’d been doing to myself all my life ... and why.

Rebirth

To say that having the invisible puzzle pieces fall into place in technicolor obviousness has been a game changer is … well, a vast understatement.

I guess no one has ever really been able to adequately explain being born anew—emerging into the light of their true selves at last.

You have to fall off the horse on the road to Damascus yourself to know the agonizing joy of that inner rebirth.

I write about this because unconscious pain, rage, and guilt—which all humans rightfully carry within them to one degree or another—are what keep us from being able to express love easily—like I eventually could do with my neighbor.

It’s what keeps us from being kind to strangers. It’s what keeps us from being kind to ourselves. It’s what keeps us from being able to create the New World the vast majority of us long to live in.

It keeps love and life and laughter at bay because we don’t believe we deserve those things. We believe we deserve punishment. Control, stress, diminishment, and sorrow.

It’s not until we finally see what’s really happened to us—what’s happened to each and every one of us over the eons—that we can finally come to terms with ourselves and life and reach the place where we can forgive ourselves at last.

And forgiveness … deep genuine self-forgiveness … is the key.

When the veils finally fell from my eyes and I grasped the whole picture and finally saw my true self—all that was left was love. For that is what I truly am. That’s what we all are.

And when I saw the truth, forgiveness was instant and automatic.

And that has changed everything.

Outcomes

I recently ran across a video clip on social media of Zach Bush, MD talking about the power of forgiveness—especially self-forgiveness—and the speed of it. How he has witnessed terminally-ill patients in hospice experience a profound moment of grace and self-forgiveness and then walk away from their death bed a couple days later, cancer-free.

Wow. That’s the power of forgiveness.

But like everything else of true value on this planet, forgiveness has been deliberately twisted by interdimensional influences into something false and destructive.

We’re supposed to forgive the parent that beats and rapes us. We’re supposed to forgive the neighbor that poisons our dog because it was in their backyard. We’re supposed to forgive the tyrants with their jackboots across our necks for what they do to us and this world because forgiveness is a godly trait. And we want to emulate God and go to heaven.

We’re told “It’s what Jesus would do.”

And when we struggle to turn the other cheek and forgive. When we just can’t genuinely feel forgiving toward those that abuse us, we judge and despise ourselves even more than we already do.

Which, of course, is the whole plan in the first place.

Hating ourselves is the agenda. And we’ve gotten really really good at it.

Which is why the expression of gentleness, kindness, and genuine compassion toward others so often escapes us. How can we extend those gifts to others when we have never extended them to ourselves?

Our inner wells are dry.

Barren and achingly empty of anything but anger and sorrow—blind to the truth of Who/What We Really Are—we’ve not yet experienced the healing balm of self-forgiveness.

Forgiveness for what? Forgiveness for being bad people?

No.

Forgiveness for ever hating ourselves. Forgiveness for letting ourselves be tricked out of our love nature in the first place.

Given half a chance, love in human beings is near the surface and easily available for expression. I discovered the truth of that with a stranger up the road.

Can we do that much for ourselves? Can we give ourselves half a chance?

Can we find enough grace in our hearts to evoke love and forgiveness for ourselves? Can we take the time to fill the emotional well within us with the healing balm of understanding and compassion?

Yes. We can!

Yes, it takes work pealing away comfortable beliefs and cover-ups and all the outright lies we believe about ourselves and our world to see what’s real. And that can be a dark journey indeed.

And yes, taking a fall from a horse is a shock.

I took easily a dozen falls during the years I spent training Thoroughbred hunter jumpers as a young girl growing up in the Virginia countryside. And those literal falls shook me up each time. But I always got right back on and became the better rider for the experience.

The spiritual fall and the undoing of a lifetime’s trance-formation is far more shocking.

But the view and the ride afterwards are beyond worth it.

Much love and aloha ~

