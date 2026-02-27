Last week’s Substack about wrestling with illness brought up a whole bunch of stuff. Not the least of which is the fact that deep down at the core of my being I KNOW I am radiantly healthy and that no stain or illness can touch or obscure the light of my true essence.

With all my heart I know I am impervious to the ravages of sickness and the depredations of time. But my body’s experience so far this lifetime simply won’t allow that knowing to make itself fully manifest.

Yet.

Yes. Call me crazy. Call me a hopelessly deluded spiritual optimist. Whatever.

I bet the same knowing lurks inside you too.

Wrestling match

I never did succumb to full-on illness last week. I simply coughed … a lot. Boomingly, rattlingly, achingly. And the exhaustion was total as I alternated between sleeping in bed to working in bed to occasionally sitting upright in my office chair ignoring the magnetic lure of being horizontal once more … in bed.

Thank heavens I had the good sense eight years ago when I moved to Maui to invest in a super-duper all-latex rubber (aka natural) mattress! Yes, it cost me $2.06/day and took me four years to pay off. (And that was at half price and 0 APR!) But there hasn’t been one single day in the last eight years that I haven’t consciously blessed that mattress retiring into its embrace at night and rising refreshed in the morning.

But I digress.

I never got “sick” per se.

I didn’t feel “bad.” A few days I felt the edge of a sore throat and headache trying to come on. But in addition to the homeopathic remedies, vitamin C, and urine therapy, after I wrote that Substack article, I started consciously leaning into and acknowledging my light.

I felt into my natural state of unshakable health and rested there. And it all apparently paid off.

But …

Before I could actually do that, I had to get over being pissed that I was wrestling with getting sick in the first place.

Yes. Pissed.

What was wrong with me? Why hadn’t I “gotten it?” Why was I so weak? Why hadn’t I manifested perfect health? Wasn’t that my birthright? Blah, blah, blah.

And underneath all the self-blame and judgment, egging it all on, was that damn knowing …

I shouldn’t have to be dealing with this … This isn’t Who/What I Really Am. This is wrong. Illness is unnatural …

I felt so helpless. Hopeless. Powerless. And it pissed me off. How could I be so vulnerable? And to something I couldn’t even see?

Yikes! I had to get past all that first and accept that what was happening was happening. Get off the judgment train Cate and use your attention and energy more wisely!

Sigh.

It didn’t help that part of the whole knowing thing got me wrapped up in yet another unhealthy judgment. And that was the belief that, now that I’ve acknowledged I’m wrestling with being sick, I should get better instantly, because instant wellness jibes with my knowing that as a radiant love being, I shouldn’t be sick in the first place.

See the unhealthy circular thinking?

And yet the insight is accurate! If I were living true to my fundamental light state I wouldn’t be sick. And if, somehow, the impossible happened and I did get sick, the whole matter should be instantly correctable.

Didn’t Jesus heal with a single glance? Wasn’t a fingertip pressed to the hem of his robe sufficient to cure anything? What the hell was wrong with me?

And on and on with the self-deprecating, self-defeating, self-talk.

And yet …

The journey

Something I learned decades ago (but apparently have yet to embody) is the sad truth that:

Intellectual understanding doesn’t change anything but one’s mind.

You can change your mind all you want. And you can make new choices and decisions based upon that new information. But changing your physical expression—how your body actually lives moment to moment and the reality it experiences and expresses—takes TIME to reflect the new thought, because it has to absorb the information energetically, transmute old patterns locked in the cells, and then vibrate to the new pattern.

A lot has to shift between the realization of a truth intellectually and its actual embodiment. Which is one of the reasons the much-sought-after “power to manifest” presents people with such an unfulfilling and rocky road.

It’s a journey.

Often it’s a long journey. And we don’t want that. Our knowing tells us we should be able to snap our fingers and turn water into wine. Or morph that aging body in the mirror into a twenty-something once again. Right?

Spiritual “luminaries” reinforce this belief, strutting the stage, teaching about quantum physics. They talk about how everything is energy. How time is an illusion. How humans are powerful beyond measure and how we deserve to have everything we want in life. Instantly.

And then … well. Life happens. And sometimes it’s magical. That blue beach ball we wish we had washes up right at our feet not 20 minutes after we express the desire for said ball while pulling our ball-less beach gear out of the back of the car in that sandy parking lot.

And we laugh and marvel and skip through the waves in delight. YES! This is how it’s supposed to be!

And then it’s back to the same ol’ same ol’ where it’s almost a truism that “The small stuff comes easy. But the BIG stuff? Not so much.” Beach balls are apparently perfect instant manifestation material. Winning Lottery tickets not so much.

Or instantaneous healing.

As I said, I’ve known for ages that simply believing something—even having the absolute knowing about something at a gut level—doesn’t mean it’s going to actualize anytime soon. If ever. And just yesterday I ran across a friend’s post on Facebook of the Nobel prize-winning theoretical physicist Richard Feynman explaining why.

It wasn’t ostensibly a post about manifesting. It was a post about why light doesn’t travel through space (or anywhere else for that matter). And I’ve posted that talk here.

I took notes of what he said, and basically it was: “Light doesn’t travel. It simply connects two events the way a line connects two dots on a piece of paper. The line doesn’t move from one dot to the other. It just is.”

From the perspective of a human being living in the space/time continuum on the ground on planet Earth, light travels at 186,000 miles per second. It takes approximately eight minutes to travel the (supposedly) 93 million miles from the sun to reach our eyes.

But from the perspective of the photon, which carries no mass, departure from the sun and arrival at our retina is simultaneous. Light, which is an excitation of the EM field, exists everywhere in space/time simultaneously. And it connects events with ZERO interval.

“Light is a zero-interval connection,” he says. “It is the structure of space/time itself. The thing that fills the universe with information isn’t a traveler. It’s a connector.”

Mind blowing? Absolutely.

We as humans, on the other hand, are travelers. And the thing that ties us to time, says Feynman, is mass. Mass and time go hand in hand. Which is why, as Beings of Light, we know that things should happen instantaneously

because light is our nature.

We know we should never get slowed down by illness, and that if, for some reason, we do get sick, the illness should be cured in a moment.

As spirit Beings of Light, simultaneity is our reference point. Thought/action. BOOM! Done deal. As human beings with mass and weight, however, our reference point is totally different. Which is why, as long we experience a shred of identification with physicality itself, manifestation takes time.

Does knowing this make life easier? Will knowing this make me a little less hard on myself next time I think I should be something I’m not? Healthier? Lighter? Faster at manifesting?

Hmmmmm … probably.

But apparently it’s gonna take some time to sink in.

Hugs and much aloha ~

Share