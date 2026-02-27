Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Tafuri's avatar
Michele Tafuri
3d

The connection you shared to mass makes a lot of sense….and now perhaps that the planet & our physical bodies are moving up into holding more light’n love we will heal faster. It is a new day. Beautifully written & insightful. I know I need more patience & love when it comes to my body. Thank you again, so enjoy your sharing. You have a gift.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cate Montana
Judy G's avatar
Judy G
4d

It is amazing the journey that believing thoughts will take us on! So if you are going to believe a thought it might as well be a positive one! Thanks for the journey Cate - I so relate!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cate Montana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture