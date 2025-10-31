Last week in The Changeless Change of Being I talked about how I first noticed the existence of the Observer—the steadfast eternal Presence that was wondrously “me” and yet not “me”—the Silent Witness that remained unmoved by all the comings and goings of my life, utterly untouched by all the thoughts, emotions, identities, and drama.

And I realized I needed to expand on that conversation.

The nature and role of the “Observer” has been a hot spiritual topic ever since Eckhart Tolle’s book The Power of Now was published in 1997.

In the book, Tolle recounts how in 1977, at age 29, he experienced a “life changing inner transformation” following years of “almost unbearable” depression:

“I couldn’t live with myself any longer. And in this a question arose without an answer: who is the ‘I’ that cannot live with the self? What is the self? I felt drawn into a void! I didn’t know at the time that what really happened was the mind-made self, with its heaviness, its problems, that lives between the unsatisfying past and the fearful future, collapsed. It dissolved. The next morning, I woke up and everything was so peaceful. The peace was there because there was no self. Just a sense of presence or “beingness,” just observing and watching.”

His teachings have stressed the vital importance of tapping into this space of pure observation ever since. And I concur that learning to be able to step into and utilize this unruffled, non-reactive perspective is an incredibly valuable skill to develop during these unsettling times.

And yet there are major misunderstandings around the role of the Observer and issues regarding the meditative practices designed to enable one to “become the Observer” that often go unaddressed … with potentially dire consequences.

Peaceful inaction

First, a little backstory.

Way back in 1983, I was a videotape production engineer at WAGA-TV, the then CBS affiliate station in Atlanta, Georgia. I worked the sign-off shift, which meant my days were free.

I lived in a great condo facing onto the Chattahoochee River, and one early afternoon before work, I hiked up-river with my dog, Merlin. I stopped to sit on the riverbank and was idly contemplating a tiny, orange Lady Slipper orchid, its head bobbing gently in the slipstream of air generated by the water’s current not two feet away … and time stopped.

The orchid froze. The river froze. The man in the canoe on the far side of the river froze in the process of shooting the rapids, paddle poised in mid-air.

There being no time, I have no idea how long this lasted. But when the river started flowing again, and the man in the green canoe shot past, I realized there was no “self” around. Just, as Tolle puts it, “a sense of presence or ‘beingness,’ just observing and watching.”

At some point “I” realized it was time to go home to get ready for work. And as I was walking back down the trail, filled with infinite, unshakable peace, it hit me that if I witnessed a mugging in the next moment—if there’d been a little old lady on the trail and some guy had jumped out of the trees and beaten her to death in front of me—I would have smiled, recognizing the perfection of it all, and walked on.

Unbelievable? From a strictly human mindset, it’s totally unfathomable.

But in that essentially non-human space of consciousness I recognized that I would have “seen” the inevitability of that moment, recognized the energies at work bringing the old lady and the mugger together on the trail in front of me, understood the “why” of it all, the value of it all, and simply walked on.

By the time I got to work, my normal “self” was back at the helm. But the insights and the state itself could be tapped into and even somewhat re-engaged even after many years had passed.

Then, in 2007, the same thing happened again. Except this time the “no-self” experience lasted for days. And during that timeless time expressing the eternal nature of my Being, many more things were made clear.

Including full awareness of the ridiculousness of believing “I” had ever been created by some “god.”

How can a being that has never been born ever be “created?”

Talk about a shocking discovery!

Those days reduced humanity’s “God concept” to rubble and ash … and yet it was a realization that the human “me” took years of deprogramming to come to terms with—all of which I wrote about in the essay titled “God.”

Confusion

In that essay I also talked about the spiritual seduction of “enlightenment.”

For thousands of years, the egoless state of non-separation that can only be described as pure Being has been highly prized by mystics and other humans trapped in the prison cell of personal identity.

Religions and spiritual teachings have placed that liberated state of consciousness on a pedestal in a “better than/less than” game that portrays pure spirit as “good” and the state of expressing as a human being—subject as we are to the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune—as “bad.”

Granted, living in a state of consciousness that solely identifies with the body and the personality totally sucks. Because the moment “I,” as an eternal spirit, identify with any thing—my name, the color of my skin, my sex, my “goodness,” my “badness,” my political party, my credit rating, my college degree, my job—I’m instantly caught in an unreal external game subject to manipulation and control.

My name can be smeared. The color of my skin can get me strung up, my sex can get me raped, my “badness” can make me guilty, my political identification can get me lined up against a wall and shot …

In other words:

Unconsciously identifying with any THING inevitably makes me vulnerable and subject to suffering.

No wonder we’ve put “enlightenment” on a pedestal as the be all/end all of existence!

And yet, here’s the thing: Leaping from the limited prison of unconscious personal identity to the self-less, liberated state of enlightenment is the equivalent of jumping from a dumpster fire onto Cloud 9.

It’s an impossible leap that cannot be made to happen. There is no “attaining” this ascended state because the very thing that desires attainment—the ego—is the very thing standing in the way.

And yet, in our panic to get out of suffering, we try to force the gates. We just want to get outta here. Whatever it takes! Please!

Which means we never really learn how to live.

We miss the transition state between personal (ego) consciousness (I am Cate Montana, a human, white, female writer) and the transcendent state of egoless enlightenment (the consciousness of pure Being.) We miss the stage where we’re human and divine, flesh and spirit, consciously creating heaven on Earth. We miss the delightful in-between stage of evolved existence called The Liberated Human.

Unfortunately, the dynamic of loss also kicks in when we decide the Observer is the answer to our suffering.

We follow some teacher like Tolle, read their books, lust after their experience of “total peacefulness,” and buy the idea that we need to somehow “become the Observer” to attain that peace.

And yet the Observer is already part of us. We already ARE the Observer. That peaceful, non-reactive, non-personal perspective is available to each and every one of us 24/7.

How can we become what we already are?

Yikes! We can’t!

Just like trying to attain enlightenment, trying to become the Observer is a crazy-making endeavor! A crazy-making endeavor that ends up forcing us into adopting emotional straightjackets.

I remember sitting next to some dude for a week at a spiritual retreat that had about a thousand people in an auditorium focused on “becoming the Observer.” Periodically, the teacher instructed us to “share” what we’d learned with the person sitting next to us—and sharing with this guy was like pulling teeth.

Ramrod straight in lotus position on his chair, unmoving for hours on end, when pressed to talk out of obedience, he briefly expressed himself in monosyllables. He never met my eyes, gazing fixedly at some unfathomable unseen object in the distance. Completely disinterested in my shares, utterly unresponsive, in exasperation, I finally vented and asked him why he was being such a stick in the mud. His answer?

“I am not subjecting myself to emotional affect. I am the Observer, untouched by all, feeling nothing.”

Yeah, great. Aka dead while still living.

Being it all

Which takes me back to that trail along the Chattahoochee River 42 years ago.

There’s a healthy middle ground between constantly living a tormented life at the mercy of one’s unbalanced emotions and not having any emotional reactions and feelings at all. When I think of that guy, I can’t help thinking about having no feelings or reactions to something as ghastly as a mugging and murder on a hiking trail.

The inhumanity of it chills me to the bone. Which is exactly my point:

The Observer is not human.

Which is why there is such a risk involved when people try to become the Observer. It’s not humanly possible. All they can do is emulate it by cauterizing their emotions.

Can we observe? Sure. Can we remain “untouched by all?”

The fact that people would even want such a thing is the measure of the unrelenting torment humanity has been under for far too long.

The goal of spiritual practices is not to become numb and inhuman. It’s to fully become and express our total selves—mental, emotional, physical and spiritual. For Pete’s sake, our emotions guide us as humans into the actions and choices appropriate to healthy living.

Do all emotions feel good? No.

But like all emotions they pass.

The trick, I’m discovering, is feeling everything that comes up … and not getting sucked into reacting to those feelings and the inevitable stories that arrive with them.

Maybe I feel unseen and hurt by someone. Okay! I feel unseen and hurt. (This is what’s present.) But I’m not feeling unseen and hurt because that person is deliberately withholding attention and affection in some sort of weird power play. (Story.)

Breathe Cate! Breathe!

Is there some experience from childhood attached to feeling unseen? Something the current situation is triggering? Is all this coming up so a childhood wound can be released? Maybe yes, maybe no. If something comes up to be released great. If not, great.

If the Observer in me has any roll in this clearing/healing process it’s the constant availability of its rock-solid Presence. When I feel emotions and general craziness come up, I can reach out a virtual “hand” to the Observer in me and tap its steadiness.

We all can do this.

Feeling the unwavering undisturbed Presence of our deepest being, we can’t get swept away. Which means the storms of emotion and all the crazy no longer are so frightening. The core of us is solid. We can let it all roll through us and let it flow away.

And then we get to experience the peace and largesse that follow the storm …

Identifying with nothing, denying nothing, the river of life can run freely, and us along with it. The river can become the ocean, and the ocean can expand to include the Waters of the Deep as the expansion of our humanity occurs and the liberation of inclusiveness warms our souls.

The Observer will always be there. Enlightenment will one day come. In the meantime, there is SO much to revel in and explore!

Much love and aloha ~

