Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Tafuri's avatar
Michele Tafuri
Sep 20

Oh my goodness Cate…very profound learning going on in these historic times. The Universe, Source Connection, God, etc. whatever divinity we wish to call this guiding voice, feeling, inner innocence, intuition, is here for us and you went on your journey that you needed for your individual authenticity. It was a bigger journey than for a lot of us. I love that now , seeing more clearly, you can share your experience. Yes, we all need to keep dreaming, for some their dreams are bigger than others, but we follow our paths. Very beautiful awakenings. Thank you again, & thank you Jacqueline our Oracle Girl.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tetyana Obukhanych, PhD's avatar
Tetyana Obukhanych, PhD
Sep 21

Isn't it that the mind wants you to be somewhere else, but the Soul wants you to be where you are?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cate Montana
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cate Montana
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture