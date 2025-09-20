I recently got sucked into a scam.

Sigh.

Skimming over the gruesome details, suffice to say it was with a supposed Singapore-based trading company using a sophisticated AI crypto trading algorithm that guaranteed sizable returns on one’s investment.

Did I do “due diligence” before investing? Some. But obviously not enough.

Why not?

Because I went with my gut and my gut was all over it saying, “Yes!” And anybody who has been reading this Substack for more than a few weeks knows that my current self-development advice and personal focus in life is learning to reliably “tune in” and read the energies of any given situation and take my cues from inside.

I’m doing my best to learn to lean in and trust inner guidance over any and all other forms of information-gathering and decision-making processes.

Because, as we all are witnessing on a moment-to-moment basis, between Globalist machinations, corrupt governments, venal Legacy Media, greedy corporations, and AI fabrications making it impossible to determine what, if anything, is real—we haven’t got a whole lot else we can count on anymore.

Bottomline, developing knowingness—going within and learning how to hear that “still small voice”—is rapidly becoming a critical survival tool.

So, when I received an email a few months ago from a trusted friend titled “AI Arbitrage Trading Opportunity” and immediately hit DELETE (like no way am I interested is something like that!), when all the bells started ringing inside saying Get that email out of the trash and read it. Read it now!

I listened.

And fished it out of the trash file and read it. And got excited.

Opportunity

I’ve been taking a class on cryptocurrency for over eight months now. Not because I want to trade. But rather because I want to understand the radically new economic force that is making such an impact on our world.

Same thing regarding AI.

I want to learn about it. Personally, although the large language models have endless applications for writing, editing, researching, and communication (aka making my life far easier), I long ago determined I wanted nothing to do with AI in any creative capacity whatsoever.

But crypto trading? The lightbulb flashed on as I read that email, and all I could think was What a superbly logical and potentially profitable application!

So, between logic, the lure of profit, the “can’t ignore” inner prompts, and some desultory investigating that also gave me a thumbs up—I went for it and invested a (for me) serious amount of money in the program.

And for more than three months I had a ball. My daily trading session using the AI program was the 6-minute highlight of my mornings. And I watched in delight as my initial investment doubled, then tripled in value.

And then …

Well. You know the rest … at least as far as the making or losing of money is concerned. But, as you will see, there is more to the story.

Much more.

Down the rabbit hole

At the end of the first month, I calculated the average daily profit from my trades and then projected it out over the course of two years. By the end of month three I was perusing ranches for sale on Colorado real estate websites, marking the calendar in my mind’s eye as to when I could reasonably expect to get on a plane to Boulder and start looking in earnest.

Visions danced in my head.

I was setting up a safe haven with artesian wells, irrigated fields, cattle grazing, vegetables growing in greenhouses, riding my horse across thousands of acres—cold crisp mountain air on my face.

For weeks I was deeply content knowing I and any friends who wanted to join me would be well taken care of in the days to come. Just for the hell of it, I even looked into how much it would cost to buy a used Lear jet and maintain it. I mean I had to be able to get back and forth between Colorado and Maui somehow without bowing to government mandates, digital IDs, and God knows what else. Maybe I could even learn to fly the thing and get my license?

How fun! my inner child squealed.

Also by the end of month three, I realized I was bored.

I was bored with still having to work for other people to make the rent and put food in the cats’ bowls. Bored being what I perceived as “stuck” on Maui. (Can you imagine that?) Bored with not being able to throw the kind of money I’d always wanted to spend at promoting my books. Cranky about not having the free time to adequately spend on writing the next.

I had no idea why I was bored and generally dissatisfied. I just was. Maybe I should get my friend Emily to do an astrology update? I wondered.

And then the bottom fell out of the trading program and everything went kerflooey.

To my credit, the morning I realized I’d been “had” and the money I’d invested had flown south permanently … it bothered me for about 90 minutes. By the end of three hours, two big AHAs! had arrived, and I was pretty much over it.

#1 AHA: It wasn’t the loss of the money that hurt.

It was the loss of the dreams that potential wealth would make possible.

#2 AHA: I realized I’d been living in a fugue state for two solid months. Literally, I had entered an alternate reality in my mind and been overshadowed by the consciousness of money itself.

MONEY

So, what, exactly, is the consciousness of money?

And before we get started, let me state clearly that I don’t think money is bad. It’s a tool that, like any tool, can be used wisely and well or used to subvert and destroy depending on the consciousness and intentions of the persons using it.

If I had asked that question two weeks ago, most likely (in my dreamy haze) I would have responded something like: “The consciousness of money is abundance. It represents flow and unlimited possibilities.”

But that was two weeks ago.

Since then, I’ve realized I bought into a scam and, synchronistically, I’ve run across information about money that identifies it as an alien technology: literally a tool of control effectively and deliberately deployed by negative interdimensional intelligences against the human population. (Thank you Jacqueline Hobbs.)

WTF? That’s crazy.

Yep. And I might well still think that too. Except …

I’ve just had the experience of living in an alternate (false) reality based in money. For two months. And the morning I realized I’d been scammed, it was like coming out of a dense fog and finally finding clear vision and solid ground beneath my feet.

It was a palpable energetic event of coming back home to “reality.”

Now, I’m not knocking dreaming. Having dreams is an essential part of living. And imagination is one of the necessary ingredients that helps dreams come true.

This was different.

Instead of remaining a tool to use because it’s required to navigate this modern world, money had become its own universe. The one thing enabling everything I wanted.

The key to the kingdom.

Although I didn’t do it everyday—during the last two months I’d frequently find myself opening that two-year income-projection file, staring at the six, seven, eight, and nine-figure amounts in the columns, imagining all the things I would do.

Add to that a certain level of smugness I felt at having found a modern vehicle that would safety carry me and others through this mayhem world we’re living in right now—and the whole scenario became both intoxicating and addictive.

So, back to the consciousness of money. What, exactly, was I becoming intoxicated by and addicted to?

A dead thing that has no capacity for creation in itself. A lifeless, meaningless object that I was substituting for life processes.

Ack!

Again, this is not about dissing money. I’m not even trying to come to any conclusions here. I’m simply feeling my way through the energetic nuances of this whole situation. Because truly, the shift in my perception and presence on this Earth just 3 hours after my dream bubble burst was profound and, in retrospect, disturbing.

Suddenly, I was back.

Maui was beautiful. My work with my clients was meaningful again. I wasn’t bored. I was happy. Grounded. Everywhere I looked, I was blessed to be living the life I was living.

Would I still love a ranch in Colorado, a place on Maui, a Lear jet to fly between the two, and all the time in the world to do my own thing writing-wise? Absolutely. But suddenly I was back to being content, here now, knowing that doing my best to align with love and life and nature is enough to guide me where I need to go in the times ahead.

Which is what I mean by “life processes.”

Will life and opportunities that spontaneously arise from my very being take me to that ranch-life dream someday? I don’t know. I hope so. All I can do is dream and point my nose in that direction and do what I can to make it happen. Which is one of the reasons I went for the trading program in the first place.

From all my years of living on Earth, my social programming told me BIG MONEY was the only way my dream could manifest. When the potential for making BIG MONEY showed up and my gut/intuition said, “YES!” I went for it. Full on. Because getting the internal green light meant one of two things:

My involvement was either going to take me to my physical dream or it was going to further my metaphysical dream and deliver vital information about myself and life that was going to further wisdom and wellbeing on a different level—wisdom that would render me more effective in my physical life.

Win-win.

Which is why I wasn’t really upset when my money went POOF! No matter what happened, I knew I was following my gut somewhere valuable—because where else would my gut lead me?

TRUST

Developing this level of trust in “How Life Works”—letting life, the heart, the gut, lead no matter what the head, other people, and YELP say—ain’t easy. I can’t tell you how many times in the last 14 weeks that little Doubting Thomas Internal Voice of mine would whisper, “What if it’s a scam? What will that tell you about trusting your precious intuition? Not to follow it, that’s what it’ll tell you, you stupid gullible twit!”

(Don’t you just love those internal voices? They’re all so kind and loving and encouraging.)

Well, I’m at that place. Despite what other people involved are saying, I’m 99.9 percent certain it was a scam. And I’m okay with it. I’m not even pissed. I followed my inner prompts and that has given me boatloads to contemplate. Given the direction money and global economics are headed in general, I’m deeply grateful for the unexpected monetary focus and dissection.

I’m also grateful to have a personal illusion dismantled.

I thought I was over money as a carrot—just like fame and enlightenment. But I patently was not. It still had a stupefyingly hypnotic grip on me and still has a stupefyingly hypnotic grip on pretty much every other human being on this planet.

So, what are we being hypnotized by? And why?

More on that next week.

Much love and aloha ~

Share

BUY BOOK

About Cate Montana

I’m a professional journalist specializing in alternative medicine and health, and the author of several books, including Unearthing Venus: My Search for the Woman Within [Watkins 2013], The E Word, Ego Enlightenment & Other Essentials [Atria 2017], and a spiritual novel titled Apollo & Me. After Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom, my latest book is Gender, Patriarchy & Sexual Mind Control: Breaking Free. I have a master’s degree in psychology, and am extremely blessed to have been called to Maui to live. I’m grateful every day I awaken here!

For more information you can reach me at www.catemontana.com and info@catemontana.com

Share