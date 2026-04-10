Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Judy G's avatar
Judy G
2d

I love feeling your sincerity in your writing! I feel you and see you in your words and then in a way you are witnessed that way as well. Thanks Cate! Not the same at all as what you were referring to but I still feel and appreciate the connection.

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robin's avatar
robin
3d

i see you, i hear you, i thank you, i love you being you, right here right now

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