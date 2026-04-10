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I love how one conversation leads to the next. Certainly, last week’s essay on Where Two or More Are Gathered naturally flows to the topic of being witnessed.

I have to say, however, that it’s highly unlikely I would have realized this were it not for the fact that the topic of witnessing came up in one of those weekly group meetings I referred to last time. Talk about fertile soil! And I am SO glad all of the people I meet with and engage don’t mind my publicly exploring some of the themes that come up between us.

(I once read a line in a novel about the danger of being friends with a writer: Everything is fodder for exploration and discussion in the next essay/blog/book/play/film/documentary.) And it’s oh, so true!

But isn’t that really the same for all of us?

Maybe we don’t end up publicly writing about it. But we all grow from our life experiences and engagements with others. (Or at least we should!) As long as no personal details and names are revealed (unless given specific permission to do so) isn’t this a natural matter of simply passing along wisdom gained?

And I really do my best to give as much credit as possible when I‘m referring to something awesome somebody has come up with that I haven’t thought of myself. Like the stunning question my friend Louise came up with years ago that I still quote to this day:

“What does it mean if you’re highly functional in a dysfunctional world?”

Yikes! Sobering thought and credit where it’s due!

Anyway … on to witnessing.

Testimony

In the Bible, witnessing holds several meanings. In the Old Testament it refers to the act of testifying or giving testimony to the truth of God’s deeds and words, and sharing personal experiences of faith. The concept of witness is closely tied to the idea of being a representative or ambassador of God and Jesus Christ, testifying to His love, grace, and salvation …

Etcetera.

The New Testament emphasizes the importance of personal testimonies as a powerful tool for evangelism and discipleship. Which is why we have … TA DA! … Jehovah’s Witnesses proselytizing at our front doors.

On the other hand, many Native American tribes teach members to be on the lookout for special messages from the spirits that populate the natural world. Seeing an eagle soaring high in sky might mean they’re witnessing a message of freedom and higher-vision. A sudden gust of wind clearing the clouds away, opening a vista to a great mountain’s majesty, might be a testimony to change and strength.

If you read last week’s essay, you won’t be surprised that my own take on witnessing will be rather more interdependent, if no less focused upon the divine.

The gift of being seen

I have realized the huge importance of being seen. And when I say “seen,” I mean seen in terms of sci-fi author Robert Heinlein’s phrase “grokking in fullness” from his book Stranger in a Strange Land. An equivalent but more contemporary reference would be the Na’vi peoples’ existential expression “I see you” made famous in James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar.

I see you - I grok you in your fullness. I see your soul. I see what matters to you. I see your wounds. I see your greatness. Your pain. Your beauty. Your hopes. Your dreams. Your path … I see you …

Who doesn’t want that?

Well, maybe a psychopath or a sociopath wouldn’t be so keen for it. But aside from that … wow.

To be truly seen is to be validated. Validated as a human being and a divine eternal spirit. To be truly seen is to be valued and cherished for all of who you are.

To be truly seen—with no judgment, just witnessed (this is critical!)—washes away guilt. It makes all the pain and suffering somehow more bearable because it’s suddenly just part of the whole picture of YOU and no more or less important than all the wonderful joyous aspects of YOU.

Being truly seen grounds us here/now. It literally takes us to the conscious awareness of the moment and the recognition that I matter. (mater - as in prima materia.)

And then there’s the whole thing about two people creating a field of consciousness together that transcends the sum of its parts, moving us into divine territory. Which brings us back to “Wherever two or more are gathered … there I AM.”

In being seen, in being witnessed, where once a human being sat, lonely and isolated, filled with doubt, suddenly there is the divine. There is Christ Consciousness. There is the field of healing and transcendence, vision and possibility.

The gift of presence

I had the good fortune in a recent training exercise to get to practice a communication technique with a partner called “active listening.”

Developed by humanistic psychologists Carl Rogers and Richard Farson in the mid-20th century as a way to improve understanding and communication in therapeutic contexts, active listening is the intentional practice of listening to what's being communicated verbally and non verbally, then relaying the information that is heard back to the speaker to be understood and clarified.

Because up to 65 percent of a person's communication is unspoken, a vital part of the exercise is paying attention to non-verbal cues and opening your energy field to the energy field of your partner while being fully present in the conversation. To use this active listening technique effectively it almost goes without saying that it is important to:

Place your ENTIRE focus on your conversation partner.

Put away your phone.

Ignore distractions.

Shut down your internal dialogue, and let everything else slip away.

But here’s the deal.

Just writing these words, moving into therapy-land, talking about effective communication techniques, takes me away from the utter magic of what the whole exercise ultimately amounts to, which is:

DIVINE PRESENCE

The two greatest gifts every human being possesses are 1) time and 2) attention. Seriously. What I spend my time engaging is what is molding my consciousness, which is creating my life and my future.

What I pay attention to is shaping the entirety of my being.

And when I consciously choose, as a divine human being, to spend my time placing my absolute and utter full attention on another divine human being and what they’re trying to communicate, it is nothing less than God listening and silently communicating the message:

You are important. What you are saying matters.

And in the energetic field of that gift of divine presence, magic happens.

What is unclear becomes clear. What is tangled unravels. What is scary becomes insight. What is invisible makes itself seen. What is painful becomes bearable.

I watched the gift of CARE-full attention and what it did for my partner. In ten short minutes she was able to perceive the issue she spoke of with much greater insight and clarity. It was nothing short of miraculous watching the information field unfold. When my turn came to be listened to, at one point I literally felt the whole field shift between us and what came in the door was the felt sense of s-a-f-e-t-y.

OMG.

I was held. Safe. Respected. I mattered. My words mattered. My issue mattered. It was all okay. I was okay.

Even more profound was the incredible closeness, warmth, and goodness of the intimacy we created in that 15 minutes with each other. The beauty of the shared sense of mutual care was almost unspeakable.

Dismissal

Contrast this with how most of us all too often engage others.

We listen to a friend talk on speaker as we sit at our desk reading our emails.

We sit at the kitchen table scrolling through our social media feed as our partner complains about something.

We sit in a business meeting internally rolling our eyes in judgment as a co-worker whines on and on about something.

We drive our kid to school in heavy traffic, half listening to their fears that Sally or Fred or the teacher hates them and is talking about them behind their back.

Instead of tuning in, we tune out.

Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah ….. God will they never shut up? I’ve got SO much goin’ on. The dog needs to go to the vet and that damn estimate is hung up and I’m never going to get that report done on time and this freakin’ car has GOT to get new tires. God I hope that client pays soon and (gasp) GAS IS HOW MUCH A GALLON NOW ??????? Jesus H. Christ, how can I ever be expected to make ends meet in this economy?????

Etcetera.

I know it sounds like a lot to ask to stop and take time to really be there with others when we’ve all got so much piled on our individual plates. But trust me. The pile is only destined and designed to get bigger.

Amidst the press of life’s increasing demands and distractions, our best and truest safe haven lies in building deep connections and bonds of affection with others. And the fastest and best way to do that is to actually stop and pay attention to one another.

And when we do this, we suddenly realize there’s desperation behind what we’re hearing as chronic complaining. There’s fear behind what we’re judging as the whining repetition of issues. There’s depression behind a friend’s endless litany of what’s wrong.

There’s deep deep social programming running my judgment and dismissal of people’s stuff. Programming that says “Don’t get bogged down by other peoples’ troubles. You’ve got more than enough of your own!” Programming that makes me avoid the eyes of the panhandler on the street corner and ignore the family huddled under that ripped tarp in the rain.

We’re programmed to believe isolation is the key to survival.

If I just keep my head down, stay six feet apart, and keep my eyes glued to my screen, I’ll be safe.

But no. It’s just the opposite.

If I keep my head up, look people in the eyes, connect and see what’s needed in the moment for all concerned, solutions will flow. Resources will be discovered. Community will build and I will be uplifted.

We all will be uplifted … and from that higher place see ourselves safely to a better shore.

Much love and aloha ~

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