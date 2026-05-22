Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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ann lewis's avatar
ann lewis
4d

I'm sorry for the loss of your friend. I know what you mean about being hit with all the sorrows of the past. It happens to me from time to time, and I have to remind myself that the feeling will pass.

The inner Earth possibility is so intriguing. I can't automatically believe it, because who knows? But I'm willing to entertain the possibility! Going to watch the link right now.

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Jade Geluk's avatar
Jade Geluk
4d

I'm sorry for your loss. And thank you again for your pleasant way of writing.

I also have read books about Inner Earth, that deeply resonated. I wonder: Many sensitive souls on earth feel like they have not found their friends or soul family, but live as strangers on earth, and turn to animals or nature. They have most difficulyties with radiation or toxins. Then others say: you'll find your tribe..maybe a friend but mostly actually nothing changes.

While reading your article, I thought, could it be that's where our tribe is? ❤️

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