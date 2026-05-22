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The “sorrow” card in the Osho Zen Tarot deck corresponding to the traditional Nine of Swords represents profound grief, heartbreak, and the deep mental anguish that comes from loss. It represents, not suffering, but rather a call to process heavy emotions rather than fighting or running from them. Which is exactly what I’m doing writing about sorrow today. Or at least what I’m trying to do.

And I’ll understand if you decide to give this week’s ‘stack a miss.

Loss is something we all face—loss of innocence, loss of face, loss of identity, loss of a loved one, loss of money or position, power or prestige. Loss of an ideal or a dream. Loss of beauty and youth. Loss of faith.

Loss of a child. A parent. Loss of a friend.

Profound loss and the sorrow that comes with it carries the weight of infinity and universality. Because when we lose something that’s truly precious to us, all the meaningful things we’ve lost in the past and all the meaningful things we will lose in the future seem to arrive on our doorstep, dumped on us in one vast and weighty heap.

It’s all one loss. One sorrow.

A part of ourselves gone forever.

Missing history

If we’re lucky, we retain the memory of the person or the dream that is gone. They stay with us, frozen in time. Static. Unmoving. Not really alive anymore. But precious all the same.

But sitting here today, mourning the loss of a friend, I’m discovering SORROW. A vast bottomless ocean of emotion that seems to contain everything that I and all of humanity have ever suffered and lost over countless eons of time.

Oddly, the largess—the depth of human loss—didn’t hit me until this morning when I was watching a recent video about Antarctica and Inner Earth released by the remote viewer Elizabeth April.

Yes, I know this seems incongruous. But bear with me.

I’ve read about Inner Earth for decades. Years ago, I even met a commercial fisherman from Alaska who claimed to have gone there. The boat he was working on went down in a winter storm in the Bering Sea, and he spent three days in the water as the sole survivor. Adrift, encased in a rescue suit, barely conscious, he was rescued and taken to the interior where he recuperated. Eventually he was graciously escorted back to the surface and released outside an Inuit village.

Anyway—Elizabeth talked about how she was shocked to “view” a vast hole in the middle of Antarctica … a hole that is the main (not the only) entrance to Inner Earth, guarded by a military base on the outside rim. (And we wonder why all the world’s governments agreed to declare Antarctica a “no fly” zone back in the Antarctic Treaty of 1959?)

As she explored the tropical interior of planet Earth, an interior lit and fueled by an internal sun, she met a human/Sirian female called Nasani who explained the situation to her.

She said the Earth has always had habitable interior and exterior environments. That Antarctica itself was once a tropical paradise and home to a vast, advanced civilization. Apparently, many eons ago (or “Three major Earth events ago” as Nasani put it), a great schism occurred and the two realms were permanently separated in “the Great Fall.”

Since then, humans on the “outside” have been existing in a … shall we say, less than optimal living environment, ruled over by a shadow government run by reptilian overlords with tyranny on their minds. (Just sayin’!)

Genetically altered to live vastly shorter lives, deliberately poisoned with diseases to weaken us, minds and Earth history wiped completely clean, slaves to a mighty control system, humans have been playing out the drama of subjugation for who knows how many hundreds of thousands (millions?) of years.

A separation drama that is now, apparently, rapidly coming to a close.

When Elizabeth asked Nasani “Why don’t you just make yourselves known to us?” the answer was “Contamination.”

She said the exterior environment of the planet has been so polluted with poisons and disease and bombarded with disruptive ELF and 5 & 6 G wavelengths, HAARP and synthetic frequencies etc, that the people from the interior can no longer survive upside exposure. They’d have to arrive ‘suited up’ and protected … which would prove troublesome because then they’d most likely be identified as “space aliens” and not Earthlings … which would fit with the “invasion” story being sold us lately (aka Project Blue Beam) so we would end up going to war with them.

However, Nasani said the whole control system is crumbling, and that in the not too distant future the situation will be overturned, and all the people’s of Earth will be reunited. At that point, the lost exterior humans will be offered a great healing. Nasani said that the interior civilization—which is extremely advanced and peaceful—still maintains humanity’s original genetic blueprint or “codes” that will enable those who so desire to have their health, longevity, and ancient memories restored to them.

Welcoming us back into The Garden.

It was at that point in Elizabeth’s telling that I was hit with a tsunami of emotion that matched what I was already experiencing about my friend … sorrow.

Not just sorrow but SORROW.

Sorrow for the eons of lost memories. Sorrow for the millions of years of pain and separation, loss and human suffering. Sorrow for the blindness and captivity. Sorrow for the cruelty and stupidity. Sorrow for the death of my mother 33 years ago. Sorrow over the miscarriage of the child I once carried in my womb. Sorrow over the loss of faithful doggy and kitty companions. Sorrow over missed opportunities. Sorrow over ridiculous arguments. Sorrow over creative projects that turned barren. Sorrow for the millions … billions of souls sacrificed on bloody battlefields, all for the sport and satisfaction of tyrants and kings. Sorrow for lost honor … for lost trust … for lost hope.

Sorrow for the glorification of death upon a cross rather than the glorification of life.

SORROW. Massive. Infinite. Universal.

On the other side

Having felt and rested with the weight of it, and now having expressed all this in writing—I realize I have, perhaps, passed this weight on to you, dear reader.

And if I have, indeed, done so, please know I do not feel bad about it. Sorrow is not a terrible thing. The capacity to feel the real weight of it is, I think, a talisman revealing how much a person can embrace and feel love.

So, in that it is a gift.

That said, I just went online to see if I could find a quote about sorrow that would provide a bridge to the next place and the first step towards healing. Some leavening, so to speak.

So, I tottered off to Brainy Quotes and typed in “sorrow.” After perusing quotes from Buddha and Ovid, Rumi, Confucius, Thoreau, and Meister Eckhart, imagine my surprise when the first quote to really hit home came from folksinger Joni Mitchell:

Sorrow is so easy to express and yet so hard to tell.

Wow. Sorrow is so easy to express and yet so hard to tell.

Just sit with that for a moment.

The next quote to jump out at me was, from all people, murder mystery writer Agatha Christie:

I like living. I have sometimes been wildly, despairingly, acutely miserable, racked with sorrow. But through it all I still know quite certainly that just to be alive is a grand thing.

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

With much love and aloha ~



