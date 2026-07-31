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This ’stack is a follow-up to last week’s essay about health and longevity. But I’m going to have to back into the topic of health. So please, bear with me.

A few weeks ago in “Image versus reality” I talked about the image … relating the story of my first encounter with the fringes of the false identification with a self.

In that ’stack I identified some of the stories I’d built up about myself in my own head—for example how wise and spiritual I thought I was when, in truth, although my heart was in the right place, I was still very much a “wannabe” in both departments.

Now, some forty years years later, I’m finally wise enough to be able to state with absolute assurance that what I so longed to be—“wise” and “spiritual”—are themselves both abstract identifications, mental constructs created by human beings to describe what is ineffable.

In other words, they’re nothing but labels. Labels that are, in the final analysis, very much like the finger pointing at the moon.

And not the moon itself.

Back in 2015 I wrote a book about the image, aka the ego, and how it’s not “us.” Simon & Schuster published it under the title The E Word: Ego, Enlightenment & Other Essentials.

In May of last year I told the story upon which the entire book hinged—the story of the shocking awakening that happened to me back in the fall of 2007 where I discovered that:

Cate Montana didn’t exist. She never had—at least not in any real way. She was a fabrication; a mental construct created from physical experiences and perceptions starting at conception that created neuron patterns that, firing in the brain in the right order, continuously produced the identity that labeled itself “Cate.”

If you’re interested, you can check it out in the ’stack called “GOD.”

So, if I’ve already covered this before, why am I rehashing it now?

Because humanity’s endless search for identity is exactly the reason everything has been so screwed up for like forever.

I don’t know how much straighter about it I can be.

Even though mystics have been talking about this identity problem for thousands of years, few ever “get it.” Most spiritual seekers end up chasing “enlightenment” believing it’s something they can personally attain. Like another degree certificate they can hang on their wall or something.

They think enlightenment is some amazing state of awareness that will expand them. Make them greater, more conscious, and more like God. The key word being “them.” They think the person they identify as will be better somehow. When what actually happens is the person they identify as is eliminated.

It’s not called ego death for nothing.

The whole illusion of a personal, individual, human self with a name and a college degree and a career goes

What’s left is life.

Conscious awareness of being conscious and alive … with no issues and precious few, if any, limitations. Possibly body limitations like not being able to fly or teleport are still maintained—frankly, I don’t know. My awakening lasted only three days so I never got to explore the parameters of what was possible once all perception of being a human being was eliminated.

But when I say there are no issues, I mean there are no issues.

No money worries or health worries. No concern about life or death. No worries about other people or the state of the world or the roof needing fixing or the fact that you’re being sued by the IRS.

It’s not that health and money issues or the IRS disappear. The roof still leaks. It’s just that when the burden of personal and human identity doesn’t exist—all of which is just programming—there is zero relatability to the issues.

It’s not that you don’t know what those thing are. You haven’t lost touch with the fact that the IRS can do XYZ if you don’t pony up. It’s just that it’s all utterly unimportant. None of it has anything to do with you.

Which means all these things can be addressed and handled or not handled at all or partially handled or whatever. The point is:

We are not human beings. We are spirit beings of pure love. Being liberated from the mental delusion of personal identity as a human gives us absolute freedom of choice.

Not just understanding conceptually Who/What You Really Are, but actually finally BEING IT, changes everything.

Which is why “enlightenment” is called liberation.

Health application

I once had a teacher—a channelled entity called Ramtha the Enlightened One, a 35,000 year-old Lemurian warrior spirit. And he used to acknowledge all declarations of intent with a loud “SO BE IT!” accompanied by a sweeping motion of his right hand.

For years I took it as a gesture of affirmation. A way of saying “May it be so!” And then one day it hit me what he was actually saying was: “You want to be _______ ?" (Fill in the blank: wealthy, young, a NASCAR driver, a famous author, etc.)

Then BE it.

Don’t think about it. Don’t desire it. Don’t imagine it. BE it.

Which brings me, finally, to last week’s rant about perfect health and how to arrive at it.

I realized I’d left the topic hanging and that I needed to follow it up with a deeper conversation about consciousness and identity, a setup that would make the state of perfect health more assessable.

Which is why I’m talking about all this stuff again today.

It is our identification with being human that gets in the way of perfect health. Why?Because we know damn well that humans are physically vulnerable creatures, subject to illness, damage and death.

When I stub my toe on the corner of the dresser, it hurts. The aging physical body subject to arthritis hurts. The cut on my hand takes time to heal. Everyday experiences in-form me that my identification with physical limitation and suffering is valid. Over and over again.

Spirit, on the other hand, is subject to none of this. And what words do we identify with spirit?

Energy. Soul. Consciousness. Angels. God. Eternality. Spaciousness. Expansiveness. Unlimitedness.

As beings of both spirit and flesh, it really comes down to a matter of choosing which aspect of “self” we’re choosing to identify with. Right?

But here’s the thing. We’re dealing with spirit either way.

Understanding quantum physics, we know the quantum field simply takes on the appearance of physicality. In reality, that which we call physical is really energy and not physical at all.

Which means we’re fundamentally identifying with an appearance of physicality which is simply an image of physicality and not really real at all.

We’re in our heads, identifying with a story of physicality. A story of pain, limitation, suffering and death.

And we wonder why we experience “health issues?”

Yes, living with poisoned food and poisoned water and poisoned air to breath makes healthy living a challenge on this planet, to say the least. And living with a medical model of health based in the monetization of illness doesn’t help. I’m not saying to ignore these very real contributory factors.

What I am saying is the root cause of all illness is our identification with it.

Conundrum

So, what to do? What’s the answer to all this?

Let me say right here and now, I’m still in the process of figuring it out. But it occurs to me that a good place to start is Psalm 46:10.

As it stands, the line itself—“Be still, and know that I am God.”—suffers from both excessive wordiness and punctuation problems. As it stands, it’s a quote from an external God to humans saying, “Hey! Quiet down! Know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

Just a little pontificating there.

But anyway—if you change the punctuation and the context—Psalm 46:10 becomes something else altogether. Something I can well imagine Yeshua ben Jospeh actually saying to the masses. “Be still. Know, ‘I am God.’”

In other words, “Go inside your closet and know that you are God.”

You are spirit. Know it.

But here’s the thing. And it’s the thing that puts a spanner in so many spiritual seekers’ good intentions. You can’t identify as spirit. Why? Because you already are spirit. Trying to identify as spirit means you’re in your head identifying as a physical human spinning stories about what spirit is and then trying to become what you already are.

Which is crazy.

The answer is BEING it.

Ack! But how can I do that if I’m still identifying with being human? How can I BE spirit? How can I BE perfect health? I mean, even if I’m already spirit and spirit is perfectly healthy it doesn’t me help at all because I don’t know it.

So, I’m screwed.

Well, yes, we are … until we get the difference between being and becoming.

Being is being. Becoming is a journey and usually a struggle. If I try to become spirit it means I am coming from the place where I’m not that. I’m identifying as not spirit.

But if I am spirit—which is true—the question becomes:

What would spirit do to BE spirit?

And the answer is: Nothing.

It would rest. It would be still. It would relax because there’s nothing to do. Nothing to imagine. Nothing to think. Nothing to say. Nowhere to go. Nothing to create. It would simply be.

Which is precisely the approach to transformation Jacqueline Hobbs aka Oracle Girl proposes.

Which is exactly how I approached and shifted the whole battle energy situation with my friend a few weeks ago. (I wrote about it in the essay titled BATTLE!)

I was being very human, all caught up in self-righteous battle mode. And I wanted to be beyond the consciousness of battle. I knew that the consciousness called peace existed in spirit. But how to get there?

I followed Hobbs’ advice and relaxed into knowing that as spirit, peace was a natural state I was heir to—something I already was. A state I already knew. I took time—at least an hour every day early in the morning and again late at night before bed—simply being present with the potential that was already mine.

At the start of every session of relaxation I briefly placed the word and intention of “peace” into the quantum field and then let it go. I didn’t try to “do” anything. I didn’t think, imagine, visualize or try to evoke the feeling of peace in my body.

I simply lay there knowing it was handled because my true nature already IS peace.

And after a couple weeks the shift occurred. It just happened.

I’m now using the same approach to health and longevity.

As a spirit being of pure love, I know perfect health and longevity are my natural state and that all I’m doing is relaxing into what I already am. I briefly set the intention and then let it go completely. Then I relax and just hang out with myself, doing and controlling nothing, including my mind.

That’s it.

I have zero knowledge of what’s going to come up to be cleared out of the energy field/consciousness of my still very human identifying self in this process. I have zero knowledge of the journey this is going to take me on. And zero expectations of how long it’s going to take or even if something will happen.

“We’ll see” is the best I can say.

I know this essay is hugely esoteric and perhaps a bit impenetrable. But I didn’t want to leave people hanging regarding the whole “how to” thing regarding optimizing health.

Much love and aloha ~