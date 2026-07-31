Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Lia DeLand's avatar
Lia DeLand
3d

This was perfect, Cate. I made me smile and laugh and go, "oh yeah!" Your take on the Psalm was so right on. yes yes yes.

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Dom 369's avatar
Dom 369
3d

Reading this got me thinking (the irony) about the line “it’s easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter heaven”. We can’t take the baggage of this whole human construct with us and become sprit beings if we already are “there” 🙂

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