They say confession is good for the soul. (Whoever “they” are.) And I confess to having two full 2′x2′ closet shelves in the bathroom and one large drawer in my kitchen dedicated to supplements.

Vitamin C—liposomal and otherwise. Vitamins D3 and B12. Alluvial minerals, copper and magnesium in various forms. Boxes of homeopathic remedies in various potencies. Chinese herbs. Eye supplements. DMSO. EDTA. Arnica ointment. Colloidal silver. Lectin Shield. Lobelia extract. Hawthorne. C-60 …

And a partridge in a pear tree …

No, I’m not a hypochondriac nor a valetudinarian. (Great word, right? Basically it means hypochondriac.) But apparently I am a little OCD about health. But what human raised during the health and fitness craze of the ‘80s onwards isn’t?

(Weird how the more focused on “fitness” society is, the less fit we get :-(

Anyway - my other excuse is I was raised in a medical family by an allopathic doctor and licensed homeopath. It was just assumed I’d go into medicine growing up. But as fascinated as I was by healing and anatomy, I had a stronger pull towards communication and journalism.

After a 17-year career in television, I eventually combined both interests by becoming (among other things) an alternative health journalist writing mainly for the UK health magazine, What Doctors Don’t Tell You.

Bacteria, back pain, chromotherapy, color therapy, depression, the endocannabinoid system, fasting, Feldenkreis, fluoride, German New Medicine, helminth therapy, lymphatic cleanses, mineral balancing, micro-immunotherapy, PPIs, panchakarma, scalp acupuncture, Terrain Theory, venom therapy, whole body vibration … the list goes on and on.

And so much of what I researched and wrote about sounded like “it.”

You know “it.”

The Magic Bullet. The One Pill or Protocol to Rule Them All.

The One Thing that was going to fix everything—the back pain, the sinusitis, the depression, the migraines, the psoriasis. Whatever.

Which, of course, is ridiculous.

There are 30 trillion cells in the human body—a vast number only outweighed by the 38 trillion bacteria we share space with. The brain is wired with roughly 86 billion neurons. More than 75,000 enzymes exist in the human body—divided into three classes. The body produces more than 7,000 types of peptides. Between arteries, veins, and capillaries we have more than 60,000 MILES of veins in our circulatory system. More than 50 miles of nerves coordinate information.

And let’s not even try to fathom the digestive tract or fascia. Or the brain!

Subtle realms

And that’s just the start with the Annamaya Kosha — the physical body. If you’re into Eastern philosophy you’ve got to deal with the four other Koshas, or subtle sheaths, that comprise what we call “us” as well.

Manomaya Kosha — the mental and emotional body; Vijnanamaya Kosha — the wisdom or intellect body; Anandamaya Kosha — the bliss body. We’re responsible for everything that interacts with and affects all these subtle layers. And there are schools of thought that subdivide these categories even further into as many as 49 different subtle “bodies” that we need to tend and take care of.

Magic Bullet? Puleeze.

But wait! Knowing about the infinite—and I mean infinite—complexities of the body doesn’t stop me from buying the new enzymes or the newly marketed supplement that’s going to save me from those nasty lectins—carbohydrate-binding proteins—in my healthy bean salad. Or the oxylates in spinach and other leafy greens that can deposit oxalate crystals in joints and the intestines causing arthritis-type issues and leaky gut.

Whether I need fixing or not, I get “sold” on some “thing” that’s going to fix me on some level or another—over and over again. Because the base assumption I and everybody else have been programmed into is that there’s something “wrong” with me whether I feel it or not.

And when there is something going on, like maybe there’s pain in my low back, I don’t receive it as a message from my body to pay attention to something. I just think something’s wrong and go straight into physical fix-it mode. Depression isn’t a message from my spirit telling me to take the time for self-care and reflection. It’s “bad” and needs to be eliminated.

Not that you shouldn’t go to the chiropractor if your back is hurting. And if depression is severe and prolonged, absolutely seek help. It’s more the automatic “fix it” —throw a pill at it—mentality I’m talking about.

Fix it how? Did you ask your body what it wants? What it’s crying out to you for? What approach does the body itself want? Gentle hands-on massage? Movement therapy? Something more direct and impactful?

And what lies behind that back pain in the first place? Is there a story there the body is trying to tell? Is that five-mile run every morning now too much? Maybe the workouts at the gym are overlong? Do you feel burdened with responsibilities too heavy to carry?

The body knows. And physical and emotional symptoms are its only route of expression to tell you what isn’t working for it—and you—anymore.

But all the drug ads on TV—the stressed message from society itself—shout OVERRIDE OVERRIDE! PRESS ON! TAKE A PILL AND PRESS ON! DON’T STOP!

And then we … don’t stop. We carry on and then wonder why things get worse.

Higer instructions

And then there’s the not so insignificant fact that all my spiritual training tells me I should be in perfect health in the first place. It tells me that pain and dysfunction are signs of a lack of personal evolution and spiritual growth on my part.

Signs that I haven’t “gotten it.”

And deep-down inside, there’s this knowingness in me that says my body really is set up to be totally healthy and self-healing. And if that isn’t happening I’m definitely the one at fault. Who else? (Gee, could all the toxins placed in the soils and plants and food chain and in the air and in the water we drink have something to do with it too?)

Either way, I’m complicit. I’ve “manifested” it. Manifested it by eating too much sugar or through indulging some impoverished, limited thought form that I should have evolved beyond by now. Or maybe I wasn’t meditating long enough or visualizing hard enough.

Sigh.

And if I do get sick, I should be able to correct the issue instantaneously. Right? Isn’t instant self-healing what advanced spiritual beings are supposed to be able to do? Didn’t Jesus say we could do even greater things than he did?

What would Jesus say if he looked in my bathroom closet? What would he say about all those supplements?

I can see his mournful (or is it reproachful?) look now.

Conundrum

So, here I sit in the midst of the health conundrum. Simultaneously burdened with too much and too little information.

And the reason I’m so aware of it is the fact that, after a lifetime of not stopping and rather casually throwing quick fixes at every little ache and pain and twinge that showed up, I’m at the place where the aches and twinges have transformed into blatant pain and disability. My body is no longer sending subtle messages.

It’s screaming at me.

And I have been slowly learning to listen. Very slowly.

Patience is apparently not my long suit when it comes to health. Whatever the hip pain is, I want it done and over with NOW. Whatever the fatigue is about, I want it GONE. Which means I keep getting seduced by the next best thing. Maybe it’s a copper deficiency behind the fatigue. Maybe it’s unaddressed abuse driving the pain in my right hip.

Time and time again I have to keep reminding myself to settle back into the present moment of what IS and, without rejecting what I’m feeling, ask my body “What are you saying? What do you need? What’s the next right thing to do—or not do?”

And then, of course, the next trick is to believe the answer and follow through on it.

Often the message I get back is simply, “Love me. Have patience with me. Let me do what I need to do, express what I need to express without rejection, judgment or impatience. I don’t need to be fixed. My intelligence needs to be honored. Please.”

Sigh.

After decades of writing health articles, interviewing people with severe health issues, I have to say my mind has been blown over and over again by the grace and fortitude of people whose litany of pain and illness, surgeries and accidents add up to a lifetime of unrelenting suffering and disability

Now that I’m in the hot seat, I ask myself over and over, “How do they keep going?”

My respect for those who endure so much and yet still keep showing up for life and living and learning knows no bounds.

But back to the question at hand.

What the hell does it take to be totally healthy? What does that even mean?

I obviously don’t know yet or I wouldn’t be asking the questions. But I have to say that sometimes lately I feel like I’m groping towards the place of some sort of gut-level insight.

Which is …

Most of us, at one point or another, have experienced a moment of grace—a state of mind and a frequency aligned with life intelligence where we’re in the flow of life’s stream, effortlessly vibing to health and wholeness.

Maybe it was a moment’s pause on a hiking trail overlooking mountains, sky, and valleys. Maybe it was a moment’s pause before stepping onstage to give the presentation of our lives. Maybe it was the first moment gazing into our newborn’s pellucid eyes. Whatever and wherever, for a moment we resonated with all life around us, through and through.

We felt the surge of clarity and love, simplicity and strength, and fell into total peace. We knew in every cell of our bodies that …

All is well.

And then …. it was gone.

Perhaps when I no longer strive for perfect health—or perfection in anything for that matter—perhaps when I can stand in a front of a homeless encampment viewing the detritus and diminishment of humanity and feel the same clarity and love, simplicity and strength I feel standing on the mountaintop—perhaps when I can experience pain with the same equanimity as experiencing peace—perhaps when I can meet the ups and the downs and the sideways of life with equal appreciation and acceptance …

Maybe then I’ll know the answer.

Until then … I guess I’ll just have to keep on keepin’ on. And listening. I’ll have to keep on listening to my body’s intelligence and do my best to respond and let it guide me.

It’s definitely a humbling journey. But there’s a massive sense of rightness about it. And also the sense that tremendous integration—wholeness—is waiting, patiently, in the wings.

Much love and aloha ~

Share