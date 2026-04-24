Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Judy G's avatar
Judy G
21h

Such great writing as usual! Yes Listening to be body! I was just asking my sciatica what is needed or trying to say? Besides: “the bed sucks!” (We are in an airbnb) - not clear answers yet except “keep listening’. Maybe I will go back to it! Just not wanting to get further behind on ur substacks Cate! 💜💕💜

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Michele Tafuri's avatar
Michele Tafuri
21h

Oh this was good. You really covered this larger than life subject. It is our life! You said it, “The body knows”, and it expresses what it needs to us “physically & emotionally”. The hard part is hearing. I do hope we are getting better at that part. Love & wellness to you Cate. Thank you again, gotta pass this one along!

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