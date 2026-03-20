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“I used to dream about creating community with my twenty-two best friends,” mused a friend the other day. “Now I dream about getting the people in the same ahupua’a together.”

Huh?

Well, first off, an ahupua’a is the traditional land division Hawai’ian tribes formulated from “mauka to makai”—from mountain top to the sea—ensuring that every tribe was sustained by the same level of environmental diversity. Nobody got the best land while others subsisted on rocky barren soils with no access to the water. Most islands were divvied-up like a pie, with similar-size wedges of land providing the people access to high altitude mountain reaches, fertile valley soils, and vast stretches of seashore for fishing.

Basically, my friend was talking about rousing her neighbors into an agreement of mutual support should the going get tough in the islands sometime in the future. You know what I mean … things like deliberately-created food and water shortages, crippled economic infrastructures, transportation issues (like continuing to get the massive shipping supplies Maui is accustomed to from all over the world) … that sort of thing.

Most definitely I empathized with her statement.

I’ve had the dream of building a sustainable community with friends ever since the mid 1980s. Yep. Forty-five years. And it still hasn’t happened despite the fact that almost everyone I’ve been close to over the course of those years has shared in the same ideal.

How in the world is it possible for so many people to share the same dream and it not come to fruition?

Separation issues

I was an ardent “prepper” back in the day (the 1990s), running a meat canning business in Washington State to help those interested in getting ready for “the days to come.” Which means I did a steady business with the Mormon community and the local New Age group of which I was a part, following the teachings of Ramtha the Enlightened One channeled by a woman called JZ Knight.

I watched small local communities form and break apart, form and break apart over the years, much like watching amoebas clinging together in a petri dish only to scatter at the first sign of a reagent.

First somebody (or a couple of somebodies) would arrive with money—cash or credit it didn’t matter as long as there was a decent downpayment for a decent chunk of land that would support ten to twenty people or so, providing space for gardens and little private “hovels” and RVs for each person or couple to live in.

Usually the well-meaning people with the money and the mortgage had nice houses to live in on said property. Others drawn into their sphere of influence built tiny homes or parked RVs or pitched tents in the areas allotted for community living … none of which ever met zoning ordinances, of course. But nobody cared about that.

Thumbing noses at the establishment was SOP.

Those with squatting rights did so in trade for promised land services—gardening, barn building, chopping wood, general maintenance, tending animals, that sort of thing.

And this was different from the ancient feudal systems of Europe how?

But nobody ever talked about that.

Nobody talked about the inevitable money-backed pecking order that developed in such communities. Few talked about how to value, manage, and maintain equitable “sweat equity” arrangements. Few apparently ever talked about how to develop sustainable communication skills, community infrastructure, and how to enforce community values and agreements.

Most the people living in these ersatz communes had to work elsewhere to make enough money to put food on the table and gas in the gas tanks, as well as enough money to purchase tickets to the next upcoming spiritual retreat that was mandatory to attend. Which meant that, all too often, little time was left over to honor the sweat equity promises.

As a result, arguments raged, resentments built, trust evaporated, and group community after group community fell apart and vanished.

Doing it differently

Only now, 45 years later, working with numerous groups, am I beginning to get a handle on what it takes to make and sustain any sort of viable community. And by viable, I mean a community that fosters genuine support—emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual—for all individuals while at the same time building and sustaining healthy relationships and elevating group consciousness.

None of which can easily develop within a hierarchical structure.

Just like the old adage about all viable real estate investments boiling down to “Location, location, location,” as best I can tell, all viable communities boil down to three things: “Communication, communication, communication, agreements, agreements, agreements, and commitment, commitment, commitment.”

Communication about what?

Everything! Values. Hopes. Dreams. Fears. Abilities. Weaknesses. Shared responsibilities. Individual responsibilities.

Agreements about what?

Everything! What does the group stand for? What’s its purpose? How will the group go about accomplishing its goals? How important is transparency? Vulnerability? Confidentiality? Mutual respect? Willingness to be guided and work with others?

Commitment to what?

Well, here is a list of co-commitments created by the Alchemy School of Healing Arts (ASHA) in Italy. A sanctuary for “personal growth, healing, and creative expression, where individuals and groups come together to inspire and support each other,” ASHA members envision a world where community and connection are at the heart of transformation.

The ASHA co-commitments to each other are:

I commit to feeling all my feelings

I commit to telling the ‘microscopic’ truth

I commit to keeping my agreements

I commit myself to full closeness, and to clearing up anything within me that stands in the way

I commit myself to my own complete development as an individual.

I commit myself to the full empowerment of people around me.

I commit myself to acting from the awareness that I am 100 percent the source of my reality.

I commit myself to having a good time in my close relationships.

I commit to asking myself what my outer world reflects to me about my own being and my own inner leadership.

I commit to seeing myself and others as complete, resourceful, and whole.

I commit to the awareness that I may screw up the co-commitments and need to keep (re)learning them.

Right now, I’m in the middle of building trust with a new community of fellow students studying Soul Alchemy and trauma healing at the Center for Sustainable Love in Santa Fe, New Mexico. All sixteen of us just spent a week going through the process of authentically, vulnerably, negotiating agreements that would permit each one of us to feel safe teetering out into the unknown territory of our deepest selves and beyond, all in the name of personal growth.

I don’t think it’s in violation of our confidentiality agreement if I reveal that one of the major insights we discovered and agreed to commit to was the development of individual sovereignty and growth within the belonging field of the group.

Individuality and individual growth in a group? Growth through the loving support of others you could actually reliably count on to be there?

Whoever heard of such a thing?

Surely it flies in the face of everything I’ve ever been taught to expect about the world, where the “other” is always basically competition … if not a downright threat to my personal safety and wellbeing.

And growth in a group of “others?” Yikes! Can you spell s-c-a-r-y? Aren’t I supposed to be like John Wayne, packing a six-shooter, riding solo out across the plains in search of autonomy and the self-esteem that can only be purchased by goin’ it alone??

After all, that’s the social program.

And yet I think “goin’ it together” is the precise lesson we need to learn in these times. Because if humanity doesn’t learn to safely come together and learn to work together and grow as strong, healthy individuals together, we’re basically screwed.

Practical

Every predator—including the global elite on this planet—knows the wisest course of action guaranteeing their personal wellbeing (AKA food supply) is “divide and conquer.”

Split and scatter the herd in order to nab the isolated individual is the most standard play in the survival book. Which is why, in our guts, we know that community is not just necessary for emotional growth and support, but for personal safety as well.

Which is why I’m writing about all this.

My friend knows that, push come to shove, in perilous times she’s going to have to turn to her local neighbors for support because there just might not be the possibility of getting help elsewhere. In the islands we can last, maybe, a couple weeks without oil and gas supplies from outside.

And it’s the same for most any other geographic area in the world—except maybe Texas and the Middle East.

Which puts a whole new spin on the meaning of developing “local resources.”

Who has the best gardening area? Who has stored seeds? Who has the best water supply? Solar power? Chickens? Knowledge of engines? Carpentry skills? Home remedy knowledge and healing skills? Hunting skills? Teaching skills to help the young?

And guess what? In this scenario nobody is going to care what their neighbor’s religion or ethnicity or color of their skin is. Nobody is going to give a hoot about party affiliation or who went where to what school or what their academic degree was or how high they managed to climb on the corporate ladder.

What possible difference will any of the social distinctions we’ve been taught to use to separate ourselves from others make when all we’ve got is one another?

Now … if only we can figure out how to reach this place together without the world falling apart around our ears! Sounds like a great mutual dream to focus upon, doesn’t it?

Much love and aloha ~

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