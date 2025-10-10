In a June post this year, Figuring Things Out - Part 2 , I explained how personal identity is formed and how the mental construct in my head that ends up with a name attached to it like Cate or Sally, Harry or Joe, a Facebook page, and a social security card is totally artificial and not “me.”

Last week I talked about how the voices in the head and the neurons firing out a linear stream of words in my brain as the grey matter upstairs recalls, associates, and organizes information, are not actually “me” either.

I was going to leave things at that, but then a dear friend of mine from Austin, TX, turned me on to a podcast hosted by Jean Nolan about the digital ID card that’s being shoved down people’s throats around the world—most recently in the UK. A podcast I’m linking to below.

I love that Nolan focuses the majority of the conversation, not on fear, but on the spiritual ramifications of digital IDs. Which is what I’m going to get into shortly. Topically, it’s a natural extension of what I’ve been talking about this whole last month—namely the nature of money, how it affects human consciousness, liberty, and personal identity.

Now, if you’ve been staying relatively current on globalist shenanigans, you know that the introduction of a national digital ID—which we’re being told will solve all the world’s problems, from sex trafficking, to starvation, to theft, to computer hacking, to the price of gasoline—is the doorway to a global digital currency, the end of money and the total control of everyone’s monetary resources by the powers that be.

Of course, all that will be tied into social credit scores, upon which time it’s basically “game over.”

I mean, for heavens sake, people are being jailed in not-so-Great Britain nowadays for posting content on social media that upsets certain social groups. Wait until they link social activism to digital currency and start debiting people’s bank accounts or deleting them altogether for saying the wrong thing on a Substack post like this.

Bye-bye freedom of speech, the ability to buy food, pay (exorbitant) rent, travel and pretty much anything else.

Dangers of identity

Now, the moment “I,” as an infinite eternal spirit being, identify with anything—my name, the color of my skin, my sex, my weight, my political party, my credit rating, my college degree, my job—I’m instantly caught in an unreal external matrix subject to manipulation and control.

My name can be smirched. The color of my skin can guarantee I’ll be barred from certain opportunities, my sex can make me a second-class citizen, my weight can make me paranoid, my political party can be ostracized, my credit rating can determine how and where I live, my college degree can make me believe I’m better than others, and so can my job or career (and my credit rating).

Identifying with any thing makes me subject to hierarchy, judgment, advantage and disadvantage, loss, gain, pride, superiority, inferiority … the list goes on.

In the case of physical ID cards in the wallet and purse, they identify me as being a member of a particular system. They represent a contractual agreement to be part of that system, subject to its rules and laws.

Slavery in action

Last week in The Consciousness of Money, I pointed out how the age-old globalist “divide and conquer” ploy depends upon creating hierarchy. The First Step in this plan is accomplished by creating a false “god” to worship, introducing religion and fostering the split between God and man / heaven and Earth / spirit and flesh, the godly and the ungodly. The second step is the creation of money and a wealth hierarchy. The third is the elevation of one sex over the other and the creation of patriarchy or matriarchy.

What I left out was the creation of government and where it lies in the scheme of things.

Basically, government—no matter what its form on this planet—is the control arm of the elites and the puppet of the monied class, used to keep the masses in line. This artificial, top-down, power pyramid divides up like this:

Most of the eight billion people that go along with this totally unnatural hierarchy do so because they’ve forgotten Who/What They Really Are.

Spirit beings of pure love and extensions of Source itself that are, by nature, creators.

The ACTUAL hierarchy on this planet—which in truth isn’t a hierarchy at all, but rather an all-inclusive extension/flow of creation—if I’m going to stick with this pyramidal graphic, looks more like this:

So, back to physical ID cards in the wallet and purse. Again, they mark you and me as being card-carrying members of a particular system, in agreement with and subject to its rules and laws.

And the system the proposed digital ID belongs to is a slave system based in Admiralty Law where the card-carrying members are literally owned by the state, and viewed as a labor and energy resource and nothing more.

It starts with your name in all CAPS on your birth certificate, which is not the way your name is written, but rather an indicator certifying the birth (berth) of an artificial person whose all-caps name “mirrors” your true name. The Birth Certificate is the government’s document of title for its new “property” under admiralty/maritime law.

The Birth Certificate is then registered with the U.S. Department of Commerce. (The U.S. Department of Commerce?????) Whereupon the all-caps legal corporate personage named therein has become a surety or guarantor to the Treasury Department (the Treasury Department???????), which then takes out a loan against the estimated equity based on the guarantor’s lifetime labor and resulting revenues paid into the Federal Reserve system (which is not federal) via income taxes. The Treasury uses the loan to purchase a bond from the Department of Commerce, which then invests the sale proceeds in the stock or bond market.

Yes, I know. It sounds insane. But what else can a government that is $37.5 trillion in debt to the global central banking system owned by the global elites do? It puts up every possible asset it has.

And what greater asset is there than the life work of a human being?

Inversion

As we are seeing more and more obviously, everything in this fundamentally satanic social system we’re living in is an inversion of what’s real. Lies are truth. Truths are lies. Men can give birth. And the government has control over us.

And yet, as Nolan points out in his podcast, the government is not superior to the people. It is supposed to be subject to the people. For the people created government, not the other way around.

Which is why the controllers are so desperate for people to sign up for the digital ID. Because when they do, they sign away their sovereignty as a child of God and revoke the reality of being a sovereign creator in their own right, legally accepting an identity as a slave instead. And as creators, what we think and believe become reality.

I repeat: As creators, what we think and believe become reality.

Which is why this whole digital ID thing is so critically important for people to understand.

We’re not talking about whether or not to accept the convenience of digital transactions—the convenience of not having to carry a wallet or purse around anymore … just put your wrist under the scanner and everything is handled automatically. We’re talking about the voluntary denial of our divinity.

We’re talking about the rejection of our infinite spirit nature.

Is it possible for a divine creator to create its own demise and invent the death of its own divinity? Are we so powerful we can snuff out the eternal spark of our very spirits? Is it possible we can cut the connection to Source itself?

I don’t know about you, but personally, I don’t want to find out.

Much love and aloha ~

About Cate Montana

I’m a professional journalist specializing in alternative medicine and health, and the author of several books, including Unearthing Venus: My Search for the Woman Within [Watkins 2013], The E Word, Ego Enlightenment & Other Essentials [Atria 2017], and a spiritual novel titled Apollo & Me. After Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom, my latest book is Gender, Patriarchy & Sexual Mind Control: Breaking Free. I have a master’s degree in psychology, and am extremely blessed to have been called to Maui to live. I’m grateful every day I awaken here!

For more information you can reach me at www.catemontana.com and info@catemontana.com

