Welcome to the New Year and the time of annual resolution-making when millions of Americans decide they’re going to initiate one or more major changes in their lives—usually changes around weight, exercise, and health.

Over 20 percent of people quit their resolutions the first week. Over 64 percent don’t make it to February. A mere nine percent manage to arrive at some level of success.

Why is it so hard to keep these New Year resolutions?

The best I can come up with is: Most people make resolutions about things they think they should do, but actually don’t really want to do. Like quitting drinking.

Alcohol was always my weakness. And many a hung-over New Year’s day found me resolving to quit.

But for the most part I didn’t struggle with booze. I simply drank—maybe a couple martinis, maybe a couple glasses of wine, maybe both, pretty much every night. I mean, I was raised in a household with parents who drank steadily from 5 to 11:30 pm nightly.

Who was I to break tradition?

Every so often I’d quit or ease off to give my body a break. I remember at age 38, I went to a retreat at Estes Park, Colorado and the spiritual teacher I was following at the time said, “If you’re intent on opening the brain and becoming a more advanced human being evidencing higher consciousness, don’t drink alcohol and don’t do drugs.”

Drugs had never been an issue for me. But booze? Yikes!

I’d arrived at the retreat with four bottles of red wine shoved under the front seat of my Chevy van for evening R&R. But I desperately wanted to “open my brain” and become enlightened. “Oh well,” I thought. “That’s that.”

I left the bottles in the closet for the cleaning crew, quit cold turkey and never looked back.

And then, about eight years later, that same spiritual teacher introduced something called The Wine Ceremony—the purpose of which was to “drop the veils” and expose the larger, dirtier agendas hiding beneath all the rainbow and unicorn personas most spiritual seekers unconsciously develop and get lost in.

The ceremonies themselves, which frequently involved over a thousand people, were often more like a drunken brawl than a ceremony—not surprising since participants were required (yes required) to drink a couple bottles of wine, sometimes more, in about an hour.

But “In vino veritas”— wine makes a window for the truth.

Drinking large amounts of alcohol in a short period of time proved frighteningly effective for revealing people’s real selves. Fights broke out. Women got raped. Children got molested. People stole stuff and said stuff they could never take back. (If they could even remember what they said the next day.)

And linking alcohol consumption to spiritual seeking and enlightenment was a one-way ticket to alcohol abuse, providing a great excuse for a lot of people to drink wine morning, noon and night.

And I was not immune to the lure.

I refrained from daytime drinking. Even my substance-loving, addictive nature couldn’t rationalize the wisdom of that. But I drank every night—usually a full bottle of hearty red or sometimes several shots of tequila or vodka. And, no surprise, as years of this wore on, it became harder and harder to take those “health breaks.”

To make a long story short, one very fun and very illuminating summer night I found myself on my hands and knees in a friend’s yard at 3:30 a.m., barfing my brains out after polishing off half a gallon of vodka over the course of 10 hours.

Now, worshipping at the porcelain throne or heaving into the nearest stand of grass isn’t pretty at age 25.

At 60 it was mortifying. And sobering.

I quit cold turkey a second time. But this time around it wasn’t so easy. I seriously missed the booze. And after a year of no alcohol, the occasional glass of wine, the occasional glass of champagne, the occasional margarita crept back in.

I felt safe because it was only occasional. Then I hit a rough patch where my ego took a drubbing, and “occasional” became less occasional. Then I quit again. And then I moved to Maui and discovered Lilikoi margaritas, one of the most delicious things on the planet.

Once or twice a month a friend and I would go to a Mexican food restaurant and eat all the things I rarely ate anymore, like chips (gluten!) and pork, and cheese (dairy!) and . . . TA DA! . . . Tequila.

Turning my back on those two or three or four Lilikoi margaritas a month and the thought of never again celebrating an event with a glass or two (okay, three) of good champagne seemed too much. I always thought because I could stop after a few drinks that I wasn’t an alcoholic.

But could I STOP? As in never ever ever have another drink ever again?

Apparently not. And a recovered alcoholic friend of mine (who kept extending invites to join her at a local AA meeting) told me my inability to do that constituted classic alcoholic behavior.

Did it? I couldn’t be sure.

The idea of labeling myself as a helpless alcoholic for the rest of my life as the only method of dealing with the situation seemed like yet another addiction.

And that bothered me as much as the continued longing for alcohol itself.

Extremes

I’ve always been an all or nothing type person. Once I decide to do something, I do it. To the max. But alcohol had its own strange rhythm in my life.

It wasn’t until I finally woke up to why I drank—aside from the fact that I liked the taste and it was a habit—that things genuinely shifted.

There was a ton of buried abuse in my childhood, the recognition of which only became conscious in the last couple years. At that point, the realization that I drank to stay emotionally numb arrived as a total “duh.” As did the realization that I drank to loosen the iron grip of control I had on my life.

There was much unconscious fear locked in my body from trauma as well as an unconscious terror of remembering. All of which drove me to distract myself and prove I had control over my life with overwork, overachievement, and perfection.

“All or nothing” was a mechanism that mirrored two truths in my life: I had total control over myself (who else?) and was astonishingly, even rigidly, self-disciplined. And yet, as alcohol proved time and again, I had no control whatsoever.

Over the months, this understanding along with the remembering and the expression and release of buried toxic emotions, the need for numbness and forgetting died. The desperate need to prove I was in control (I can to quit, dammit!) faded.

The unbalanced, back and forth, all or nothing swing steadied toward a more easeful middle ground.

And somewhere in there my longing for even an occasional drink ebbed. Not only that, but my body developed an aversion to alcohol. Mostly, the thought of it was uninteresting, even distasteful.

Not that there still aren’t exceptions. I thoroughly enjoyed a couple glasses of white wine over the holidays with a friend one evening. And I’m okay with it. It doesn’t mean anything one way or the other. Because:

Drinking versus not drinking is no longer an issue.

The shame game

The other insidious thing about addiction, whether its booze or porn or gambling or drugs or overwork or gaming … whatever ... is:

The emotional turmoil, self-judgment, and self-hatred around addiction is as addictive as the substance itself.

How many hundreds upon hundreds of hours did I spend angsting over alcohol? Beating myself up. Thinking I should quit. Horrified by the very thought of quitting, and then horrified at being horrified. And then hating myself for my perceived weakness.

Agh!

I swear, all addictions and the addictive turmoil they cause boil down to three things: Self-preservation, distraction, and self-hatred.

It doesn’t matter what the addiction is. If I engage in __Y__ then I’ll be too busy/drunk/distracted/stoned/whatever to see, hear, feel, know __X__ (fill in the blank).

I won’t see the dysfunction in my family and in the world. I won’t hear the drunken screaming. I won’t remember my sister crying when daddy did those things to her and me. I won’t feel the rage that’s in me ready to flare in some unguarded moment.

If I engage in __Y__ then I’ll preserve my sanity. I’ll preserve the family secret. I’ll preserve the status quo. I’ll preserve the illusion that society isn’t purposefully designed to be insane and drive me crazy along with it.

Often we’re clueless what __X__ even is. Certainly I had no idea what was driving my addictions. And if the addiction is successful and doing its job, we never will know what __X__ is.

We’ll live in ignorance, and draw shame and self-judgment around us like a blanket, smothering our own light—just as the Powers That Be want us—trapped in the social “right/wrong” matrix, making endless resolutions we’ll never keep because we really don’t want to know about __X__. And yet, all the while the addiction itself is a flaming neon sign telling us “Something’s wrong!”

We’re perpetually torn apart—keeping ourselves on the rack—until we stop with the shoulds and make wrong and start asking the “W” questions.

Why am I drinking? Why am I doing drugs? Why am I obsessed with work? Why am I depressed? What am I trying to avoid? What am I trying to not feel? To not know? Not see? Not accept?

I want to know!

If ever there was a New Year’s resolution to make, it’s that.

I want to know what I need to know for change to happen of its own accord.

No greater blessing could I wish for anyone than that.

Much love and aloha ~

About Cate Montana

I’m a professional journalist specializing in alternative medicine and health, and the author of several books, including Unearthing Venus: My Search for the Woman Within [Watkins 2013], The E Word, Ego Enlightenment & Other Essentials [Atria 2017], and a spiritual novel titled Apollo & Me. After Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom, my latest book is Gender, Patriarchy & Sexual Mind Control: Breaking Free. I have a master’s degree in psychology, and am extremely blessed to have been called to Maui to live. I’m grateful every day I awaken here!

For more information you can reach me at www.catemontana.com and info@catemontana.com