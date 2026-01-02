Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timmi Brown's avatar
Timmi Brown
1d

Thank you Cate for your vulnerability and your ability to speak to your own truth of addiction. I also came from a long line of smokers and drinkers….

The Hank Williams song “it’s a family tradition” was often played

It was definitely ment to keep the secrets in the family. I am in a place where I am enjoying being awake feeling ,seeing and knowing. when I feel Temptation for distractions or self hatred, I will remember your post. ☀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chele's avatar
Chele
2d

I want to know, too!

Happy "moments of grace-filled realization, re-cognition and recapitulation," in perpetuity.

🥳🎈✨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cate Montana
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cate Montana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture