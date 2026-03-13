Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Michele Tafuri's avatar
Michele Tafuri
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Well thank you two as well. That went very deep & expansive. Covered a lot of ground. Love the fact that there is a Loving Presence, and that we can go into Stillness with our Loving Presence and activate self healing, Wow! I am so amazed at the healing work our bodies do. Cate you are looking illumined and glowing. Thank you for sharing this conversation, it contained gems for self healing.

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