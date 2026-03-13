There are physical biochemical components that help the human body activate its own natural healing ability—a self-healing ability that isn’t just physical. Whatever we’re dealing with, whether it’s an ovarian cyst or cancer, acne or hypertension, chronic low back pain or whatever else, it’s all individualized and related to specific issues and experiences that we’ve had.

This lifetime or other lifetimes, it doesn’t matter. Trauma is basically a cumulative thing.

So many modalities are coming online, like German New Medicine, which are very aware of the body’s reactions to shock and the reaction of the mind and the emotional body to traumatic experiences we’ve had. But I’ve never put two and two together and thought about the impact of dissociation and how, quite literally, being even partially “out of the body” can impede health and healing.

Most human beings on this planet are dealing with some level of dissociation.

Easily forty percent of all women on the planet are dealing with violent sexual abuse, and men aren’t far behind. Young people live with their faces buried in screens, tranced by the light of electroluminescent diodes. Spiritual and religious people are trained by their leaders to constantly strive to get out of their bodies and back to God above. War victims, victims of terrorist attacks, military veterans, the homeless ... what must they be suffering when just scrolling on social media or watching the nightly news in the safety of one’s own living room is enough to induce panic anymore?

I was having coffee with my dear friend and associate Robin Duda, soul alchemist and co-founder of the Center for Sustainable Love in Santa Fe the other day, and she brought this very telling subject up. As I’ve been writing on and off about various health matters in this column over the years, I thought I’d bring this very important topic to the table here as well.

Here is our 27-minute conversation. Enjoy!

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