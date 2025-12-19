A long time ago I heard one of my spiritual teachers say “Perfection is a limitation.” It struck me at the time as a bizarre thought. I mean, all my life I’d been taught I had to be perfect. I had to be the perfect daughter. I had to get a perfect score on my tests and be the perfect student. I had to be the perfect athlete, the perfect pianist.

My German perfectionist grandfather (who was a surgeon and had to be perfect or someone died) always urged me, “Don’t compare yourself to the worst. Compare yourself to the best.”

And I did.

As a journalist, my life became about finding the perfect word to convey meaning. I frequently found myself in copy-editing hell, beating myself up terribly when a story came out containing even the slightest mistake. It also didn’t help that I had a TON of Virgo in my chart!

But when I heard that line “Perfection is a limitation” I finally took a long hard look at what I’d always taken for granted. And after much thought I realized the whole idea kept me in a box.

It kept me from being spontaneous. It kept me from going to the store when my hair was dirty. It kept me from speaking my mind if I didn’t have all the “facts.” It kept me anxious. It made me overly-critical and judgmental of both myself and others. It ate up my free time searching for errant hyphens and commas in manuscripts and repeating passages of music on the piano over and over and over until all the joy of the music had fled.

It was when I realized that ideals of perfection and standards vary depending upon geography and ethnicity, what time period you’re talking about, and who you’re talking with, that I got how ridiculous the whole concept was.

A rose was only beautiful at the momentary peak of its blossoming? It wasn’t perfect as the green bud flushed with orange? Or as it slowly unfurled its petals? Or as it slowly withered on its stem? It wasn’t perfect as its petals fertilized the earth upon which they fell?

Holy Moses!

So, if you joke about having the “perfection gene,” and feel the whip of it on your back, if you have a lot of Virgo in your astrology chart like me, take a step back and take a deep breath. The programs we labor under are just that—programs. Many of which are designed to keep us anxious, troubled and not our true selves.

And then, of course, there’s the total opposite spiritual teaching that life is always perfect, just as it is.

No matter how screwed up, painful, and messy, it’s perfectly what it is.

NOW.

And the more we can relax into that now, accepting it for all that it is and all that it isn’t, the more we make room for magic to happen.

Little miracle

I remember years ago when I still lived in Washington State, waking up to blue skies one morning and deciding, quite uncharacteristically, to drive to the ocean.

It was a two-hour trip and cloudy when I got there, but within a short while the overcast burned off and it was blue skies again. The tide was way far out, but I decided not to drive closer to the glistening water and happily settled up in the dunes amidst the breeze-combed sea grasses.

I wrote for an hour or two, then got up to take a walk. Leaving my sandals with my stuff, I struck off towards the distant water across what I swiftly realized was extremely hot sand. I quickened my pace.

Damn! It wasn’t just hot, it was fry-bread unbearable.

I made a run for the water … but deep sand makes for slow going. My toes are blistering! my mind yelped as I slogged on. But there was nothing for it. Make it to the water or combust.

Even the old tide line and damp hard sand where cars drove on the beach gave no relief from the heat. I kept running until I hit the waves and could practically hear a cartoon-like hiss of steam as my feet hit the water.

Yowza!

I walked for about an hour, wading in the water, and I could feel that my toes were indeed blistered. Damn! The water was soothingly cool. But in the back of my mind the whole way up the beach and back, I kept thinking How the hell am I going to make it back to my shoes???

Maybe I could soak my shirt in the water and stop every so often and stand on it for relief? At least I was wearing a bra!

That was about the best I could come up with. Reluctantly, I approached the point of water departure, staring wistfully at the far distant pile of my stuff up in the dunes — when an old SUV appeared out of nowhere, chugging slowly up the beach, stopping just a short ways in front of me at the precise spot between the water and my gear.

A woman with long brown hair got out and started puttering around her vehicle wearing … yellow flip flops.

Could I do it?

I could and did. I hobbled up to this complete stranger and explained my predicament. Could I please borrow her flip flops for a couple minutes? Without a moment’s hesitation she smiled and said, “Of course.” Bending down she slipped off her well-worn shoes.

“Here.”

If she’d handed me a check for a million dollars, I couldn’t have been more grateful. I safely trudged back to my stuff, changed shoes and headed back to the car, marveling at how life had delivered me such a small but precious miracle. There was a 20-mile empty stretch of beach for her to park on. And she’d picked the exact spot where she could be of service.

Shannon was her name, and she was standing at the water’s edge, holding her newborn baby girl, looking content but tired as only a new mother can look. Baby Feanna was silent and wide-eyed, appearing a bit overwhelmed by the energy of the sea.

There was a story there. I could feel it as, with deep gratitude, I handed back her flip flops. But we only chatted of small things for a bit and then I thanked her again and walked away.

Antidote

But back to the whole perfection thing.

I sit here at my computer, and look at one of my cats curled up in a blanket on the couch in my office, and I think, “If I were my cat my life would be totally different. I wouldn’t be stressed about performance. I’d be okay moment to moment to moment.”

And then, I contemplated what my life would be like if I treated myself like I treat my cats.

I would hear, at least 200 times a day, that I am beautiful, gorgeous, exquisite, smart, amazing, and awesomely graceful.

Did I mention beautiful?

I would have a dozen affectionate nicknames that I would coo to myself, like “sweet thing, sweetie pie, gorgeous thing, pumpkin, little lion, precious Lily, lily pad, and little lynx.”

I would be petted, stroked, chirped at and kissed at least another 200 times a day.

I would be greeted the moment I came home with an enthusiastic “Hey baby! Where are you? How was your day?” And when I left to go to the shore or the store I would be told “Have a blast! Have fun! Be home soon! Try not to shred any curtains!”

I would be cuddled all night long and I wouldn’t mind if I stepped on my own face. If that happened, I would grab one of my furry paws, kiss it, admire its lethality and soft sable beauty, and then go back to sleep.

I wouldn’t be upset if I dropped something, spilled something, slopped water all over the floor next my water bowl, threw up on the rug, or unraveled a roll of toilet paper down the hallway.

I would just clean up and forget about it.

I wouldn’t be concerned with food. It would be delivered. I wouldn’t worry about work. What is that?

I would sit on the deck and chatter hungrily at the birds in the Japanese maple. I would lounge in a sunbeam. I would stretch languorously, enjoying every centimeter of my lithesome body. I would slouch from pillow to stair, from cushion to couch, eventually ambling lazily to bed.

I would never be bored. I would never need to be entertained. And I would never doubt my gloriousness.

Jeez. Who and what would I be if I gave a tenth of what I give to my cat to myself each day?

Much love and aloha ~

Share

A divine love story …

READ AN EXCERPT!

https://catemontana.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/APOLLO-ME-EXCERPT.pdf

Buy the Book

About Cate Montana

I’m a professional journalist specializing in alternative medicine and health, and the author of several books, including Unearthing Venus: My Search for the Woman Within [Watkins 2013], The E Word, Ego Enlightenment & Other Essentials [Atria 2017], and a spiritual novel titled Apollo & Me. After Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom, my latest book is Gender, Patriarchy & Sexual Mind Control: Breaking Free. I have a master’s degree in psychology, and am extremely blessed to have been called to Maui to live. I’m grateful every day I awaken here!

For more information you can reach me at www.catemontana.com and info@catemontana.com