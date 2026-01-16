0:00 -8:26

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I recently witnessed a friend break down during an online group call … or perhaps it would be more accurate to say I witnessed her “break through” on that group call. And what she broke through was decades-long spiritual programming regarding the “badness” of the personal self.

The wrongness of individual expression.

I’ve written extensively about how deeply psyop-ed humanity is about everything, most especially human nature. How we’ve been assiduously programmed to believe how terrible humans are, how vile, corrupt, and fundamentally unGodly.

Christianity’s take is that we’re sinners from birth because the flesh is evil, and life is about being good enough to be forgiven by God and allowed into heaven. Judaism talks about humans having an "Animal Soul" and a "G‑dly Soul"—the former which is driven by personal “self” needs, and the latter which only seeks to reconnect with its Source.

Buddhism talks about “Buddha nature” and “anatta,” the “not self” or “no self,” as well as the concept of “shunyata,” the intimate, direct experience of emptiness, all of which are idealized states of consciousness “above” the human experience and consistently associated with “ultimate reality,” and “enlightenment.”

This idealized state is supposed to be achieved by following Buddha’s Noble Eight-Fold Path, engaging in moderate ascetic practices, engaging in meditation, contemplating paradoxical statements like, “Emptiness is form and form is emptiness,” and seeking the state of “desirelessness.”

Hinduism, of course, teaches about Atman, the “real” essential, changeless, eternal self. Then, in the 8th century AD, along came the yogi Adi Shankara who developed Advaita Vedanta and the concept of non-dualism.

Unlike Buddhism, in Advaita, there is (usually) an essential “self” that’s supposed to be located somewhere underneath the dross and chaos of the culturally constructed, constantly changing “self” known as the ego “I.” Advaita is all about stripping away the “false self”—the illusory ego—in order to achieve awareness of the essence of self that is perfect oneness with All.

In other words, the state where there is no self and other, just One.

Deadly misunderstanding

I don’t know all the spiritual practices my friend pursued throughout her life. Aside from Osho, aka Shree Bhagwan Rajneesh, I don’t know the other teachers she followed. What I do know is that she says she has struggled mightily for decades to be present in her life and in her body.

She has struggled—struggles still—with time, money, physicality, and even wanting to be here.

On that New Year’s Day call, it hit her—hard—why she had struggled so long and so relentlessly. Decades of time, effort, desire, and focus had been spent on following teachers telling her to get out of her body and not be herself. How could she—how could anyone so schooled—fully engage life and live well?

No wonder she struggled!

Listening to her, I couldn’t help but be reminded of another dear and brilliant friend who I watched wrestle with profound depression after spending years living in India pursuing Advaita, seeking to dismantle her self.

It practically killed her.

But death is what we’re supposed to pursue.

Death of desire. Death of ambition. Death of personal interests and pursuits. Death of personality. Death of humanity. Death of individuated self.

And for what purpose?

To attain divinity outside of humanity.

Why?

Because we have been convinced, programmed, to believe the two states are mutually exclusive, and that the former can only be achieved upon the death of the latter.

Talk about a dualistic philosophy!

And if you died in pursuit of this “higher” goal, if your human life was burned to ash on the funeral pyre of asceticism and self-denial, what an admirable and holy pursuit!

What a way to go!

Better than

To this day most people believe chaste priests, bishops and cardinals holding services in churches and cathedrals, men and women of the cloth—the Imams, rabbis, and yogis in their temples, the shamans in the jungles—are “better than” ordinary people who are not so inclined. They are of a “higher” nature. They serve a higher calling.

Not just different. Higher.

Certainly I believed this. And don’t you know I thought well of myself for being a “serious spiritual seeker.” Yikes! How I elevated myself in my own eyes because of this, never once seeing that I was living and perpetuating a judgmental split in consciousness by that very assessment.

Yes … there were “experiences”—astounding divine experiences—many days spent in non-personal, non-dual, non-human consciousness over the years—experiences that altered my thinking for decades—experiences that seemed to validate the importance of the pursuit of “ultimate reality” over and over again.

And yet …

And yet now, looking back, contemplating those expanded states, how much was I missing perceiving and dismissing the human me as simply “illusory?”

Certainly, it’s true that the human me is not “real” as far as being the whole/sole reality of Who/What I Really Am. But once you see that truth, once you see beyond the limited definition of humanity and embrace more … how much was I missing in my single-minded focus?

How much multidimensionality was I not embracing?

What is it to be a fully illumined, whole human being? A whole human totally conscious of one’s eternal nature? A whole human completely aligned with and awake to the Light and Intelligence of the Life I AM itself?

Living fully, abundantly, every minute?

A whole human, fully embodied, multidimensional, divine. Missing out on nothing. Embracing everything. Capable of anything. Limited by nothing as long as one remains aligned with the rules and intelligence of existence itself …

Not better than anything. Not less.

What would that be like? What will that be like?

Much love and aloha ~

Share

BUY BOOK

About Cate Montana

I’m a professional journalist specializing in alternative medicine and health, and the author of several books, including Unearthing Venus: My Search for the Woman Within [Watkins 2013], The E Word, Ego Enlightenment & Other Essentials [Atria 2017], and a spiritual novel titled Apollo & Me. After Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom, my latest book is Gender, Patriarchy & Sexual Mind Control: Breaking Free. I have a master’s degree in psychology, and am extremely blessed to have been called to Maui to live. I’m grateful every day I awaken here!

For more information you can reach me at www.catemontana.com and info@catemontana.com

Share