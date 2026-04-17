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I have a client who consistently reminds me “If the universe had one and only one message to give you, me, and everybody else, it would be ‘RELAX’.”

Despite 40+ years of deep meditation, I confess I’ve only experienced total, cellular-level relaxation once in my life. And the only reason I mention it is because it was such a ridiculously different experience from what is routinely called “relaxation” that I daresay most people on this planet don’t have a clue what the word really means.

Certainly I wouldn’t know had I not spent a week back in 2016 working with a Mexican shaman and 5-MeO-DM (5-methoxy-dimethyltryptamine), a serotonergic hallucinogen he had crystallized in the sun after milking the toxic sweat off the back of several Sonoran Desert Toads.

The three “trips” I took that week, though brief in duration (max 15 minutes), were so intense and otherworldly, trying to describe them is basically meaningless. But not so the state of relaxation that hit me mid-week after those three journeys.

I woke up day four to a different reality.

Oh, the world was still the same. The sky was still blue. The grass was still green. I still had to go to the bathroom. And breakfast was toast and coffee. I wasn’t tripping.

It’s just that “I” was not the same.

I had finally come home.

I’d finally merged with my body and the physical world.

Union

The second I opened my eyes that morning I recognized the difference. “Boneless” is a word often used to describe intense states of relaxation. And I would use that word to describe the sensation I experienced as I lay in bed except for the fact that I was firmly at home in my bones.

Simultaneously, “I” was so malleable, my body so fluid and ease-full, I would have been comfortable lying on a bed of nails instead of on a regular mattress. Hell, I would have been comfie lying supine on a tree branch.

Every movement I made for the next several days—walking in the winter desert, sitting watching the sunset, stretching, yawning, eating—was consciously effortless. And yet it wasn’t effortless. I wasn’t in some altered state that reduced awareness of kinetic motion and muscle use. It was more a matter of total presence and awareness of a cellular structure called a “body” that was totally “at ease.” A cellular structure that was, as a result, continually producing “DOS” endorphins—dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin.

Which meant, unmolested by stress, I was suddenly dwelling in a body that was fully alive. Available. Ready. Relaxed.

Sigh. Words fail completely.

And yet while experiencing this profound state of alert relaxation, I recognized:

“This is normal. This is the way my body should feel all the time.”

Since then, clinical studies have shown that neurons in a healthily functioning mammalian brain normally produce small amounts of endogenous DMT, especially neurons in the pineal gland. (DMT is only produced in pineal glands that haven’t been calcified through the ingestion of toxic substances like fluoride. ) This production is thought to contribute to some aspects of higher-order brain functions such as conscious information processing.

Which was one of the “symptoms” I was experiencing. Wouldn’t you call “greater awareness” greater conscious information processing?

And isn’t “greater conscious information processing” one of the attributes often assigned to indigenous peoples and hunter gatherers? How else can you explain their uncanny ability to know where the prey animals are grazing? How else to explain their uncanny ability to receive information from the natural world?

From the plants? From the mountain spirits? From the weather?

The knowing field

Which brings me back to the above-mentioned client.

Judy Wilkins-Smith is an internationally renowned expert in the field of Systemic Work and Constellations. A couple weeks ago I referred to this work in Where Two or More Are Gathered.

There I explained how detailed, intimate information contained in the quantum morphic field of a client’s family—basically “unknowable” information as far as strangers at a workshop are concerned—is somehow available to all the members of the workshop standing in as individual representatives of the client’s family members when the constellation is created.

Not only are the constellation participants able to “pick up” information about people unknown to them—many of whom are dead—the client whose family has been recreated in the constellation is able to “read” information in the quantum field thus established.

Walking through the physical constellation comprised of strangers representing family members, suddenly the client simply knows stuff about his father or his grandmother or whoever—stuff that is pertinent to the problem the client is trying to heal.

The information is just there in what is termed “the knowing field.”

But there’s one essential key to the whole thing.

RELAXATION

Judy points out the only way this exercise works is for both the client and the workshop members standing in as family representatives to be as relaxed as possible. Why?

So they can be available to greater conscious information processing, able to receive information from the quantum field.

A little ancient history

In 1986, I quit my career in network television production and went to go live in the woods in a one-room stone cabin in the mountains of North Georgia. The cabin had no electricity, no indoor plumbing, and was miles from nowhere.

After ten years of flying twice-weekly to work NFL football games, NHL hockey, NBA basketball, baseball, martial arts matches, tennis and LPGA golf tournaments, NASCAR races, beauty pageants, burlesque shows, and national political conventions for NBC, ABC, CNN, HBO, and ESPN as a freelance editor and slo-motion replay artist, I was fried.

Tapped out and ready for a whole new life.

I left the jet set and the red-eye flights, the frantic pace, the endless stress and split-second response times required working live TV events watched by millions, the bars, the drinking … and settled into solitary peace and quiet, determined to learn how to meditate.

I rose with the sun and went to bed with the sun. I drank water from a spring that flowed from under a giant oak tree in the forest behind the cabin, cooked food on the cabin’s wood stove, and bathed and swam in the icy river that flowed just beyond the cabin’s front door.

The few times I had access to a phone was when I left the woods to shop for supplies and visit my ex-husband who lived in a town nearby. During these sorties into civilization I often received astonished phone calls from TV friends in New York and LA asking “What the - - - - are you doing?” And when I explained, after a few moments of stunned silence, they always asked “How are you?”

Unfortunately, after six months of Grizzly Adams living, I wasn’t too sure how to reply.

I was in love with the cabin, the woods, the river, the lifestyle (or lack thereof). But after six months of essentially doing nothing, I was absolutely exhausted. So exhausted I was beginning to worry. My ex, who was a doctor, thought I had somehow managed to contract Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and highly advised me to get some tests done.

Reluctantly I agreed.

But before I got around to it, one morning shortly thereafter, when I opened my eyes after my pre-breakfast meditation, the following message hit me:

You’re not exhausted. You’re relaxed.

Huh?

I thought about it, and my jaw dropped as I recognized the truth of the situation. It had been so long, my life had been so crazy, I had been so over-stimulated for so many years, I didn’t even know what relaxed was.

I thought I was exhausted. I thought I was sick.

I laughed and laughed, but in a sorrowful kind of way. It was shocking to finally witness the vast unconscious state of stress I’d been living in. Shocking to think I had ever thought it was normal.

Soon after that insight I became aware of a feeling of constant, chronic, inescapable anxiety in my chest. It had been unnoticeable in its ubiquitousness—just part of the background noise forever. But now that my nervous system was no longer on high alert and I was no longer barraged with sensory overload, the anxiety was now far too real and uncomfortable to ignore.

Months passed. Then a couple years. Despite thousands of hours of meditation, the anxiety persisted.

Would it ever go away?

Afterward

It did … although it took at least a decade, probably more, to fade completely.

I sit here now, remembering all this, marveling at how far I have come since that cabin and those early revelations. And I’m also kind of sad realizing how far, apparently, I still have to go on the “RELAX” scale.

Frankly, I’d forgotten about my post-DMT experience—as well as the fact that well over a year later I was still able to access that brain-based state of open, vibrant, relaxed awareness. Until it, too, faded.

Today, I have to laugh—again somewhat ruefully—that Jacqueline Hobbs, aka Oracle Girl, whom I so often reference, starts the vast majority of her audio posts with the calming words … “Just relax …”

Just relax so you can hear …

Just relax so you can receive ...

Just relax so you can come home to your Self.

Just relax …

Much love and aloha ~

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