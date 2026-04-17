Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Koshgarian's avatar
Karen Koshgarian
7h

“Just relax”! The command a chiropractor gave me, with his hands around my head, ready to jerk my neck. “Just relax”! The command an OBGYN gave me while shoving a cold speculum up my hoo-hoo. OG says “just relaxing” which isn’t a command, but a suggestion. My body has a much different response, for which I am eternally grateful.

Reply
Share
Dave Hughey's avatar
Dave Hughey
9h

Relax, to be sure. My shoulders have been riding high for a minute. Good timing...as are all of your messages. I hope your time in the SW has gone/went well.

Regards, Dave

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cate Montana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture