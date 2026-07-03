How to move out of battle

I had a great conversation with my friend and coach Robin Duda as a follow-up to last week ’stack on BATTLE! Nothing like a little practical “how to” coaching on this extremely hot topic to help things along.

There’s a transcript available here if you prefer reading the whole thing. But I’m going to drop in the ending below where Robin wraps up with a synopsis of what it takes to move out of battle:

Enjoy!

Much love and aloha ~

WRAPUP TRANSCRIPT

Cate: I know I started off this recording saying no bullet points here, but if you had to just kind of do a rough outline of what to do if you find yourself going toe-to-toe with your husband or your boss or a co-worker. Like, how do you begin to navigate? What’s your advice?

Robin: Well, I think the very first thing is to acknowledge that you’re coming from pain. Most people that want to stay in battle think they’re in strength, okay? So, you first have to ask yourself, “Huh, am I coming from any pain in me that feels helpless or hopeless? Am I being impulsed to dominate or to go to battle in order to win? Or do I deeply want to experience my own self-care in this situation?”

So, first you have to be willing to ask where, what’s really happening inside. You have to want to know that you do have power to transmute the energy that you’re seeing “out there” first “in here.” So, there’s a principle of the mirror. There’s a principle of, some people call it, you will attract what you need to heal next.

Basically what’s right in front of you is exactly what’s needed to be experienced for your deeper evolution and transmutation of whatever’s in separation inside. There ain’t no accidents. It’s only the mirror manifesting what you need to heal, it’s only consciousness.

So, you have to be willing to ask that question. And if you can say “yes,”—and you may not be able to right away—but if you can say “Yes, I want to heal this that’s out here inside of me. I do not want to keep generating this experience.” Then, you can start going into your somatic body—get out into nature and you say, “Please, show me where I’m in battle inside. Show me when I have two opposing energies and where I feel unsafe in my body.”

And then you ask nature to fill you up with love or Source, the source of your beingness. Orn you could use the words divinity or Christ and you start a prayer or an intention. I choose to bring love to this inharmonious, separated energy. I choose to bring harmony back into the parts of my body that didn’t believe they were lovable.

I choose to transmute this belief that I can never be safe unless I fight. Whatever your body is telling you, whatever this situation is activating.

Cate: And you might get a memory, a flash from the past that is like, “Oh my God, this started then. I remember. I get it!”

Robin: It’s very helpful to have a guide or a witness for this process. But if you don’t, don’t worry about it. Just start the compassionate self discovery about what lies you told yourself because of a moment of conflict or battle or your parents were battling or your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend, or you broke up in a, in a harsh, cruel moment. And you said, I’m never going to love again. You know, so many of these battles that we get caught in are in attempts to protect our tender heart.

Cate: And it’s only through the tender heart that we heal.

Robin: Yep. So you find that self-compassion. And then, if there’s an opening and that person that you’re in battle with has a desire to heal and repair and is committed to self-awareness, you can approach them and ask “Are you willing to engage at an honest, authentic level so that we can come back to a more heart-based place of truth together?”

And if they are, great. Engage. If they’re not and they just keep wanting to be right, then your energy is better spent repairing yourself and finding the correct response to their energy.

But if you’re always hooked into battle, you cannot find the correct response.

My dad, who was a psychologist, taught marriage enrichment. He always said one of the fastest ways to disable someone that wants to attack you is to do active listening. To say back, I really hear that you’re experiencing this as blah, blah, blah, blah, or I really am, I’m concerned about how afraid you are right now. And I really hear that what you’re really experiencing is I’m a threat to you. To, to start to empathize with the other, but you can’t find that space if you haven’t done it for yourself.

You can’t find that space to give to another if you haven’t done it with your own big owies.

Cate: So, it first starts with awareness. Then the second step then is going into somatic discovery.

Robin: And I’d say the third step is asking for love to touch the area in you where you told yourself a lie that this situation is showing you that you really think is true. I mean, we’re so powerful Cate, we will create the exact situation that just confirms, “No, I can’t open, I can’t open my heart and be respected. They’re making fun of me. I can’t trust anybody. Whatever your movie is.

Cate: Robin, thank you. Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Robin: Yes, I would like to say that everyone I know that’s committed to love right now is re-energizing their trust in love and themselves and other. And I have never seen more powerful energy emanate from people that I’m close with that are generating the positive experiences together and dropping focus on the ... you could call negative or you could call it the shadow energies.

Through the years, because I’ve worked with cult members and people in programs and highly traumatized folks, including myself, I know you can get obsessed with the shadow. But it’s dropping away and we need to drop it.

If we keep filling up with more love and then share that love, the bond of affection is what Jacqueline calls it. If we keep sharing that love and amplifying the positivity, we are more powerful than we’ve ever been because earth is supporting us now to thrive in these togetherness experiences as we never could before.

I cannot tell you how excited I am to be alive right now and to continue to receive and give love in new ways to build a new future. And we’re doing it, Cate. And I’m just grateful that I can share about it.

Cate: We can’t do it alone. It’s about doing it together and learning how to come together to get the job done of creating the world we want to live in. Thanks for this conversation Robin!