Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1d

When you don't forgive it's as though you chain the other to you, dragging them along. Forgive! Let go! Lighten your load. 🎉🎉

Thank you!💐

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1 reply by Cate Montana
Tetyana Obukhanych, PhD's avatar
Tetyana Obukhanych, PhD
3h

Forgetting and outgrowing an offense is a much sturdier path for me. Every time I try to forgive someone, I may feel good and free for one day and then I roll back into a deeper darkness, so I stopped trying to. How do you manage to stick to forgiveness without rollbacks?

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