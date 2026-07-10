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There’s an old expression wandering the halls of New Age spirituality which I’m discovering is the key to genuine forgiveness. And that is: “The Christ light in me recognizes the Christ light in you.”

Translation: Your personal identification process and programming this lifetime may have led you to adopt the persona of a Nazi bigot, and my personal identification process and programming this lifetime may have led me to adopt the persona of a liberal democrat, and on that surface level we may hate each other’s guts. But on the inside, at the level of our True Selves, which are spirit beings of pure love, we see the truth and get along fine.

I’ve spent a lot of time lately talking about the different personas and influences from this life and past lives, the various veils and programming and ideas about our selves that we adopt over the course of a lifetime, all of which add up to a “personality” sporting various belief systems and socio-political behaviors that we end up calling Jane or Joe, Derrick or Debra—aka “you” and “me.”

It’s an accretion process that, from an energy-expression standpoint, ends up making us look rather like a mollusk or maybe a clam … Who/What We Really Are layered over with an almost impenetrable protective shell.

Whether the shell is an identity called “busy Wall Street executive” or “New Age hippie,” a “conservative political social media commentator,” “blogger” or a “truck driver,” matters not. They’re all identities. And by their very natures, all identities are coverups and filters of reality and not the actual you and me at all.

Impossible

In my recent ’stack titled BATTLE! I talked about all the things leading to, fostering, and perpetuating battle on this planet. Unsurprisingly, those same things also make authentic forgiveness difficult.

Underlying ALL OF IT is the fundamental issue of not knowingWho/What We Really Are.

We’re trapped in clam shell identities, bumping and scraping against one another. Clam shell identities that make even seeing each other, let alone getting along, impossible.

For Pete’s sake how can a Nazi bigot and a gender-fluid liberal democrat see eye to eye? An Israeli politician and a Palestinian terrorist? A Ukrainian mother and a Russian pilot? A member of the KKK and the head of Black Lives Matter?

It ain’t happening.

Which brings us around to forgiveness.

Those of us who inherited an Abrahamic religious tradition have been raised believing that forgiveness is a vital virtue to cultivate. Basically, if you can’t forgive others who “trespass against you,” if you can’t “turn the other cheek,” you’re not a good person.

You’re certainly not a very good Christian.

But genuine forgiveness—not just rote words coming out of your mouth with no real forgiveness behind them—is hard to come by.

Oh, it’s easy enough to forgive the inattentive driver who bumps your fender in traffic, or the neighbor whose dog tramples your flower bed. But how about the husband who betrays you with another woman? Or the trusted business partner who fleeces you and destroys the company you built together then flees the country to go live in the Cayman Islands?

What about the serial killer who rapes and brutally murders your eight-year-old child?

Forgive that? Come on. Let’s get real.

Yes, there are people who’ve managed it to some degree or another, if only as a way of staying alive and staying sane. Because hatred and judgment are pure poison to the one who carries them. Forgiveness becomes a balm for the one who feels and extends it. If nothing else, it’s a survival tool.

So, how can we know if we’ve really really forgiven?

How often do we think we’ve forgiven because we’ve said the words, prayed about it, considered whatever the issue was forgotten, and invited that person back over for dinner innumerable times? But then, fifteen years down the road, when something else happens to shatter the relationship, before you know it, up comes the original betrayal, the affair, the shady dealings, and you find yourself shouting about it, throwing it in their face, feeling the feelings from the past incident all over again.

Was it ever really forgiven?

Not any more than it was forgotten.

Ignorance

In Luke verse 23:34, Jesus is quoted as saying while on the cross: “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.”

This verse is THE iconic forgiveness quote held up as an example to every Christian who ever lived who ever had a bone to pick with somebody else. I mean, he’s being crucified. And he forgives the Roman soldiers and his betrayers the deed while hanging there dying in agony?

That is some forgiveness.

But here’s the deal. Nobody stops to question the “they know not what they do” part. It’s automatically assumed he means “The soldiers and betrayers don’t realize they’re crucifying the Son of God. They’re ignorant of who they’re dealing with, so forgive them.”

This interpretation completely misses the actual point Yeshua is making—the actual point that truly does make forgiveness possible no matter what. And that is:

The soldiers have no clue who they are let alone Yeshua.

The soldiers are under the spell of illusion believing they’re human beings … that they’re Roman soldiers, doing what’s right, carrying out Pontius Pilot’s orders. They are clams—trapped in the shell of their Roman soldier identities thinking they’re the shell and not the clam.

They’re clueless about Who/What They Really Are—the very message Yeshua ben Joseph came to Earth to reveal.

Blaming them for their heinous act of torture is like blaming a two-year-old for pulling the wings off a butterfly: They literally know not what they do.

They don’t know who they are, why they’re here, or what they’re doing. They’re basically automatons running on empty. Programmed clams.

Is that an excuse? No. It’s simply the truth.

What or who is actually even home to blame?

No one.

The high road

People often think forgiving others is about taking the moral high road. It’s the “right” thing to do. Why? Because they’ve been taught that it’s so.

But can we truly forgive when we’re simply following the rules? Can we really deeply forgive terrible acts perpetrated against us just because we should?

Of course not.

Forgiveness has to come from the heart. And the only way it’s going to come from the heart is to step into genuinely understanding what’s really going on when someone causes you pain and suffering.

Only when I understand that it’s the traumatized child part in my spouse that made him or her cold and unresponsive to my emotional needs and not “them”—the real person who stood at the altar promising to love, honor, and cherish me until death do us part—can I begin to understand and forgive.

Only when I understand deep programming of unworthiness and self-hatred drove my business partner into a gambling problem, debt, and eventually embezzlement, do I stand a chance of forgiveness. It wasn’t my high school buddy who betrayed me, but rather all the things tormenting him that drove his actions. He was in pain and literally became another person that “knew not what he did.”

How could I not have compassion for that and (sooner or later) forgive?

Do I not also have demons?

That doesn’t mean I take him back as my partner again. It doesn’t even mean I ever see him again. But it does mean I can let go the burden of anger, judgment and blame.

The me in battle with my friend recently wasn’t the real me. It was the child me who trusted and had that trust betrayed over and over again, acting out the same pain and rage experienced so long ago.

When I recognized my own program and understood the program running my friend that made her do what she did, there wasn’t even anything to forgive. How do you blame someone trapped in a program they can’t even see? A program they never asked for in the first place? A program that keeps sabotaging them over and over again?

You can’t. It’s crazy.

But you have to dig deep for the understanding.

You have to be willing to let the old identity go—the self-righteousness, the old emotions, the old associations, the old programs—and choose to ground deep into what’s real:

I am a spirit being of pure love.

And as a spirit of pure love—hell, as a human being—I don’t want to feel anger. I don’t want to feel blame. I don’t want to do battle. It feels terrible engaging those things.

I want to feel peace. I want to feel good.

So, how is that accomplished? Just what I said above: See the stories. See what’s really running the show. See what’s keeping everybody out of self-responsibility and accountability.

Choose deep understanding.

Once understanding arrives, compassion is automatic. And with compassion, gentleness and forgiveness have room to show up. It just happens.

Again, this doesn’t mean you run out and rehire the person who stole from you. Or become buddies with the guy who shot your dog. Or maybe you do. It’s up to you and what feels right in the moment.

The main thing is, the miracle of genuine forgiveness is available to all of us. And that makes the whole world a much better, happier place.

Much love and aloha ~