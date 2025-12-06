Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Tafuri's avatar
Michele Tafuri
3d

Wow Cate, very exciting and I very much applaud you for even thinking about stepping out of your comfort zone. This is a big step , but I know it will help you grow and you can be of service to others in need if that unfolds... much love, michele

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chele's avatar
Chele
3d

Your article is homeopathic for me, Cate.

🧡Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cate Montana
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cate Montana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture