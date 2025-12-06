I’m always impressed with my friend Emily Trinkaus’ (astrologer extraordinaire) bimonthly astrology reports. And I must be doing something right because this last year my life rhythms seem to be pretty doggone synced-up with the universe and its shenanigans.

None more so than yesterday’s Gemini super full moon.

Emily writes:

The Gemini Full Moon brings to light the deeper workings of your mind, the underlying stories and thought patterns that shape your reality from behind the scenes. The Full Moon squares the Nodes, forming a mutable cross - a high-pressure, emotionally-charged configuration that represents a crossroads. At this choice point between your evolutionary future and the karmic past, your state of mind is the key. Do your thoughts and stories support you in moving toward your big dreams, propelling you toward your highest evolution? Or are you stuck in “analysis paralysis,” plagued by anxiety, worry and judgment? The emphasis on mutable signs at this Full Moon supports you to shapeshift any patterns that are limiting your potential, and open to more expansive perspectives. Mercury, ruler of Gemini, is in transformational Scorpio and now moving forward, after coming out of retrograde on Saturday (can I get an amen??). More clarity and momentum are available and it’s time to move forward with the information and insights you’ve uncovered over the past three weeks.

Now, I’m not an astrology buff. I don’t worry about “what the stars say.” I still have to look up what the houses stand for, and most of what Emily talks about goes over my head. But I’m a part of this universe. I know everything is connected and that what we call “planets” and “stars” are conscious beings in their own right. Beings that have a powerful influence on the Earth we live upon and each one of us.

So I figure it behooves me to at least have a vague sense of what’s happening in the cosmos and its ever-changing dance.

And yesterday was a KAPOW!

I didn’t realize it until I read the above summary of her in-depth audio. But I had arrived at a huge crossroads in my life, and didn’t know it.

Same ol’ same ol’

I’d somehow reached the point of boredom. The place of ennui where everything in life—no matter how wonderful—had become just more of the same. One more book to write, one more podcast to guest on, one more client to help, one more beautiful day living in paradise.

Which sounds appalling when I read back over those words. But it’s true.

Added to that mix is the fact that at 74, my body has suddenly become more of a drag than a pleasure. Yes, I know. I neither look nor act my age—whatever that’s supposed to mean. But I damn well feel it. I’ve been dealing with serious hip pain, tiredness and—I’m just going to call a spade a spade here—loss of zest for life.

I’m bored with all the trauma and insanity, stupidity and ignorance, warmongering and name calling.

I’m tired of “side-ism.” Bored into a stupor with social correctness.

I’m tired of mean memes and politics and the short-sightedness of thinking everything will magically change for the better if we just get rid of Trump.

I’m tired of waving the red flag, crying “Warning! Warning! Cliffs ahead! Change course!”

I’m tired of unconsciously believing and acting as if all that lies ahead will just be more of the same.

Changing horses

Simultaneous with all this tired bored sameness, an opportunity and antidote has been staring me in the face for many months.

A gateway to a deeper dive into my unconscious limiting programs and an opportunity for greater healing. An opportunity for deeper community connections. An opportunity for enormous growth and expansion into the realm of a “new me.”

And I didn’t see it until yesterday. (Thank you ass-kicking Gemini super moon!)

I didn’t see it because it requires a two-year commitment to a path I’m not interested in … namely becoming a licensed practitioner of Soul Alchemy as taught by my dearest friend and amazing soul alchemist, Robin Duda.

Never mind working with Robin and her practitioners over the last three years has exponentially changed my life and helped me heal from wounds nobody should ever have inflicted upon them.

I’m not interested in becoming a practitioner of anything.

I’m a writer.

Plus, it’s going to involve a lot of deep, hard, inner work. Plus, it involves a lot of travel, leaving Maui six times a year to go to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Plus, it requires an economic outlay that … well, I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it. Plus … who the hell knows if the world will still remain upright long enough for me to finish?

Two years these days seems as iffy as planning 200 years ahead.

Which means, from all outward appearances, taking this path doesn’t seem like anything I want or need at all.

The deception of appearances

Way back in the days when I was still focused on being a spiritual person, I was pretty obsessed with the whole “power to manifest” idea.

And one of the things I noticed over the years I spent being fixated on the concept was the fact that the manifestation of one’s dreams often doesn’t look, smell, or taste anything like what one’s been asking for.

For example, before I went to work for Will Arntz, creator of the iconic spiritual film What the Bleep Do We Know!? I spent years dreaming about combining my journalism skills with my spiritual focus. I was bored out of my mind writing news articles about mainstream issues and wanted to use my skills to help people learn about ways to grow and change.

Years went by. Finally, in desperation, I changed gears and went back to school to get my second masters degree in psychology. This time to become a practicing psychologist.

To help pay the bills while in school, I started looking for a part-time job. And when somebody told me there was a part-time, short-term job opening as an office manager for the filmmakers of What the Bleep!? the hair stood up on the back of my neck. I got cold chills.

I knew I had to have that job.

Never mind I’d never managed anything. Never mind my idea of filing was throwing papers in a cardboard box and forgetting about them, I interviewed for the job. And I got it. Two months later I was working full time, creating and running the film’s newsletter, interviewing global thought leaders in the fields of consciousness and quantum physics, writing for an audience of 150,000 people.

It threw open the door for all sorts of opportunities for me to work and write in the field of my dreams and changed my life.

Who would guess that taking a job as an office manager was the manifestation of a dream of writing in the spirituality field? But it surely was!

Welcoming the new

Facing this new opportunity, I’m experiencing the same kind of inner knowing I had back in 2004 with What the Bleep!?

Something called “practitioner training” may not look, smell, or taste like what I’m looking for … but I know it’s the doorway to exactly what I most dearly want and need, which is more personal growth, an expansion of my capacity to love and create from that love, and a deepening of human connection and an expansion of community.

It will, I know, open the door to something new. And if that something new is just the new me, glory hallelujah! Nothing boring about that!

So, take this, if you will, as a piece of advice. These times of change are explosive, radical, and like no time we’ve ever lived in. Our deepest dreams are waiting for us to have the temerity to ask them to show up—and then, if necessary, the boldness to step outside our comfort zones in order to receive them.

Gifts may come in strange packages. Change may happen in unexpected, explosive, even scary ways.

Go with it.

Like us, Mama Earth is waking up. Extinct volcanoes in the heart of Africa are coming back to life. The Ring of Fire is active. Dragon power is rising.

She’s got our back, Mama Earth. Yes, volcanoes are scary. I live on the slopes of one that I hope doesn’t need to awaken! But they’re the fiery furnaces from which new life spews forth and new earth grows.

Beacons being lit, one by one.

Illuminating our march to The New.

Hugs and much aloha ~

