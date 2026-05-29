Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Michele Tafuri's avatar
Michele Tafuri
1d

Wow Cate, you never cease to amaze me with the lovely dance you do that informs through your stories. Love how you explain the parasitic nature of the takeover & how it snuck up on us because it was so contrary to our divine nature. This title Divine Sovereignty is a breath of fresh air. Looking forward to Part #2, you are a Loving Gem & I appreciate you.

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PierreG's avatar
PierreG
1d

"You complete me . . .", says Dr. Evil.

♥️

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