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I’ve always loved American artist Michael Parkes paintings. And given today’s topic of finding divine sovereignty amidst the mayhem and madness of physical existence, I couldn’t help but recall his 1999 lithograph “The Juggler.”

A blindfolded man, juggling three balls, entertaining a little girl by dancing on a coil of rope suspended in mid-air over a measureless chasm with no visible means of support seemed an appropriate visual analogy. And let’s not forget the oblivious white cat doing its thing.

I’m probably being redundant combining the words “divine” and sovereign” in this ’stack’s title. For to be divine is to be sovereign … ascendant, absolute, autonomous, unlimited.

And at one point in history, being, not just sovereign but also reigning as a sovereign—a Ruler of many—was synonymous with being divine. For only beings who were the embodied manifestation of the divine in all its glory and multidimensional wisdom were accepted as fit to rule.

Which is where the whole divine right of Kings came from. Until, of course, everything got twisted up with interdimensional interference and The Fall occurred ... the fall into the darkness of separation and amnesia regarding Who/What We Really Are.

Dis-ease and destruction

Not everybody fell at once, of course. Nor did the realms. The Fall took place over time. For sickness and corruption take time to spread.

You do not poison a well so that all who come to drink die. Who then would be left to rule and exploit? No. You poison a well slowly. One drop at a time. That way the poison spreads far and wide before anyone wakes up to what’s going on.

And by the time they do, it’s already too late.

When was it already too late? When did divinity and humanity solidify as two different things in our minds? Ten thousand years ago? A hundred thousand? A million? I have no idea.

But I do know this. When we forgot our divinity is when we lost personal sovereignty and the ability to live an absolute, autonomous, unlimited, free existence. And the Number One symptom of this loss was this:

We stopped turning inward to find love and fulfillment, completion and safety, wise counsel and direction.

Minds darkened to the truth of our divine nature, we turned outward, desperately seeking to find ourselves in the reflection of the Hall of Mirrors called the exterior world and other people.

Do you have any idea how disorienting and terrifying a Hall of Mirrors is? Have you ever been in one?

The chaos and confusion, desperation and panic … the sheer lostness it produces!

What then, of those first Days of Darkness when we lost our selves? How long did the chaos and insanity last? A thousand years? A hundred thousand? More? Or was the poison so slow that, like the frog boiled in a pot, we never noticed the transition from divinity to subjugation and powerlessness?

In a way, the situation reminds me of the ancient story of the tower of Babel in the Book of Genesis.

According to the traditional story, a united humanity speaking a single language agreed to build a great city with a tower that would reach the heavens. The god Yahweh, threatened by the power of a unified humanity, divided their speech into many tongues so that they could no longer understand each other, scattering the various tribes of people all over the world, leaving the city and great tower in rubble.

What a perfect allegory for what might really have happened.

Humanity, unified and glorious in our divinity with the towering strength of our creative love and radiance reaching beyond the heavens themselves … attracted and inspired the jealousy and wrath of beings from Another Source who desired to feed upon and control our Light.

Parasitic beings who know not love and only know to seek power and control … we could not begin to fathom their vampiric nature or their insidious agenda, for it was anathema to our own.

Which is why we didn’t see the Original Sin or notice its spread throughout the realms until it was too late:

The poison of doubt regarding our divinity.

To “sin,” in ancient times, was an archery term that meant “to miss the mark.” Which is why I call this the Original Sin. For that is what it was. A gradual, ever-widening missing of the mark of Who/What We Really Are.

To this day, humanity as a whole hasn’t even begun to grasp the reality of the Archons’ presence on this planet let alone recognized the power of their intent and the devastating effects insinuating their consciousness into our own has had.

For these intelligent beings live for and experience only two things: 1) The need to feed and 2) the necessity of controlling the source of their sustenance. In other words, theirs is a total consumer-based reality.

Is this ringing any bells?

Not only do they have no love or compassion, they have no inner compass. They have no inner Source connection. Which is why, as their consciousness has infiltrated and consumed this planet, human beings have become ever more disconnected and lost from themselves, each other, and spirit. Which is why the Elites, corporations, and nations are hell-bent on manipulating the outside world, people, resources, and events.

It’s the only reality they know anymore.

The great divide and the hall of mirrors

Based in seven decades of acute observation, research, and spiritual introspection, this is the best overarching “beginning events” timeline I’ve been able to come up with to answer the “What the Hell Happened to Us?” and “How the Hell Did We Get Here?” questions.

So, what happened next during the initial Days (Eons?) of Darkness after The Fall?

Well, those who managed to maintain their connection to Source and their divinity went underground—both literally and figuratively—to protect their knowledge. Which is why we have the residual wisdom teachings of innumerable sects across innumerable ages across the world all basically saying the same thing: You are divine; Heaven lives within. Or, as American psychologist and New Age spiritual guru Ram Dass put it:

“What you seek is already within you. The reality is subjective, not the outer objective reality. You may experience it as focused in the center of your chest. It can be called the soul, or in Hinduism, the Atmān, or in Buddhism the pure Buddha-Mind. Jesus Christ said, ‘The kingdom of God is within you.’ This is the space of full awareness that is in harmony with the universe; this is wisdom itself. The full spirit of God is inside each of us. When you want to approach God, go inward.”

The rest of humanity went outward … down the path of fully giving their power and total identity away to external belief systems, religions, priests, and kings, governmental and educational institutions, science, philosophy, politicians, the WHO, the WEF, the FDA … you name it.

They unconsciously chose (were programmed) to utterly dismantle all personal sovereignty and hand it over to outside authority.

Let’s go back to the Hall of Mirrors for a moment.

The belief that we’re living in a solely physical reality has being hard-pressed to us. As a result, looking outside ourselves for identity, purpose and direction has been exactly like living in a Hall of Mirrors. Surrounded by conflicting physical reflections, we spend our lives desperately running up to different mirrors, trying to find our true selves in the reflection.

Let’s say we find the mirror of Christianity—and we grab onto it, frantic to discover “Is this me? Is this who I am?”

Or we run to the mirror of science. “Is this me? Am I a blob of protoplasm in an empty universe run by base biological instincts, driven by consumption to survive, and then I die?”

Or we run to the mirror of material power. “I’m going to gobble up all the land and money, people and possessions I can so I can be the biggest, bestest me I can be!”

And if one mirror fails us, we run to the next and the next and the next, always driven by the same unconscious question: “Is this who I am? Is this me? Is this? This? This?”

Does this fit? Does this tattoo do it for me? This job? This political party? This gender?

We’re even taught the only way to find true love is through the arms, attention, and total acceptance of an other outside us.

The romance mirror

I remember watching Tom Cruise utter the iconic words “You complete me” to Dorothy at the end of the 1996 movie Jerry McGuire, and like millions of romantically-inclined women around the world, my heart fluttered and I sighed in deep appreciation and desire.

Oh! How I longed to hear those or similarly-intentioned words from a man I loved!

Seriously.

Now? Now I’m appalled at the thought. For such a statement could only be uttered and desired by lost, incomplete, dependent souls seeking relief from the loneliness, fear, and confusion that automatically arise from a lack of personal sovereign self-knowledge and self-love.

One more mirror, desperately grabbed onto in hopes of discovering not just the answer to the question “Who am I?” but an answer to the even more heart-wrenching question:

Am I lovable?

Do I deserve love?

I know I’m already screwed as far as God is concerned. According to accounts in the Book of Genesis, that ship sailed long ago. I’ll never find myself in a divine mirror ever again.

But what about a human one?What if I do this. Will my mirror show me I’m still lovable? What if I say that. Or what if I don’t say that? Will they still love me? Am I still okay? Am I still safe?

What does my chosen love mirror reflect?

Fortunately, like all mirrors, they can only reflect what stands in front of them. If I’m lonely and insecure, my love mirror will reflect everything that validates my loneliness and insecurity. If I’m in fear for my safety, my mirror will reflect back the need for that fear. If I’m needy and confused, my mirror will give me nothing but dissatisfaction and convolution.

Why do I say “fortunately” regarding these seemingly unfortunate relationship experiences?

Well, if our actual purpose here is to wake up fully to Who/What We Really Are and start living from that sovereign space, how else are we going to learn what we need to personally address and overcome to get there?

All our relationships—especially intimate relationships—serve exactly this purpose. Which isn’t very fun, comfortable, or satisfying when what we really want as fractured hurting souls is simply somebody to complete us. Somebody to fill up the holes.

Somebody who will bind our wounds and hold our hands and reassure us “Everything is going to be okay” no matter what. Somebody who will protect me from seeing my own wounds and give me a hall pass on taking responsibility for healing them.

Yikes! That is not the path to divine sovereignty. No thank you.

Not that healthy loving intimate relationships aren’t possible. It’s just that, living in the Hall of Mirrors, unless you’ve come to a certain place of inner wholeness and integration, they’re hard to come by.

And … dear heaven I’ve just about run out of road for this week and I’m far from done on this topic! (There are actually length limits on Substack articles.) So … stay tune for Part 2 next week.

In the meantime, while we’re on the subject, I wrote a whole series of articles on gender, sex, relationship and … TA DA! … mind control. The series starts with WEAPONIZING SEX: Gender Issues: Part 1 posted back in October 2023.

So, until next week …

Much love and aloha ~