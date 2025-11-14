Last week I ended the first part of the essay on Defense against the Darkness asking the questions:

When do we choose to proudly stand in our Light? When do we stop feeling afraid of the dark? When do we stop giving it so much power?

When?

When we’re finally equipped to do so.

Chthonic vs. divine forces

Last week I pointed out that feeling the need for protection from dark forces, the Archons, interdimensional beings, demons, the Devil, Iblis, Abaddan, whatever we want to call it … means we feel vulnerable to that influence.

Feeling the need for protection obviously indicates a belief that this presence is stronger than us, or we wouldn’t believe we need protection in the first place. Which begs the question: Why do we feel we’re at the mercy of evil?

Why indeed!?

For starters, humanity has been set up to believe we’re caught in the middle between two powerful deities—God and the Devil—vying for our souls.

We’re on the rack, torn apart by the equal and opposing forces of good and evil.

Sure, God is portrayed as being the more powerful of the two … buuuut … ? I mean, we’re told that, and we hope so. But if God were more powerful than the Devil the contest would be over long before now. Right? We wouldn’t even have to deal with the subject. Right?

But no.

God apparently washed His hands of the whole situation and left it up to us to deal with. We’re both the proving ground and the prize in a wrestling match to the death … and beyond.

It’s up to us to prove which force is stronger. Good or evil. Evolution or entropy. Life or death. It’s either/or baby. And that’s that.

At least in the Western world, a conversation beyond opposites hardly exists. Aside from a few Eastern yogis and spiritual esotericists, the subject of complementarity—yin/yang energetics—never comes up.

Complementary opposites working in tandem? Exquisite harmony and balance at the root of all existence? Whoever heard of such a thing!

Where’s the satisfaction, the suspense, the drama—the loosh—in that?

The Powers That Be need leverage to divide and conquer humanity. And that means creating and maintaining a pitched battle between Light and Dark Forces. They need terror, blood, and battle. And when we look at the current, woefully degenerate state of the world the Globalists and their human pawns have created, it seems that Satan is taking the Most Powerful Deity Championship wrestling prize, hands down.

The belt buckle is in the bag baby!

Lose lose

So where is humanity in this picture? What is humanity reduced to?

Pawns.

We’re powerless playthings tossed about between two Mighty Forces—cast alone into the tumultuous seas of life where existence is a game of opposition and conflict all the way down—from God versus Satan and heaven versus earth, to man versus woman, Christianity versus other religions), white versus black, rich versus poor, the US versus Russia, Democracy versus Communism, Republicans versus Democrats, cisgender versus transgender, cats versus dogs, coffee versus tea.

Everything and everyone is at odds with everything and everyone else. Which means the majority of human beings inevitably end up viewing the world through the lens of battle, competition, pain, loss, and fear.

And then …

And then we’re taught that being born into a body is an act of corruption, that the Earth is filth, and that we’re more lowly than despicable worms in the eyes of the God that made us.

And we wonder why we don’t proudly stand in our Light?

I talk about the teaching of Original Sin in Destructive Stories We Were Told (and Sold), so I won’t belabor the issue. But I do have to point out that this teaching automatically sets up the reality where I must seek a Higher Power than me—God, the angels, the Archangels, Jesus Christ—to protect me from the darkness because TA DA!

I AM the darkness. The darkness is in me.

Which means I don’t stand a chance from the get go. I’m Satan’s spawn. Born into the wrong camp. Live is “evil” spelled backwards.

And we wonder why we fear the darkness? We wonder why believe the darkness is more powerful than we are?

It’s because we’ve been taught the darkness already has us in its clutches. We’ve lost before we’ve even begun.

And yet …

Inversion

I am—YOU are—a spirit of pure love. We are creator beings that nothing, not even the angels, has power and dominion over. And yet … here we are.

We’ve given our power away because we’ve been tricked into believing the cockamamie story that we are evil and must plead to the Light for salvation.

But here’s the thing:

The darkness never turns to the Light. It runs from the Light. If we were truly dark, we would never seek salvation in the first place.

We would never seek forgiveness for sins (committed or otherwise). We would never seek to better ourselves in order to become nicer human beings. We wouldn’t yearn and aspire after the divine.

Firemen wouldn’t run into burning buildings to rescue kittens. Parents wouldn’t sacrifice for their children. Compassion would be unheard of. Great art and exquisite music would never have been created.

If we were innately dark, we wouldn’t give a damn about the world going to hell. We wouldn’t strive to save the spotted owl or keep corporations from fracking pristine prairies. We wouldn’t strive to end corruption … we’d celebrate it and join in.

The trickery is endless. The inversion of reality obvious. But we don’t see it until we see it. Which is why I respond to the question “When do we stop giving the darkness so much power?” with:

“When we’re finally equipped to do so.”

Getting free

The vast majority of people are not yet ready to face the occult darkness with no fear. For Pete’s sake, the reason I got onto this topic in the first place is because I’m writing a follow-up book to Cracking the Matrix that gets into Satanism, The Black Nobility, and globalist Deep State machinations. And I started wondering whether or not I needed some sort of psychic protection while immersed in this next deep dive aside from my normal inner healing processes.

Fortunately, after about five minutes, it hit me I was setting myself up for trouble right out of the starting gate because my mindset was obviously still fear-based or I wouldn’t be thinking about protection. Which led me into this whole exploration.

Bottomline, you don’t break life-long, socially-ingrained-on-every-level habits overnight.

And the fear habit is … well, it’s fear. And it’s a habit. And it’s SCARY. It’s potent. Fear triggers the release of cortisol and adrenalin in the brain, stimulating the fight, flight, freeze response. Fear galvanizes the body and imprints the psyche.

We don’t get past fear of the darkness and dark forces just because we want to. We have to change our entire mindset around Who We Really Are and what we’re really facing and doing here. And we have to work at this long enough and often enough that we actually embody the truth of it from the tippy top of our heads down to our piggly-wiggly toes and back again.

We have to become saturated in the truth of Who We Really Are, grounded in our mental, emotional, physical and spiritual bodies to such a degree that we feel such love for ourselves, for each other, for life itself—we have so much understanding and compassion for ourselves, and so much righteous anger about how we’ve been played—that the radiant power of our love dispels all illusion and darkness of its own accord.

At that point we don’t have to DO anything.

The darkness flees. The interdimensional parasites and those they’ve taken over starve and wither and die for lack of sustenance.

The sun dawns brighter. The birds sing more sweetly. Our bodies melt into the arms of relief and safety. Our hearts rejoice. Our minds steady, undisturbed by all the lies and confusion at last.

The new human

Is this yet one more idyllic dream? No. This is how the dawning of the New Human occurs. Or perhaps I should say the reawakening of the True Human: One illusion-popping step at a time.

And it’s already happening … fast!

Is it easy? I don’t know. Easy and hard really have nothing to do with it. Everybody is veiled in illusions. How they come to freedom beyond the matrix is individual and up to them. But it is a journey every single one of us is being asked to take.

Consciously. Unconsciously … it’s just what’s next on life’s evolutionary horizon.

Hugs and much aloha ~

About Cate Montana

I’m a professional journalist specializing in alternative medicine and health, and the author of several books, including Unearthing Venus: My Search for the Woman Within [Watkins 2013], The E Word, Ego Enlightenment & Other Essentials [Atria 2017], and a spiritual novel titled Apollo & Me. After Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom, my latest book is Gender, Patriarchy & Sexual Mind Control: Breaking Free. I have a master’s degree in psychology, and am extremely blessed to have been called to Maui to live. I’m grateful every day I awaken here!

For more information you can reach me at www.catemontana.com and info@catemontana.com