I've never done this before, but the following subject matter is so important I'm copying some information from an article I wrote for the alternative health magazine What Doctors Don't Tell You (www.wddty.com) here in my Substack column.

The article itself is about copper deficiency and the resultant dysregulation of iron in the human body, the combination of which has dire health consequences.

The article itself is about copper deficiency and the resultant dysregulation of iron in the human body, the combination of which has dire health consequences.

And absolutely nobody is talking about this because hardly anybody in the health community is aware of the situation.

So, here goes!

Let’s start with …

Fatigue

Chronic fatigue is frequently linked to iron metabolism disorders. Iron is a major part of hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen throughout the body, and myoglobin, a protein that stores oxygen in the muscle tissues. Ferritin is another protein that stores iron throughout the rest of the body, especially in the liver and bone marrow. Without enough iron there are insufficient red blood cells to deliver oxygen to the cells and cellular mitochondria, the organelles that generate energy for the body through the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). This lack of oxygen-bearing iron results in chronic fatigue.

And yet ... ever since 1941, when the US food and Drug Administration first determined Recommended Daily Allowances (RDA) of vitamins and minerals, people in developed nations have been ingesting more iron than ever. The RDA for iron is currently set at 15-18 mg of iron per day. But when we add up a typical day’s food intake that includes processed foods “enriched” with ferrous iron such as white bread, cereal, pasta, and rice, it becomes obvious that the average iron intake vastly exceeds daily requirements.

For example, start with Wheaties cereal for breakfast (one cup contains 10.8 mg of iron) and a piece of white toast (1 mg iron). Then for lunch you have a standard six-ounce beef burger patty made from lean ground beef (46 mg iron), with cheese (1.9 mg iron), on an enriched bun (2 mg iron). For dinner you have spaghetti (1 cup = 3 mg iron) with meatballs (three ounces = 23 mg iron). That’s 87.7 mg of iron in one day. Then top it off with a multivitamin/mineral supplement with 12 mg of iron and the average Westerner is ingesting a minimum of 100 mgs of iron daily.

And yet, according to most studies, iron deficiency (ID) remains “the leading cause of anemia affecting vast numbers of people globally,” contributing to a significant global health burden. Health practitioners around the world faced with blood test results regularly showing low serum iron and low ferritin automatically prescribe over-the-counter high-dosage iron supplements that may contain as much as 65 mg of iron. This significantly adds to the already burdensome iron load.

What’s wrong with this picture? What the hell is going on?

A different understanding

Much of the scientific literature from around the world insists most, if not all, disease, including persistent fatigue, is caused by oxidative stress.

Unfortunately, the majority of physicians are unaware that that the root cause of oxidative stress is “cellular dysfunction” caused by an imbalance of three key minerals: copper, iron, and magnesium

Morley Robbins, founder of the Root Cause Protocol and an expert in functional diagnostic nutrition, is the leading health expert drawing attention to the ramifications of this imbalance. “Copper is the master antioxidant protein for our metabolism,” says Robbins. “When oxygen cannot be activated by copper in our mitochondria to make water and to release energy molecules, it results in oxidative stress, aka free radicals, reactive oxygen species (ROS), and oxidants.

“Research dating all the way back to 1928 proves that the lack of bioavailable copper causes iron accumulation in the tissues where it doesn’t belong, especially in the liver. This causes a high magnesium burn rate and loss of magnesium, all of which results in a cascade of cellular and mitochondrial oxidative stress events keeping people fatigued and setting the stage for chronic conditions such as fatty liver disease.”

Perfect storm

The number one deficient mineral in agricultural soils today is copper. According to research there has been an 80 percent loss of copper in crop soil over the past eighty years—a trend that continues. The heavy use of NPK (nitrogen/phosphorus/potassium) fertilizers blocks the uptake of copper by food crops. The pesticide Roundup, known chemically as glyphosate, removes (chelates) all minerals from the soil, especially copper. Fluoride, which is added to water supplies and toothpastes, also chelates copper in the body, especially the copper found in enzymes in connective tissue. Antibiotics like penicillamine are powerful copper chelators. Zinc supplementation depletes copper uptake in the gut. Synthetic ascorbic acid, aka the citric acid found on myriad food labels, unbinds iron, blocks copper absorption, and alters the structure of ceruloplasmin.

All this adds up to a chronic copper deficiency in the human body.

And yet copper is so good for us!

Copper has antimicrobial properties. It is anti-inflammatory, supports the digestive tract, enhances brain function, and is known for its immune-boosting properties. [https://theamritlife.com/the-amritlife-blog/copper-in-ayurveda-healing-benefits-and-uses-in-daily-life/] Inadequate copper has been related to Alzheimer’s disease, ischemic heart disease and osteoporosis.

Studies show that the presence of copper slows cognitive decline. Copper supplementation significantly reduces the levels of inflammatory cytokines in the body. And copper consumption is associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality.

Copper and iron work together. Iron carries oxygen, and copper is the mineral that not only regulates the transport of iron in the blood, it activates the oxygen it carries. Because of this dynamic interplay, without enough bioavailable copper the body cannot produce all of the energy it needs, and health declines. In addition to the crucial roles copper plays as discussed above, it is required for optimal enzyme activity and the transfer of electrons in the cell.

Additionally, copper is the mineral that enables iron and the oxygen it carries, to be transportable in the bloodstream. Without copper, iron gets stuck in the organs of the body where it disrupts normal cell function, damaging organs such as the liver, stomach, and cardiovascular system.

This is iron dysregulation—a condition which is constantly being confused by doctors with iron deficiency.

According to Robbins, quite often there is more than ten times more iron stuck in the tissues than is found in the blood. “Iron deficiency isn’t the actual issue. The real problem is that, due to the dietary and environmental factors that have depleted our bodies of copper, magnesium, and ceruloplasmin over the past century, we modern humans are not able to metabolize, or process, iron the way nature intended.”

READ MORE ONLINE

I truly believe this information is of critical importance for people's health, especially in Western nations.

Morley Robbins’ Root Cause Protocol is designed to re-establish mineral balance in the body. You can download the protocol for free from his website at:

https://therootcauseprotocol.com/resources/

Much love and aloha ~

