When the movie Star Wars came out in 1977 it set a whole new standard for special effects. But more than the whiz POW! battle scenes, it was the clip of Princess Leia delivering a holographic message meant for the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi that wowed me the most.

In a short scene, Luke Skywalker is trying to clean the robotic drone R2D2. In doing so, he triggers a replay of Leia’s original plea for assistance. The scene was personal, human, and incredibly futuristic all at the same time.

Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re our only hope …

There’s something about holograms and their technology that strum distant chords … vibrating threads of knowing so lost in time/space we mostly miss them. Threads that whisper Psssst … look over here. Look at this … pay attention …

So, what is a hologram anyway? And how do you create one?

A hologram is a three-dimensional image of projected light. To create one, you start with a coherent Light Source.

The Light Source beam is split. One ray remains the “reference’ beam—the Source connection as it were. The other ray reflects off an object, let’s say an apple. When the two light rays re-converge, they produce a solid-looking three-dimensional projection of the apple that you can walk around and examine in perfect detail.

The apple seems real. It’s right there in front of you … and yet it’s not really there at all.

Yes, there are mirrors involved, and lensing, but that’s the basic How to Create a Hologram formula.

Astonishing in-sight

So, what do light sources and holograms have to do with death and rebirth? Well, I was thinking about the subject again the other day and had an AHA!

In Part I on this subject I talked about how the human body is made of light and how it is thus an image—from the Latin root imaginem, which, among other things, means “phantom, ghost, apparition, idea, appearance." In other words, an image is something that is there, just not physically there … exactly like a hologram.

In that essay I also briefly referenced my experience of breaking through the illusion of materiality, living for days with no sense of personal identity as a physical human being, recognizing and embracing my eternal spirit nature. (See my essay “God” for the full story).

Basically, back in October 2007 when that life-altering perceptual shift occurred, I looked downstream along the river of time and saw no death waiting for me, only the ongoing flow of eternal life. Even more interesting was when I looked “upstream” and saw that I had never been born.

I was an eternal being.

During those three days, if at any point my body had dropped dead as I walked through the garden or sat in my living room drinking tea, it wouldn’t have mattered a bit. And I recognized this at the time. I even laughed about it, delighted to realize that if my body died, nothing would change.

“I” would keep on walking or sitting and drinking tea, never even noticing the body dropping away.

Death was a complete non-event. So much a non-event I wouldn’t have registered it happening.

What???

How could such a thing be possible? For Pete’s sake, how could you not notice you died unless death itself were the complete obliteration of all awareness that people so fear?

I mean, the idea of total annihilation and nothing afterwards is what scares us most. Right? It’s the terrifying specter that makes us vulnerable to control and makes us do all sorts of crazy things. Right?

But …

What if the whole idea of death is nonsense? What if it’s a psyops ploy? A destructive mind virus designed to infect and cripple us? After all, so many ancient texts say we’re really eternal spirit beings … what if they’re right?

What if we really are eternal and indestructible and never die?

Back to the image

What if the well-known quote in the Bible about God creating us in HIS image is true? Except not in the way the Bible spins the story. Maybe the real truth goes like this:

We create ourselves in our own likeness.

What if we, as eternal beings of light, project an image (hologram) of ourselves and use this image we call “a body” to walk around in so we can experience life on a planet that is also a projected hologram made of light (aka energy).

I keep saying over and over that quantum physics tell us the plain truth of the situation: That all matter is energy.

E=MC2

When we split atoms that comprise “matter,” we don’t find teeny-tiny pieces of some “thing” at the bottom of the well. The word “particle” is a misnomer. Every “particle” in existence is really condensed light.

Is it so impossible to think we’re walking around in self-created projections of our true selves? Carbon copies of our own light bodies projected into a medium that appears physical but is not?

When the projected image flickers out (“dies”), the real me—the Creator/Projector behind it all—is still there because it’s the only “me” that really exists.

I am the Source AND the projection.

Projector and projected image are one and the same.

No wonder I wouldn’t notice if my “body” dropped off its perch!

Creators

We are creative spirit beings aligned with Nature, and as we think, believe, and desire, so it is.

We imagined ourselves as “solid” beings able to create in new and different ways. Sexual propagation. Invention. Building things. And we projected the image of this new version of ourselves into existence. Perhaps an even more profound and accurate way of saying this is we, the Creators, extended our selves into the world we created and then populated it.

That’s one way of understanding “oneness!”

Once we grok this truth in fullness and accept it, the jig is up as far as the false self—the programmed ego awaiting death—is concerned.

And yet—just as an incredibly detailed and accurate copy of an original painting isn’t the original painting—the projected images of ourselves are qualitatively “different” from the original.

As “physical” creators we are capable of creating new philosophies, social structures, and new inventions. But we are also capable of being influenced by the new experiences we’re having as “physical” beings.

Experiences like pain. Experiences like the accidental end (death) of the hologram. Experiences like loss and sorrow. Perceptions of being separate from others and sometimes even ourselves. Eventually (I’m talking ages), as these experiences influenced the genetic inheritance of the bodies we inhabited, we grew to fear such things.

Lifespans shortened. The sense of separation from Source became more pervasive. Fear grew. Religions and spiritual practices were created to guide those losing their selves—their Source connection—back to reality.

We were also capable of being influenced by “other” perspectives.

For example, the perspectives of non-physical beings from another Source that lacked the ability to create and extend themselves into new realms. Intelligences we called the Archons, born of emptiness and darkness, that could only parasitize living beings, pulling sustenance from the life force of their hosts.

Empty beings that lusted after life, desiring power and control over the Light so they could use it as they saw fit, they began to influence the thoughts, emotions, institutions, and beliefs of the Children of Light, slowly poisoning their minds and their creations.

Until we ended up with the chaotic world we live in today.

Recycling

What if the whole limited birth/death/rebirth cycle we’ve been experiencing for countless thousands of years is the result of a self-created disconnect between the projected image (us) and the projector (us)?

We are a house divided against itself … creators that have been fooled into believing—and thus experiencing—that we are not spirit, but rather purely “material” humans with limited lifespans that can only expect to experience cradle-to-grave drudgery in service to money and the Powers That Be who control the money.

How pathetic is that?

Thus we stay on the Wheel of Samsara—recycling as holograms in a false projection of self-entrapment. The body dies and we think we have died. We are told to “go to the light.” But believing we are dead, what light are we going to? The light of our true selves as eternal spirits?

No.

We come right back into and remain in the false light as projections in a false reality of separation and physicality that doesn’t even really exist.

And we stay there until we finally see through the illusion.

Unveiling

How do we see through the illusion?

Frankly, I think the whole delusional projection is rapidly beginning to dissolve of its own accord under the weight of its own insanity.

Time is wonky. Reality is shape shifting. Timelines are dissolving. The Mandela Effect is becoming ever more noticeable. Truth is no longer available “out there.” (Not that it ever was.) Five minutes spent scrolling on social media or watching the news shows us that.

We are being driven inexorably inwards to find truth in the heart of our own being where it has resided all along.

And the more we turn within, the more quiet and still we become with ourselves, the more will be revealed and known.

Including our deathless reality.

Much love and aloha ~

