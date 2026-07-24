I have a friend who is past her eighth decade mark who is suddenly dealing with physical pain and debilitation that have arrived, seemingly, out of the blue.

Watching her struggle, seeing her perplexity and resistance to her new physical situation brings me all too close to my own journey with aging. A journey I would characterize as a staunch position of snarling armed resistance more than anything else.

Which—dang it! I know is not the most beneficial energy with which to approach the issue.

But then I haven’t been able to find the slightest benefits regarding the increasing aches and pains, the slowed gait, the sudden urge (need!) to take afternoon naps, the stiffness getting up after sitting for more than an hour, the furrowed brow as I squint at the ingredients list on the back of the cereal box in the grocery store aisle.

Blah blah blah.

I’m just supposed to be okay with all this?

I’m supposed to just go along with the doctors and scientists soothingly saying, “Aging is normal. You just have to accept it. Here’s a prescription for _________” (fill in the blank: arthritis medication, SSRIs, NSAIDs, corticosteroid shots, etcetera.)

I’m supposed to go along with the aging program when everything in me is screaming, “This isn’t right! This isn’t “normal.” Something’s out of alignment here!”

???

Question

Has there ever been a single human being on this planet who hasn’t felt this same resistance looking in the mirror in shocked dismay at the newly-arrived wrinkles and thinning grey hair?

The U.S. anti-aging market size is projected to expand from USD 23.11 billion in 2026 to USD 39.6 billion by 2034. The global anti-aging products market size was estimated at USD 55.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 107.61 billion by 2033.

Apparently nobody wants to “age gracefully.” Like me, they don’t want to age at all.

Yes, yes, I know the whole, “Look around. It’s just nature doing it’s thing,” argument. Every rose experiences the tender bud, the glorious bloom, and then the faded dry petals drifting resignedly to the ground.

It’s just how life is designed.

Yes. Fine. But is this how I was designed? Me? A human being?

Is this how an infinite intelligent loving spirit being would design their physical embodiment to explore the wonders of physicality? With planned obsolescence, early retirement, and slow painful debilitation in mind?

Somehow I don’t think so.

Rumors and myths

Explanations for why humans age as quickly and early as we do run the gamut from medical discussions about methylation, DNA, telomerase, and oxidation processes, to the wildly—and I mean wildly—speculative.

Telomerase, of course, is an enzyme (a catalytic protein) that slows the wear and tear on our telomeres, the region of repetitive DNA sequences at the end of each chromosome that ensures cell replication. When our telomeres get too short, cell replication slows, we age and then eventually die.

Is this natural? Does the human genetic code normally contain a program designed to shut off the production of telomerase after a certain time limit? Or has that code been inserted?

And if there is a code in our DNA producing such as effect, who put it there?

This brings me straight into the territory of alien intervention, genetic manipulation, and the Anunnaki, an ancient race from the planet Nibiru that archaeological evidence shows arrived on Earth about 250,000 years ago to mine for gold.

The term “Anunnaki” comes from Akkadian and translates as “those who descended from heaven.” That, in turn, derives from the Sumerian Anunna, which means “the sons of Anu,” the supreme god of the sky in Mesopotamian cosmology.

Not wanting to exhaust their own people with the menial manual task of mining, the Anunnaki ruler Enki had his lead geneticist, Ninhursag, combine Anunnaki genes with that of a local hominid species to produce a slave race of people he called the Adama.

Because of concerns regarding the new humans living as long as their pure-blooded Anunnaki overlords, Ninhursag manipulated the DNA of the new race to drastically reduce its life span. Brain capacity and cognitive function were curtailed as well. (Obviously!)

If we read the Old Testament, however, it seems the Anunnaki idea of a “short” lifespan was pretty much anything under a thousand years. The Old Testament is littered with stories of people who lived hundreds of years, with Methuselah being the oldest recorded human, dying at 969 years of age.

The Sumerian King List, which talks about the extremely long reigns of the Anunnaki rulers themselves, shows that the average reign duration of each ruler was 30,150 years over the course of 241,200 years.

You read that right.

30,150 years.

After the flood story we do, indeed, have reports of vastly shortened human lifespans, a fact which has encouraged many Christians of the more evangelical kind to declare that short lifespans is God’s punishment for the whole Fall in the Garden thing.

But then we have the Book of Genesis, 6:33, with God saying almost from the very beginning: “My Spirit shall not abide in man forever, for he is flesh: his days shall be 120 years.”

Only 120 years. Imagine that. Almost twice our “normal” age span today.

Of course, there are other speculations about they whys and wherefores of human aging. Such as the presence of deuterium, also known as heavy hydrogen, in Earth’s surface waters. As the story goes, Earth became contaminated with Deuterium gas when Maldec exploded many years ago.

What was Maldec?

According to some astronomers, the massive asteroid belt currently circulating between Mars and Jupiter resulted from the destruction of a super-Earth-sized planet. Various sources say the planet was called Maldec, others refer to it as the planet Melina—a once thriving world inhabited by an advanced alien civilization that destroyed itself with its own technology. (Where have we heard that story before?)

Perspective

The reason I’m talking about all this is I’m pushing 75.

That said, seeing as how the “me” sitting here typing that number on a computer keyboard doesn’t feel any different now than I did when I was 35—it’s a hard figure to fathom.

Granted, except when I’m sitting still like I am at the moment, the body doesn’t feel the same. But “me?” It’s the same consciousness, the same essence, the same “being” that peered out of these eyes at age 12.

Up until three years ago, I lived a healthy, pain-free life—a situation I can gratefully say I rarely took for granted. As a health journalist, over the years I’d listened to far too many horror stories from patients living their entire lives wracked with pain, debilitation and illness to take my own health lightly.

But pain is pain.

Whether you’ve lived with it all your life or only for a short time, it still can be all-consuming. And if you’re older, it’s a sobering reminder of aging.

When I suddenly started experiencing hip pain—a symptom that was most certainly not sudden at all but rather the accumulated result of over 70 years of seriously hard living—my whole world seemed to implode.

I’ve been a jock all my life. In school I was the captain of every hockey, baseball, soccer, and tennis team. I trained hunter jumpers growing up. Which means I’ve taken my share of falls—even had a horse flip over a fence and land on me once. I’ve hiked God knows how many thousands of miles over rough terrain in 22 countries. I’ve half-drowned while kayaking white water rivers, survived rough landings while paragliding, and danced like a maniac—all without a scratch.

This body did it all without an ounce of complaint. And it’s still in vastly better shape than the bodies of millions of other Western people in this world who are half my age. I’m on zero medications and have no other health conditions.

So, Jesus. H. Christ. Why am I complaining? Okay, maybe I can’t do the athletic stuff anymore. But so?

Sorry! Doggone it, I’m back at square one.

I don’t care how active I’ve been, this body shouldn’t be wearing out this fast. It just shouldn’t.

And all the millions—billions—of other people in worse shape than me? They shouldn’t be having to go through pain and debilitation either.

It’s against our nature.

Rebellion

I can’t count the number of times over the years I’ve been interviewing some doctor or chiropractor or nutritional expert about their wonderful new diet plan or supplement or new EMF device they’ve invented. And we’re deep in a conversation about mitochondrial function and ATP production and cellular respiration and I’m being given a litany of supplements that people should take and exercises they should do.

And something is me wants to rise up screaming, “This is insanity!”

We’re picking apart the body below the cellular level, divvying-up organs into systems—the nervous system, the digestive system, the immune system—prescribing Vitamin B12 for this and B6 for that. C-60 for this and Co-Q-10 for that. Peptides for this and magnesium for that. On and on and on and on …

I mean, imagine if the human body were a huge clock, like Big Ben.

According to the medical model—even the alternative medical model—it would take an army of a million Minions running around like … well, Minions … crazily shoving this pill here and that pill there, ratcheting up this part and massaging that part, resuscitating these cells, proton-pumping others in a maniacal dance just to keep that clock ticking.

What I’m trying to say is: Health has become a mechanical nightmare.

And even when we get into energy healing it’s crazy. Nobody agrees on hardly anything. What frequencies deal with what. What colors help with what. What geometries deal with what.

And hands-on healers and medical intuitives?

I’m sure there must be some, somewhere, doing something. But the most globally famous “healer” I’ve ever heard of, João Teixeira de Faria aka John of God, is now serving 489 years in prison for illegal firearm possession and statutory rape. And last time I knew somebody who hired a medical intuitive about her health issues, she was told she was “fine” except for some intestinal parasites and a thyroid imbalance.

Three months later she was diagnosed with Stage IV brain cancer. A year later she was dead.

The answer

Which leaves us where on this aging/health rant I’m on? (And this is definitely a rant!)

It leaves us with ourselves.

I’m far from the only person I know who feels, deep down in their gut, that health is a human being’s natural state. That longevity of the body—at least hundreds of years of unhindered function—is ours.

How to get back to that state is the question that has plagued uncountable mystics and medics, kings and queens, spiritual seekers and just plain ordinary folk for thousands of years. And there are probably a million “formulas” out there designed to help us attain the Fountain of Youth—mantras and meditations, adrenochrome, qi gung, chakra balancing, MedBeds, you name it.

But here’s the thing: The kingdom of heaven lies within. And healing is an inside job,

Apparently, nothing outside us can genuinely accomplish the task. We have to get back to the garden inside.

A couple weeks ago, I wrote an essay called BATTLE! And in it I described experiencing a consciousness shift out of battle energy. It was a remarkably palpable consciousness change. An uplifting out of internal strife into a space of consciousness that hardly even knew such a thing as battle existed.

A quantum leap from one state to another with no steps in between.

I’m not saying I’m never going to get into a heated argument with somebody ever again. I just know what I experienced: 1) I had a deep knowing desire to go beyond my own internal creation of battle. 2) I relaxed into knowing peace was a natural state I was heir to. 3) I took time—at least an hour every day early in the morning and again late at night before bed—simply being present with the potential that was already mine.

I didn’t try to “do” anything. And something happened. A shift occurred.

Perhaps the same thing is true of health and longevity.

It is our natural default state. The body already knows it. We’ve already experienced it. The NOW of it exists. We just have to relax and let the state enfold and take us over.

At least that’s my current take on the subject.

Yes, yes, I know. Easier said than done. Perhaps. But something deep own inside keeps telling me it’s possible.

Only time will tell!

Much love and aloha ~