Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Cynthia Sue Larson's avatar
Cynthia Sue Larson
21h

This is a very relatable article, written with so much wit and wisdom! I am still a bit younger than you, but when I went through Long Hall Covid, I suddenly felt. I had aged 30 years overnight. I subsequently have learned ways to benefit from natural foods, substances, practices, and cutting edge ideas related to all of these. One that you might find interesting is covered extensively on the sub stick written by a Midwestern doctor from the forgotten side of medicine. The articles cover remarkable benefits from utilizing DMSO. I can attest to its efficacy in both reducing immediate pain, and providing healing that otherwise we have been told is impossible.

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1 reply by Cate Montana
Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
1d

I concur. I have this conversation regularly with people. One subject I frequently bring up: why are there so many joint replacements now? It is as common as getting dental work done--why are the joints wearing down in so much of the population? I think the answer to all of this lies in the eye opening book The Invisible Rainbow by Firstenberg

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