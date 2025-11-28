Want to listen instead of read? Here you go!

I had no idea “Black Friday” had become a global event. I thought it was an American thing. But no. The mayhem shown in the picture above was shot a few years ago in Spain.

Originally a phrase coined by Philadelphia police in the 1960s to describe the annual chaos of traffic jams, accidents, shoplifting, and other issues resulting from hordes of suburbanites descending upon the city to begin their holiday shopping the day after Thanksgiving, within a decade or so, the term Black Friday had taken root around the nation.

Now?

Global corporate takeover and media commercialization combined with the decreasing purchasing power of the average person’s income around the world has created a SALES DAY to end all sales days. If cash registers still rang when the drawer opened, the sound would be deafening.

The whole solar system would vibrate to the tune of M-O-N-E-Y.

Santa revised

The day is, of course, the official kick-off of the Christmas holiday season which actually started, nowadays, before Halloween and which may as well be dubbed Obligatory Spending Month (OSM).

Most people end up buying far too much stuff they can’t afford, going into debt to give other people—who already have far too much stuff—presents they mostly don’t need. And that includes most kids.

Personally, I let the whole thing go when I moved to Costa Rica back in 2008. Not only was I living in a snowless jungle roughly 3,419 miles away from everyone I knew and loved, the casualness with which the (mostly poor) Ticos approached the holiday was a wakeup call. A few tired holiday decorations went up in a minority of mom & pop stores about three weeks before December 25th, and that was that.

How refreshing!

Coming back to the States a couple years later I was cured of Christmas for good. Aside from enjoying the festive yard decorations and the few parties given by other people over the years, I haven’t really thought much about it since.

Until a week ago.

Now, as many of you know, I’ve been on a deep dive into the Dark Places investigating satanism, Freemasonry, the Illuminati etc. in preparation for writing my next book. And my research has definitely shown in the subject matter of my Substack articles over the last few weeks!

Anyway, in total synchrony with this process I stumbled across a series of articles that started out, innocuously enough, with the following:

Seven articles later—serious investigative pieces that ran the gamut of titles from Santa or Satan: Who are we REALLY Celebrating? [Christmas Part 2] to THE CULT OF THE BLACK CUBE: Everything We Have Been Told is a LIE [Christmas Part 4]—I reeled out of Agent 131711’s down-the-rabbit-hole world relatively convinced that Christmas was and is a total modern psyops creation.

Despite propaganda to the contrary, “Christmas” didn’t exist until it was declared a UK holiday in 1834 and didn’t make it to America until 1845. The event and name were brand new. According to Agent 131711, most churches in both countries didn’t even acknowledge the holiday existed and remained closed on that day for years.

Apparently, back then, church elders recognized that a jolly fat man in a red fur suit carrying a bag of toys accompanied by 12 flying reindeer had about as much to do with the birth of baby Jesus as the mating habits of mongooses have with interstellar flight and space exploration … a perspective that’s easy to adopt once again in these crassly materialistic times.

Yes, I know, adopting the “evil conspiracy” lens one runs the danger of getting to the point in life where even a banana isn’t a banana anymore. And yet, the deeper I dig the more sensical the global picture gets when viewed that way.

As far as I’m concerned, the word “conspiracy” needs to be redefined as “Thank our stars and garters, the truth at freakin’ last!”

But I digress.

Reframe

I really don’t want to add to the already immense psychological and emotional burden the holidays lay on many people … so I’m going to switch gears here and start talking about how to re-find the joy in this season of plenty.

For it is, indeed, a time of abundance.

Yes, the commercialism is appalling and repugnant. But if we can look beyond that to the actual overflowing bounty available to most people in Western nations, it becomes something to celebrate.

We have so much!

Endless riches in the form of material goods. And the variety! Toy store aisles 50 years ago held footballs, dollhouses, and train sets. Now you have to walk past dozens of aisles filled with a plethora of video games and other electronic gadgets to even find such old-fashioned items.

And the food! For heavens sakes we have a hundred flavors of potato chips to choose from. And endless dips and salsas to go with them. The grocery store aisles overflow. The malls are jammed with stores crammed with stuff—wonderful things, cheap things, foolish things, amazing technologies, uncanny gadgets …

The senses are overwhelmed with all that is available to us.

Is it too much?

No. It only becomes too much when we lose sight of how much we have to be thankful for.

If we step out of the hypnotic program of consumerism—if we stop the exhausting obligatory spending and just look at what we actually have, just for a moment, the overwhelm fades away and appreciation flickers in.

Yes, you may be swimming in debt. You may struggle to meet the bills. But let me tell you a stunning fact I ran across a few years ago.

If you can look around your life—at where you live and how you live—and can count $10,000 worth of tangible assets in furniture, jewelry, cookware, nicknacks, computers, toys, car(s)—you’re richer than 95 percent of the entire world’s population.

Let that sink in.

If you can look around and say you own $10,000-worth of items in your household, you’re one of the wealthiest people alive on the planet today.

Now that is a potent reframe of abundance!

The quantum field of joy

Two thousand years ago the Roman Empire celebrated winter solstice on December 25th. It was a time to rejoice—to feast and dance—at the return of the light as the winter hours began to lengthen towards summer once again.

Nowadays, the old Julian calendar has been adjusted and solstice falls around December 21st.

Many deities born of a virgin share the celebratory date of December 25th as their birthday along with Jeshua ben Joseph. Horus, Osiris, Attis, Mithra, Heracles, Dionysus, Tammuz, and Adonis to name a few.

In their own way, each was seen and believed to be a Light Bearer, bringing the world back out of the cold and darkness into the warmth and fertility of renewed life. And if you find true spiritual sustenance in celebrating the birth of Christ at this time of year, chances are you won’t find yourself succumbing to the deadening materialism that bogs this holiday down for so many.

And if that doesn’t quite do it for you—if Jesus or religion aren’t your bag—never fear. There’s always the quantum field of children’s joy to bask in this time of year!

Yes, there are adults who feel and create magic at Christmas—who go overboard on decorations and wear headbands with felt reindeer horns to work, who bake Christmas cookies and decorate them with red and green sprinkles, carefully placing them in brightly decorated tins for public consumption. Who blithely ignore the commercial frenzy or who actually enjoy it.

Nothing can spoil Christmas for them!

Many disdainfully call such people naive. Or childish. But they are not that. They are blessed and childlike and can still light the fires of magic and excitement for life in their own hearts.

For those of us more world-weary … it’s not too late or too unsophisticated to do the same thing.

If there is a child or children in your life, lucky you! Tune into their bright-eyed excitement and wonder. Marvel at them as they marvel at life with all its possibilities this holiday season. Enter their quantum field and feel the buzz. Enjoy it. Let it in.

If you don’t have children in your life you can still tune into the field of childlike magic and wonder. Forget the judgment. Forget the “I’m too old for this crap” crap. We’re spirit beings of pure love. Our very existence is magic. We are the light that is being renewed.

Want a new and better world to live in?

Want a world where every holiday is a holiday instead of a commercial excuse to empty out your wallet? Want beauty and decency, sanity, commonsense, and love back at the helm?

Use the energy field of abundance, generosity, and wonder available throughout this season and create with it.

Dream.

Winter is the time during which life re-creates itself. New forms and ideas gestate in the darkness. And then the light comes … always … bringing those newborns into the world for the first time.

As the German playwright Geothe once wrote:

Are you in earnest? Seize this very minute–

What you can do, or dream you can, begin it.

Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it …

The strength of millions of children’s belief in wonders and dreams-come-true is “in the air,” truly providing a kind of quantum magic carpet for our own dreams to ride on. And we have our own memories of innocent excitement to build upon as well.

Innocent excitement.

What a beautiful thing to rekindle and offer.

Freshness untouched by the lies of darkness.

May this holiday season—this solstice season—be a time of renewal for you and a rebirth of this entire world’s innocence, with the flame of purity being set alight one bright spirit at a time.

Much love and aloha ~

About Cate Montana

I’m a professional journalist specializing in alternative medicine and health, and the author of several books, including Unearthing Venus: My Search for the Woman Within [Watkins 2013], The E Word, Ego Enlightenment & Other Essentials [Atria 2017], and a spiritual novel titled Apollo & Me. After Cracking the Matrix: 14 Keys to Individual & Global Freedom, my latest book is Gender, Patriarchy & Sexual Mind Control: Breaking Free. I have a master’s degree in psychology, and am extremely blessed to have been called to Maui to live. I’m grateful every day I awaken here!

For more information you can reach me at www.catemontana.com and info@catemontana.com