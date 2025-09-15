I recently did a show for the Gnostic TV network with Nate Zelenick on “The Future Human Unleashed,” You can watch for free just by clicking on the link.

And yesterday I read a stunning Substack post by Franklin O’Kanu titled “Trolls and the Internet” that I think is so important I’m linking to it here as well.

As Franklin points out, “The same dark creatures that once lurked beneath physical bridges now inhabit the digital bridges that connect human consciousness."

No symbolism here. Dark energies (and light as well) indeed enter us and gain access to this Earthly realm through "the bending of light" that communications technologies, TV and computer screens utilize, bending our minds to the perspectives presented on and within them.

Ironic that the noun “troll,” once relegated to the realm of fairy tales, has been effectively resurrected from near obscurity with the rise of the web’s information highway. Modern humans programmed to think of egregores, trolls, and such as mere "superstition" ignore their reality, impact, and ports of entry at considerable cost.

Enjoy the show! And Franklin’s essay!

Love and much aloha ~