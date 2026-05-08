0:00 -13:39

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I recently wrote an article for the alternative health magazine What Doctors Don’t Tell You, (www.wddty.com) about a homeopathic remedy called Streptococcinum Pyogenes-Tilch. It is an incredible remedy that—get this—treats the innate fear, constriction, and feelings of anxiety and limitation that naturally arise when a non-physical spirit being (aka humans) experience life in a limited physical environment called the body.

Rarely have I been drawn to jump on a remedy or protocol that I write about. But having been raised by a homeopathic physician and having worked with these remedies all my life, after my interview with Dr. Andreas Tilch, the German homeopath who has updated this remedy and introduced its potential to Western consciousness, I ordered Steptococcinum Pyogenes-Tilch in the 40C and 220C potency from Helios Homepathics in the UK.

I’ll include my personal experience at the end of this short introduction to what I truly believe is a homeopathic remedy the whole world would vastly benefit by taking.

I’d love to run the article in full here, but doing so would run me afoul of my editor and my journalistic ethics. If the following info grabs your interest, I highly suggest reading the whole article at www.wddty.com and checking out Dr. Andreas Tilch’s website: dr-andreas-tilch.com

You can order the remedy itself at Helios Homeopathy in the UK: https://www.helios.co.uk/

Now, on to (some) of the article.

BACTERIAL SUPERHERO

Sometime late in the eighteenth century, Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, a German physician well versed in chemistry, botany, natural sciences, and philosophy, ran across a quote from the 1st century Greek physician Pedanius Dioscorides: “Cinchona bark (quinine) cures malaria because it is bitter in taste.” Curious, he began dosing himself with quinine twice a day. Within a few days he started experiencing fever, chills, and exhaustion—all symptoms of Malaria. Intrigued, he started experimenting with all sorts of other substances from plants, animals, chemicals, even toxins, eventually proving that substances that produce specific symptoms in humans can also cure those symptoms. Thus, the first fundamental principle of homeopathy, “the law of similars,” was born.

Hahnemann also eventually theorized that all disease is “miasmatic.” That, quite literally, an energetic “fog” or “cloud” or “subtle influence” develops in human beings that permits susceptibility to various diseases over the course of their lives—a susceptibility that can be passed down through the generations. Which sounds quaintly ridiculous until you rephrase it in modern terms and realize that Hahnemann was developing a theory of chronic disease based in human genetic and epigenetic imprinting.

Toward the end of his life Hahnemann focused primarily on the most common and broadly influential miasm (genetic influence) that he knew of at the time, which evolved from the ancient skin diseases psoriasis, scabies, and leprosy. This miasmic influence, which he termed “Psora,” he believed lay at the root of most diseases, mental as well as physical. He treated the myriad diseases and symptoms that fall under the category Psora with homeopathic remedies he developed, primarily sulphur.

A new player

It may be too early to say for sure, but it seems likely that, two-hundred years later, a new and yet even more ancient and even more universal miasm (aka genetic influence) has been discovered affecting human beings and creating disease. And its treatment lies in the form of the bacteria streptococcus pyogenes.

German doctor and homeopath Andreas Tilch has discovered that the Streptococcus remedy treats the most basic “miasm” of all: The energetic field distortion of primal fear that arises when human beings, who are actually pure spirit, end up incarnating into a physical body.

Whoa. Yes, pretty outrageous!

As he used the Streptococcus remedy in his practice, Tilch began to deeply contemplate the ancient bacteria itself. In doing so, he found striking similarities between the bacteria and human beings. Streptococcus pyogenes bacteria are not antibiotic resistant and are extremely vulnerable to outside attack (as are humans). When threatened, these bacteria coat themselves in a network of hyaluronate polymers, creating a capsule in which they try to hide for protection. And what do humans do? Starting as infants, we commonly withdraw from attack—whether physical or emotional—into protective shells so we can’t completely feel what’s happening to us. And we suppress our authentic emotional responses lest they get us into further trouble and suffering.

We then end up experiencing all sorts of negative mental, emotional, and physical symptoms—chronic inflammation, cancer, cardiac issues, depression etc.—as a result of this shut down.

Psychologists, psychiatrists, and allopathic doctors don’t think in metaphysical terms, of course. They simply attribute such symptoms to happenstance and genetics. At best they’ll admit to the reality of “existential angst” —a deep-seated concern about the nature of existence itself, our origins, death, the meaning of life, etc. that triggers depression and anxiety, which is turn are linked to physical ailments.

“Obviously,” says Tilch, “this remedy is good for treating strep throat, tonsillitis, things like that. But it also helps us to heal the formerly unacceptable emotions and trauma that underlie all human life on this earth. Streptococcus reveals what has been suppressed and encapsulated, swallowed down during a lifetime from before even birth. Gradually there’s more acceptance of the underlying feelings, which can be ancestral as well. And as these emotions become more acceptable the system of the individual as well as the family system can change and develop into something very positive.”

Tanja Mayer, MD, a holistic practitioner and homeopath in Ettenheim, Germany, uses the remedy Streptococcinum Pyogenes-Tilch, a more potent, specially triturated remedy Tilch has had developed by Helios Homeopathy in the UK. “Fundamentally, taking Streptococcinum Pyogenes-Tilch is about imbuing our cells with the original, if you will, healthy life force,” she says. “It’s about breaking free.

“In the very beginning working with this remedy I thought, ‘Why exactly this creepy little bacteria? Why not a beautiful flower to help us make this connection?’ You know? But then I thought, ‘Well, bacteria were one of the earliest life forms on planet Earth long before we came. So, they must have a lot more wisdom than we do.’ I’m just glad it addresses whatever is standing in the way of healthy life and blocking our connection to each other again.”

My personal experience

I started by taking one tiny pill of 40C potency in the morning. The 40C potency is aimed toward treating infant and young childhood issues. The second day I felt a palpable sense of low-level anxiety all throughout the day. That subsided and then, the morning of Day 4, I came down with a sore throat. Tilch had told me that strep-like symptoms were a common side effect and a good sign the remedy was working. He said they would soon disappear, so I didn’t worry about it

By nightfall the sore throat had disappeared, only to be replaced by sniffles, a low-grade fever, and bronchial congestion. I continued to take one-pill per day at 40C. The bronchial congestion and cough worsened and the emotions of sadness and grief surfaced. On Day 6 I flashed on the memory of having been in an incubator the first four weeks of my life and had the insight: “My crying and fears were never heard.” Whatever irritation and impatience I was beginning to feel at having such bad chest congestion and cough melted away with the realization that maybe this angst and grief in my early life that had left unknown psychological and emotional scars might actually be healing.

Day 7, although still heavily congested and coughing, that evening the most amazingly deep, warm, cellular-level sense of peace perfused my body. It was like this profound sense that “Everything’s okay mate!” I’ve never felt anything like it before and the feeling remained palpable for another 48 hours. By Day 10, the fever and congestion were long-gone but the depleting cough continued to rack my body. I switched to taking the 220C potency which is aligned with the time period of puberty and the teen years.

Currently, I’ve been taking the 220C remedy for almost six weeks. The deep bronchial cough lasted for a month, which was annoying as hell, but, given the fact that my respiratory system has always been my weakest health link, there was a lot to clear up in that department symptom-wise. I’ve also been experiencing a lot of rebelliousness and issues with authority since starting the 220C potency. Thankfully I’ve also been watching them resolve!

I’m feeling pulled to drop back down to the 10C potency, which aligns with treating the purely physical levels of existence. Higher levels, such as 1M, 7.8M and 46.46M treat later stages of life and the highest potencies treat the spiritual levels.

To read the whole article go to the magazine What Doctors Don’t Tell You, www.wddty.com