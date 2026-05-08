Cracking the Matrix

Cracking the Matrix

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Judy G's avatar
Judy G
6h

As usual Cate, always such great information and writing!

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Michele Tafuri's avatar
Michele Tafuri
20h

Alright this is potent information. Recently I have been asking the Universe for a remedy for the underlying fears I experience over the slightest actions I need to perform in life. This is valuable and I will order from Helios. Many thanks for the work you do, and the incredible experiences you have had and share with us. Gratitude dear one.

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