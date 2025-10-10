Subscribe
Speaking of identity
A thought, an image, a number, a name ... none of those things are "me" unless I make it so.
Oct 10
•
Cate Montana
17
13
Voices in the head
Where do they come from? Who's even talking?
Oct 4
•
Cate Montana
14
15
September 2025
The consciousness of money
Beyond all of our projections ...
Sep 26
•
Cate Montana
11
6
The money carrot
I thought I was over it. But ... no ....
Sep 20
•
Cate Montana
13
6
A TV show and "Trolls and the Internet"
A quick polyglot promotional post ...
Sep 15
•
Cate Montana
6
1
Big carrots
Images sought by an illusion programmed by psychopaths
Sep 12
•
Cate Montana
15
5
Relearning care
The antidote to rampant dehumanization
Sep 5
•
Cate Montana
12
4
August 2025
5D, 6D, 8D ... 12D
Where will it all end?
Aug 29
•
Cate Montana
17
6
The dark night of the ... ego
The spirit is fine. It's the persona that's at risk.
Aug 22
•
Cate Montana
13
2
The "S" word
It didn't die with the Confederacy
Aug 15
•
Cate Montana
9
1
The "C" word
Far too many are afraid to even utter it.
Aug 8
•
Cate Montana
11
3
What is your energy flow feeding?
Are you building a better future or ...?
Aug 1
•
Cate Montana
11
9
